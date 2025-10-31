BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
[PRESS RELEASE – George Town, British Virgin Islands, October 31st, 2025] Aster, the decentralized trading platform, has generated strong momentum with its innovative product Rocket Launch. In the first six days following the debut of Rocket Launch, Aster recorded approximately $122 million in spot trading volume and $933 million in perpetual trading volume. Within five […][PRESS RELEASE – George Town, British Virgin Islands, October 31st, 2025] Aster, the decentralized trading platform, has generated strong momentum with its innovative product Rocket Launch. In the first six days following the debut of Rocket Launch, Aster recorded approximately $122 million in spot trading volume and $933 million in perpetual trading volume. Within five […]

Aster’s Rocket Launch Surpasses $1B in Trading Volume, as Nubila Joins with Over 6 Million $NB in Rewards

Oleh: CryptoPotato
2025/10/31 18:56
Aster
ASTER$1.0687-3.39%
Nubila Network
NB$0.10098+10.25%
Alttown
TOWN$0.000899+22.04%
SIX
SIX$0.01672+2.57%

[PRESS RELEASE – George Town, British Virgin Islands, October 31st, 2025]

Aster, the decentralized trading platform, has generated strong momentum with its innovative product Rocket Launch.

In the first six days following the debut of Rocket Launch, Aster recorded approximately $122 million in spot trading volume and $933 million in perpetual trading volume. Within five days after APRO’s $AT token TGE, Aster captured over 90% of the market share in $AT perpetual trading, underscoring Rocket Launch’s significant contribution to overall market activity.

Since its debut on October 24, Rocket Launch has meaningfully increased both user activity and engagement on the platform. On October 29, Aster announced a 500,000 $AT Loyalty Bonus distributed to early participants who traded within the first four days of the campaign. The platform also disclosed that the spot trading competition features a reward pool of no less than 1.5 million $AT, followed by a perpetual trading campaign with at least 1.5 million $AT in additional rewards, marking a continuation of strong user engagement across both markets.

The first Rocket Launch event not only accelerated new user acquisition but also reactivated existing traders and token holders, significantly enhancing overall liquidity and engagement across the Aster ecosystem. This milestone demonstrates Rocket Launch’s strong driving force and long-term potential in shaping the growth of the Aster DeFi landscape.

Next Rocket Launch: Nubila Debuts, Powering the Physical Oracle Layer for AI and Prediction Markets

Aster announced that the next Rocket Launch will begin on October 31, 2025, at 12:00 UTC, featuring Nubila, a decentralized oracle network for AI and prediction markets. The seven-day campaign will include both spot and perpetual trading campaigns for Nubila ($NB).

The event adopts a dual reward structure. The Spot campaign offers a $200,000 $ASTER prize pool alongside over 3 million $NB in rewards, while the Perpetual campaign features an exclusive pool exceeding 3 million $NB, aimed at fostering broader participation and sustained market activity.

Building a Sustainable Value Cycle for Projects, Users, and the Platform

Continuing its long-term vision, Aster is redefining the evolution of token launches through Rocket Launch, transforming what used to be a single market event into a continuous, growth-oriented journey.

Each Rocket Launch campaign is structured to create a self-reinforcing value loop. The reward pool combines $ASTER and the project’s native tokens. Project teams contribute both capital and tokens, while Aster allocates those funds to buy back $ASTER from the open market. The repurchased $ASTER, together with the project tokens, are then distributed as rewards to participants, ensuring that users benefit directly from both trading activity and ecosystem growth.

About Nubila

Nubila is building the physical oracle layer for AI and prediction markets. Its decentralized sensor network captures real-world data and transforms it into verifiable intelligence for AI systems and smart contracts. Backed by BCG, Block Space Force, Quantum Holdings, VeChain, and IoTeX, Nubila has deployed 21,000+ devices across 122 countries and 16,000+ validator nodes, powering the next wave of AI agents and decentralized applications with real, trustworthy physical data.

More information is available on the official Nubila website or on Nubila’s X account.

About Aster

Aster is a next-generation decentralized exchange offering both Perpetual and Spot trading, designed as a one-stop onchain venue for global crypto traders. It features MEV-free, one-click execution in 1001x Mode. Perpetual Mode adds 24/7 stock Perpetuals, Hidden Orders, and grid trading, available across BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum.

Its unique edge lies in the ability to use liquid-staking tokens (asBNB) or yield-generating stablecoins (USDF) as collateral, unlocking unparalleled capital efficiency. Backed by YZi Labs, Aster is building the future of DeFi: fast, flexible, and community-first.

More information is available on the official Aster website or on Aster’s X account.

The post Aster’s Rocket Launch Surpasses $1B in Trading Volume, as Nubila Joins with Over 6 Million $NB in Rewards appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007175-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0339+9.85%
SIX
SIX$0.01672+2.51%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 21:08

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,173.51
$105,173.51$105,173.51

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,529.23
$3,529.23$3,529.23

+0.27%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5241
$2.5241$2.5241

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.27
$166.27$166.27

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17940
$0.17940$0.17940

+0.09%