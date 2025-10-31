Aster Partners with Nubila for Rocket Launch Campaign, Introducing $NB Spot and Perpetual Futures with Major Rewards

It has already been officially announced by Aster that it is in a strategic partnership with Nubila Network, and the much-awaited Rocket Launch campaign is now underway.

Nubila will be available to trade on Aster on both Spot and Perpetual Futures, respectively, beginning on October 31, 2025, at 12:00 UTC and 13:00 UTC. The campaign will encourage traders and bring Nubila innovative physical oracle technology to DeFi at large.

Aster Rocket Launch Campaign Details

The Rocket Launch campaign will focus on providing the new and current users with large prize pools. In the Spot prize pool, there is 200,000 in $ASTER, and over 3,000,000 in $NB, and the Perpetual prize pool has over 3,000,000 in $NB.

The participants have the ability to trade both spot and perpetual, as well as maximize the reward, and a symbol bonus of 1.2x is provided during the course of the campaign.

Participants must trade at least a minimum volume (both Spot and Perpetual): $1,000 and $5,000, respectively, and must also have at least 100,000 tokens of $ASTER across wallets to qualify.

Random snapshots will produce regular activity, and all the rewards will be deposited into the accounts of Spots within 14 days after the campaign ends on November 7, 2025.

This second launch will generate more trading activity and community involvement when the first Rocket Launch is already yielding impressive returns of more than $122M spot volume and $933M perp volume within the first six days.

Early traders will receive a $500,000 AT loyalty award for their dedication. The platform values recognition and interaction.

What and How Nubila Works

Nubila ($NB) employs decentralized sensors to convert signals into reliable data. This connects smart contracts and agents to real-world data.

Decentralised AI-powered DeFi products and prediction market apps need Nubila’s reliable, current data.

Through the integration with Aster, Nubila would be able to reach traders and DeFi users seeking on-chain information sources that they can rely upon to provide them the power to execute their strategies.

Benefits of the Partnership

This partnership results in several benefits to the DeFi community. The incentives allow traders to receive early access to Spot and perpetual $NB pairs, and Nubila leverages the proliferation of its physical oracle network in the entire blockchain ecosystem.

Furthermore, the campaign creates a high liquidity and activity, with users having an incentive to actively trade in order to earn rewards.

The symbol, 1.2x, increases the potential profits, and using real-world information through Nubila helps the smart contracts and AI agents operate on trustworthy and checkable data.

The collaboration is at best a synergistic strategy, where Aster offers its well-developed trading infrastructure with Nubila and its decentralized data layer, becoming a robust ecosystem, benefiting both the traders, developers, and investors down the line.

With the Rocket launch campaign, Aster and Nubila will establish a new, incentivized trading standard and integrate real-world data into DeFi.