BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Today, Aster has teamed up with Nubila to launch $NB Spot and Perpetual Futures, offering 200K $ASTER and 6M $NB in rewards for traders. More details below.Today, Aster has teamed up with Nubila to launch $NB Spot and Perpetual Futures, offering 200K $ASTER and 6M $NB in rewards for traders. More details below.

Aster Partners with Nubila for Rocket Launch Campaign, Introducing $NB Spot and Perpetual Futures with Major Rewards

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/31 21:15
Aster
ASTER$1.0692-3.35%
Nubila Network
NB$0.10098+10.25%
Major
MAJOR$0.10232+1.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00471-7.64%
aster

It has already been officially announced by Aster that it is in a strategic partnership with Nubila Network, and the much-awaited Rocket Launch campaign is now underway.

Nubila will be available to trade on Aster on both Spot and Perpetual Futures, respectively, beginning on October 31, 2025, at 12:00 UTC and 13:00 UTC. The campaign will encourage traders and bring Nubila innovative physical oracle technology to DeFi at large.

Aster Rocket Launch Campaign Details

The Rocket Launch campaign will focus on providing the new and current users with large prize pools. In the Spot prize pool, there is 200,000 in $ASTER, and over 3,000,000 in $NB, and the Perpetual prize pool has over 3,000,000 in $NB.

The participants have the ability to trade both spot and perpetual, as well as maximize the reward, and a symbol bonus of 1.2x is provided during the course of the campaign.

Participants must trade at least a minimum volume (both Spot and Perpetual): $1,000 and $5,000, respectively, and must also have at least 100,000 tokens of $ASTER across wallets to qualify.

Random snapshots will produce regular activity, and all the rewards will be deposited into the accounts of Spots within 14 days after the campaign ends on November 7, 2025.

This second launch will generate more trading activity and community involvement when the first Rocket Launch is already yielding impressive returns of more than $122M spot volume and $933M perp volume within the first six days.

Early traders will receive a $500,000 AT loyalty award for their dedication. The platform values recognition and interaction.

What and How Nubila Works

Nubila ($NB) employs decentralized sensors to convert signals into reliable data. This connects smart contracts and agents to real-world data.

Decentralised AI-powered DeFi products and prediction market apps need Nubila’s reliable, current data.

Through the integration with Aster, Nubila would be able to reach traders and DeFi users seeking on-chain information sources that they can rely upon to provide them the power to execute their strategies.

Benefits of the Partnership

This partnership results in several benefits to the DeFi community. The incentives allow traders to receive early access to Spot and perpetual $NB pairs, and Nubila leverages the proliferation of its physical oracle network in the entire blockchain ecosystem.

Furthermore, the campaign creates a high liquidity and activity, with users having an incentive to actively trade in order to earn rewards.

The symbol, 1.2x, increases the potential profits, and using real-world information through Nubila helps the smart contracts and AI agents operate on trustworthy and checkable data.

The collaboration is at best a synergistic strategy, where Aster offers its well-developed trading infrastructure with Nubila and its decentralized data layer, becoming a robust ecosystem, benefiting both the traders, developers, and investors down the line.

With the Rocket launch campaign, Aster and Nubila will establish a new, incentivized trading standard and integrate real-world data into DeFi.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007175-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0339+9.85%
SIX
SIX$0.01672+2.51%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 21:08

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,172.60
$105,172.60$105,172.60

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,529.36
$3,529.36$3,529.36

+0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5256
$2.5256$2.5256

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.30
$166.30$166.30

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17945
$0.17945$0.17945

+0.12%