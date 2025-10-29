The post AUD/USD surrenders half of early gains ahead of Fed’s interest rate announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AUD/USD pair gives back half of its early gains during the European trading session on Wednesday. Still, the Aussie pair trades 0.15% higher around 0.6600. Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.06% 0.35% 0.08% -0.04% -0.25% -0.04% 0.31% EUR -0.06% 0.30% 0.00% -0.09% -0.31% -0.10% 0.26% GBP -0.35% -0.30% -0.26% -0.39% -0.61% -0.40% -0.04% JPY -0.08% 0.00% 0.26% -0.12% -0.32% -0.11% 0.25% CAD 0.04% 0.09% 0.39% 0.12% -0.22% -0.00% 0.36% AUD 0.25% 0.31% 0.61% 0.32% 0.22% 0.21% 0.58% NZD 0.04% 0.10% 0.40% 0.11% 0.00% -0.21% 0.36% CHF -0.31% -0.26% 0.04% -0.25% -0.36% -0.58% -0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote). The Australian Dollar gained sharply earlier in the day, following the release of the Australian Q3 and August’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The report showed that inflationary pressures grew by 1.3% on a quarterly basis, faster than estimates of 1.1% and the prior reading of 0.7%. On an annualized basis, the Australian CPI rose at a faster pace of 3.2% against estimates of 3.0% and the previous release of 2.1%. Meanwhile, the Monthly CPI accelerated to 3.5%. Hotter-than-projected Australian CPI data has diminished expectations of more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in the remainder of the year. On the global front, investors… The post AUD/USD surrenders half of early gains ahead of Fed’s interest rate announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The AUD/USD pair gives back half of its early gains during the European trading session on Wednesday. Still, the Aussie pair trades 0.15% higher around 0.6600. Australian Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.06% 0.35% 0.08% -0.04% -0.25% -0.04% 0.31% EUR -0.06% 0.30% 0.00% -0.09% -0.31% -0.10% 0.26% GBP -0.35% -0.30% -0.26% -0.39% -0.61% -0.40% -0.04% JPY -0.08% 0.00% 0.26% -0.12% -0.32% -0.11% 0.25% CAD 0.04% 0.09% 0.39% 0.12% -0.22% -0.00% 0.36% AUD 0.25% 0.31% 0.61% 0.32% 0.22% 0.21% 0.58% NZD 0.04% 0.10% 0.40% 0.11% 0.00% -0.21% 0.36% CHF -0.31% -0.26% 0.04% -0.25% -0.36% -0.58% -0.36% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote). The Australian Dollar gained sharply earlier in the day, following the release of the Australian Q3 and August’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The report showed that inflationary pressures grew by 1.3% on a quarterly basis, faster than estimates of 1.1% and the prior reading of 0.7%. On an annualized basis, the Australian CPI rose at a faster pace of 3.2% against estimates of 3.0% and the previous release of 2.1%. Meanwhile, the Monthly CPI accelerated to 3.5%. Hotter-than-projected Australian CPI data has diminished expectations of more interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in the remainder of the year. On the global front, investors…