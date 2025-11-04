BursaDEX+
ASTER: How smart money turned a rally into a profit cycle

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 10:23
Key Takeaways

Did ASTER 27% rally signal a new bull run?

ASTER rally was a classic volatility play driven by smart money buying the CZ pump, shorting the top, and profiting off both sides.

How did whales react after the rally?

Top cohorts scaled out, unloading about 10 million tokens from their 80 million stack, turning the move into a coordinated profit cycle.

Aster [ASTER] whales played the volatility perfectly once again. 

After a month of sideways chop, the altcoin ripped 27% on the 2nd of November, reclaiming all the previous week’s losses and breaking $1.25. With the market leaning risk-off, could this have been a hedge move?

Not quite. The breakout was fueled by CZ’s reveal on X, showing he’s holding 2.09 million ASTER bought around $0.91. This came right after the panic dump sparked by CZ sell-off rumors that sent the media into a frenzy.

Source: X

In short, CZ’s post restored investor confidence.

On-chain data shows that the top ASTER whale cohort, which controls 30% of the total supply, jumped back in during the rally. They accumulated 80 million new tokens, increasing their total holdings from 30.62% to 31.62%.

And yet, ASTER’s 27% move looks more psychological than structural. 

Right after the post, ASTER’s Open Interest (OI) spiked by $323 million, showing that fresh leverage was flooding in.

However, whale positions remained skewed short. Could this divergence be hinting at something deeper at play?

Whales cash in big on ASTER’s wild swings

ASTER’s 15% intraday dip looks like a coordinated move by whales.

On-chain data flagged heavy short positioning right after CZ’s post, with several large wallets flipping bearish. One notable address opened a $15 million 3x short position, with a liquidation level set at $2.11.

In simple terms, the big players were betting on a retrace. With ASTER now down 15%, that same wallet (0xbadb) is sitting on about $1.4 million in unrealized PnL, while another whale is up nearly $5.9 million.

Source: Santiment

In short, whales cashed out big on ASTER’s volatility.

But as the chart shows, this wasn’t just a lucky exit. Top whale cohorts have been lightening up their bags, with the dominant group unloading around 10 million tokens from the 80 million they stacked earlier.

Given this setup, ASTER’s 15% drop looks like a clean feedback loop. 

Simply put, smart money bought the post-CZ pump, shorted the top, and sold into the dump. They locked in profits on both sides of the move, turning volatility into opportunity.

In turn, making ASTER’s 27% rally look like a textbook volatility play, not the start of a true bull run.

Next: Why did ZK crypto’s price climb by 162% within 48 hours?

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/aster-how-smart-money-turned-a-rally-into-a-profit-cycle/

