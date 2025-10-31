Australian Police Unlock $5.9m In Crypto Wallet Hack

Australian authorities have successfully recovered a substantial cryptocurrency wallet backup containing the equivalent of nearly $6 million AUD, using innovative digital forensics techniques. The operation underscores the increasing sophistication of law enforcement in tackling crypto-related crimes amidst evolving regulations and blockchain scrutiny.

Australian Federal Police (AFP) cracked a password-protected crypto wallet backup worth approximately $5.9 million AUD.

The breakthrough was credited to a data scientist who deciphered the wallet’s seed phrase by analyzing modified number sequences.

The investigation involved intercepting criminal activities tied to organized crime and illegal cryptocurrency storage.

This marks one of AFP’s notable crypto asset recoveries, reinforcing the importance of digital forensics in crypto law enforcement.

The recovered funds are set to be redistributed to fund crime prevention efforts within Australia.

Australian law enforcement demonstrated impressive technical prowess when they uncovered a heavily protected cryptocurrency wallet containing nearly AUD 9 million ($5.9 million). During a criminal investigation targeting a suspected organized crime figure, authorities stumbled upon password-protected notes on a mobile device, which led to the breakthrough. Australian Federal Police (AFP) Commissioner Krissy Barrett described the effort as “miraculous work,” highlighting the role of a discreet digital forensic specialist known within the agency as a “crypto safe cracker.”

The suspect, believed to be well-connected and involved in illicit trading, refused to disclose his crypto wallet keys—an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison in Australia. Law enforcement examined an image on his phone, revealing random numbers and words. The AFP noted that the sequence was divided into multiple groups, with over 50 possible combinations, leading them to suspect it was related to a crypto wallet.

What made the decode possible was a keen insight from one of the AFP’s data scientists, who identified that the alleged criminal seemingly attempted to mask the seed phrase by altering the number sequence. By removing the first number in each segment, the team successfully reconstructed the 24-word seed phrase—a critical step in regaining access to the crypto assets.

This scene is reminiscent of other digital asset recoveries where innovative decoding techniques have resulted in millions of dollars being seized. The AFP’s Cybercrime Unit has employed similar methods to recover over $3 million in digital assets in prior cases. Once court-ordered, the recovered crypto will be transferred to a government account and later redistributed by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to support crime prevention programs.

As nations globally enhance their regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, breakthroughs like these showcase the importance of digital forensics and technical expertise in combating crypto fraud and organized crime. This case also highlights the growing reliance on innovative decoding techniques to recover digital assets, reinforcing the vital role of cybersecurity in the evolving landscape of crypto markets.

