BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR: Aster burns half of all buybacks, aiming to reduce ASTER circulating supply for stronger long-term growth. Remaining 50% of buybacks returns to locked airdrop addresses to reward long-term ASTER holders. ASTER buyback and burn mechanisms will continue evolving for sustainable token value creation. Public and locked addresses handle buybacks, ensuring transparency in Aster’s token [...] The post Aster Updates ASTER Token Buyback and Airdrop to Boost Token Value appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Aster burns half of all buybacks, aiming to reduce ASTER circulating supply for stronger long-term growth. Remaining 50% of buybacks returns to locked airdrop addresses to reward long-term ASTER holders. ASTER buyback and burn mechanisms will continue evolving for sustainable token value creation. Public and locked addresses handle buybacks, ensuring transparency in Aster’s token [...] The post Aster Updates ASTER Token Buyback and Airdrop to Boost Token Value appeared first on Blockonomi.

Aster Updates ASTER Token Buyback and Airdrop to Boost Token Value

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/10/31 20:23
Aster
ASTER$1,069-3,37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007184-1,11%
Boost
BOOST$0,0589-21,80%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,03405+10,40%

TLDR:

  • Aster burns half of all buybacks, aiming to reduce ASTER circulating supply for stronger long-term growth.
  • Remaining 50% of buybacks returns to locked airdrop addresses to reward long-term ASTER holders.
  • ASTER buyback and burn mechanisms will continue evolving for sustainable token value creation.
  • Public and locked addresses handle buybacks, ensuring transparency in Aster’s token economy strategy.

Aster is taking steps to refine its ASTER token economy, aiming to deliver stronger value for users. The project announced changes to its S3 buyback and airdrop system. These updates focus on reducing circulating supply while offering incentives for long-term holders. 

The new plan splits buybacks between burning tokens and returning them to locked airdrop addresses. According to a tweet by Aster’s official account, further refinements will follow as the mechanism evolves.

The team highlighted that the adjustments are part of a broader effort to maintain ASTER’s long-term stability. Users can track buybacks on public addresses listed by the project. The changes affect both S2 and S3 buybacks, reflecting a consistent strategy across phases. Transparency remains a priority, with clear reporting on token flows and allocations.

ASTER Buyback and Burn Mechanism Explained

Aster outlined a precise split for buybacks: 50% of tokens from all public buybacks will be permanently burned. This reduction aims to shrink the circulating supply and reinforce ASTER’s strength over time. 

The approach reflects a methodical effort to create scarcity, a factor often linked to value retention in crypto markets. By contrast, the remaining 50% moves to the locked airdrop address.

Tokens in the locked airdrop address are reserved to reward real users and long-term ASTER holders. This system ensures that active participants in the ecosystem benefit directly from ongoing buyback activity

Over time, this model could help improve engagement and loyalty among holders. The project intends to continue evolving this mechanism to maintain sustainable growth.

Tracking is straightforward through public addresses provided by Aster. For instance, the buyback addresses on BSCScan show token movement and allocations clearly. 

This level of transparency allows investors to verify burns and locked deposits independently. It also reinforces confidence in the project’s management of the token supply.

Long-Term Strategy and User Benefits

Aster emphasized that the buyback and burn updates are part of a long-term strategy. The goal is to create both scarcity and value for ASTER over multiple phases. 

By locking half of buybacks for future airdrops, the project ensures ongoing rewards for committed users. This structure may appeal to holders seeking predictable benefits from their participation.

Future iterations of the buyback model could adapt to market conditions. Aster plans to announce further updates as the ecosystem changes

Users can expect continued transparency and measurable results from each phase. The strategy reflects careful planning to align tokenomics with community incentives.

The post Aster Updates ASTER Token Buyback and Airdrop to Boost Token Value appeared first on Blockonomi.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08145+15,10%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,007175-1,08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,0339+9,85%
SIX
SIX$0,01672+2,51%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08145+15,10%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 21:08

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 161,60
$105 161,60$105 161,60

+0,10%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 528,75
$3 528,75$3 528,75

+0,26%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5240
$2,5240$2,5240

-0,20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,30
$166,30$166,30

0,00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17943
$0,17943$0,17943

+0,11%