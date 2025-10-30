BursaDEX+
Avalon Labs Launches On-Chain AI Marketplace on BNB Chain: Details

Oleh: CoinPedia
2025/10/30 21:13
Avalon Labs has made a big move in combining artificial intelligence and blockchain. The company released its whitepaper introducing the world’s first on-chain AI-powered RWA marketplace and a new concept called AI-Model-as-a-Service (AI-MaaS). 

The project is backed by YZi Labs and Framework Ventures and launched exclusively on BNB Chain.

A New Way to Access AI Models

Traditionally, AI developers rent GPU hardware to train or run their models. Avalon is changing that. Instead of just renting computing power, its marketplace lets users access ready-to-use AI models that are already optimized and trained using reinforcement learning.

This approach, called AI-Model-as-a-Service, makes it easier for developers and enterprises to use advanced AI without managing hardware or complex training setups. 

The first model is built on H200 GPU hardware, offering faster and more efficient access to high-performance AI systems.

Turning Real-World Rights Into On-Chain Tokens

Alongside the marketplace, Avalon introduced a new standard called Commercial Rights Tokenization (CRT). It’s a different take on how real-world assets (RWAs) are brought to the blockchain.

Instead of tokenizing ownership or securities, CRT tokenizes commercial rights – such as the right to use, access, or rent a service. These rights are legally recognized under U.S. commercial law (UCC Articles 7, 9, and 12), giving token holders enforceable claims.

In simple terms, Avalon’s model focuses on utility. It allows things like compute time, goods, or services to be represented as legally valid digital tokens.

The Structured Marketplace

Avalon’s new marketplace works on a two-tier structure that mirrors traditional finance models:

  • Senior Allocation (sAI): Designed for stable access to AI model rentals, pegged near $1 and meant for low-risk users.
  • Junior Allocation (jAI): A higher-risk, higher-reward tier that earns extra returns during high demand periods.

Both tokens represent rental rights. This setup combines predictable access for institutions with flexible opportunities for retail or DeFi users.

A Bridge Between AI and DeFi

Avalon’s whitepaper also details a strong risk management system with automated contract monitoring, liquidity rules, and clearly defined redemption windows. These features aim to make the marketplace transparent and secure.

By bringing AI, blockchain, and real-world assets together, Avalon Labs is positioning itself as a key player in the next wave of digital infrastructure. 

The project’s mix of legal backing, on-chain transparency, and real-world use cases could set a new benchmark for how AI and DeFi work together.

FAQs

What is Avalon Labs’ new AI and blockchain project?

Avalon Labs launched the world’s first on-chain AI-powered RWA marketplace and introduced AI-Model-as-a-Service (AI-MaaS) on the BNB Chain.

What is AI-Model-as-a-Service (AI-MaaS)?

AI-MaaS lets users access pre-trained AI models directly through a blockchain marketplace, removing the need for costly hardware or training setups.

What is Commercial Rights Tokenization (CRT)?

CRT tokenizes commercial rights—like access or usage rights—into legally recognized digital tokens under U.S. commercial law for secure transactions.

