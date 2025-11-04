Australian Dollar weakens post-RBA, eyes on comments from central bankers

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 4:

The Australian Dollar (AUD) stays under bearish pressure early Tuesday as investors assess the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) monetary policy announcements. In the second half of the day, market participants will pay close attention to comments from central bank officials of major economies.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.02% -0.02% -0.41% 0.34% 0.49% 0.74% 0.30% EUR -0.02% -0.03% -0.35% 0.34% 0.47% 0.73% 0.28% GBP 0.02% 0.03% -0.46% 0.37% 0.50% 0.76% 0.32% JPY 0.41% 0.35% 0.46% 0.73% 0.88% 1.14% 0.83% CAD -0.34% -0.34% -0.37% -0.73% 0.08% 0.38% -0.05% AUD -0.49% -0.47% -0.50% -0.88% -0.08% 0.26% -0.19% NZD -0.74% -0.73% -0.76% -1.14% -0.38% -0.26% -0.44% CHF -0.30% -0.28% -0.32% -0.83% 0.05% 0.19% 0.44% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The RBA announced on Tuesday that it left the policy rate unchanged at 3.6%, as widely anticipated. In the policy statement, the RBA noted that it expects the trimmed mean inflation to average 3.2% through mid-2026, easing to 2.7% by December 2026 and 2.6% by the end of 2027. While speaking on the policy outlook in the post-meeting press conference, RBA Governor Michele Bullock said that they did not consider a rate cut at this meeting but added that it’s an open question about whether there are many more rate cuts to come. AUD/USD stays on the back foot and declines toward 0.6500 in the European session, losing more than 0.4% on the day.

The data from the US showed on Monday that the Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) declined to 48.7 in October from 49.1 in September. The Employment Index of the PMI survey rose to 46 from 45.3 in this period, while the Prices Pair Index declined to 58 from 61.9. After posting marginal gains on Monday, the US Dollar (USD) Index climbed to its highest level since early August above 100.00 in the Asian session on Tuesday before correcting lower toward 99.70. Meanwhile, US stock index futures lose between 0.7% and 1.4% in the European morning on Tuesday, reflecting a risk-averse market atmosphere.

EUR/USD extended its slide early Tuesday and dipped slightly below 1.1500 to touch its weakest level in three months. In the early European session, the pair corrects higher and trades at around 1.1530. European Central Bank (ECB) President Chritsine Lagarde and ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel are scheduled to deliver speeches later in the day.

GBP/USD struggles to gain traction and trades below 1.3150 following Monday’s choppy action. The Bank of England (BoE) will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday.

Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that Japan is still halfway through in achieving sustained achievement of the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) price target. USD/JPY turns south in the European session on Tuesday and trades below 153.50, losing more than 0.5% on a daily basis.

Gold struggles to benefit from the risk-averse market environment and trades marginally lower on the day below $4,000.