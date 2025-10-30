The post Australia’s Watchdog Fined Cryptolink $37,000 in Crypto ATM Money Laundering appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Australia’s financial watchdog, AUSTRAC, has tightened its grip on the crypto industry once again, this time targeting a crypto ATM operator. The regulator fined Cryptolink $56,340 (around USD 37,000) and imposed strict compliance orders after finding serious lapses in anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) reporting.

This move has sent a loud message to the crypto industry that no one is too small to escape scrutiny.

Here’s what actually happened.

AUSTRAC’s Enforcement Action Details

According to AUSTRAC’s Crypto Taskforce, the notice issued on October 30, 2025, addresses multiple failures by Cryptolink relating to delays in reporting transactions exceeding the $10,000 AUD threshold as mandated by Australian law.

These lapses, the agency warned, can create dangerous blind spots for financial intelligence gathering.

AUSTRAC CEO Brendan Thomas said the goal isn’t just to punish but to ensure no vital information “slips through the cracks.” He also noted that crypto ATMs remain one of Australia’s highest money-laundering risks, often used to move scam or illicit funds.

What Cryptolink Must Do Next

Under the court-enforceable undertaking, Cryptolink is now required to hire independent reviewers who will;

Verify that all threshold transactions have been correctly reported to AUSTRAC



Assess whether stronger controls for large cash transactions are in place



Reevaluate its AML and CTF risk framework to ensure it meets regulatory standards

Cryptolink runs about 97 crypto ATMs across Australia, allowing people to buy and sell crypto for cash. Regulators say these machines are being misused for scams, fraud, & money laundering, raising serious concerns about their safety.

This action follows months of investigation into crypto ATM networks. AUSTRAC’s task force discovered that 85% of transactions by the top 90 users were tied to scams or money mule activity, a staggering figure highlighting how criminals exploit these machines.

The Australian Institute of Criminology also revealed that over 40% of cybercrime victims get targeted again within months, underscoring the growing threat of repeat scams.

AUSTRAC Sends a Clear Message

Brendan Thomas concluded by urging users to stay cautious and avoid depositing funds into wallets they don’t control.

We’re determined to make the crypto sector harder for them to exploit.”

FAQs