Baidu’s Apollo Go Reaches 250,000 Weekly Robotaxi Rides, Matching Waymo’s Pace

Baidu’s Apollo Go driverless taxi service has achieved 250,000 weekly rides, matching Waymo’s performance and signaling a key milestone in autonomous vehicle technology.

Apollo Go’s growth: Weekly orders now exceed 250,000, up from 169,000 rides averaged in Q2 2024.

Operations span major Chinese cities like Wuhan, Beijing, and Shanghai, with expansions into Hong Kong, Dubai, and Switzerland.

Total trips reached 17 million, covering 240 million kilometers, with 140 million driverless miles and strong safety record of one airbag deployment per 10.1 million kilometers.

What is Baidu Apollo Go’s latest milestone in driverless taxis?

Baidu Apollo Go, the autonomous ride-hailing service from the Chinese tech giant, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing 250,000 weekly rides as announced on October 31, 2024. This achievement places it on par with Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving unit, which reported comparable figures for U.S. paid rides in late April 2024. The growth underscores intense competition in the global autonomous vehicle sector.

How does Baidu Apollo Go compare to Waymo in operations?

Baidu’s Apollo Go primarily operates in Wuhan, with services in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, handling fully driverless trips that totaled 17 million overall. The fleet has logged 240 million kilometers, equivalent to 149 million miles, including 140 million without human drivers. Waymo, focusing on San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and Atlanta via Uber partnerships, has not released updated weekly ride numbers since its April report. According to BloombergNEF research, Chinese firms like Apollo Go, WeRide, and Pony AI lead in transitioning robotaxi projects from testing to commercial stages, outpacing many U.S. competitors.

Safety metrics highlight Apollo Go’s reliability: Airbags deployed once every 10.1 million kilometers driven, with no reported serious incidents causing injuries or fatalities. This data reflects rigorous testing and regulatory approvals required before commercial launches in new regions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key expansions for Baidu Apollo Go beyond China?

Baidu Apollo Go is extending its reach to Hong Kong, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Switzerland, following public testing phases approved by local authorities. These moves position the service to compete globally as Chinese autonomous tech firms build international presence, per industry analyses from sources like BloombergNEF.

Why is China prioritizing autonomous vehicles like Baidu Apollo Go?

China aims to lead the world in autonomous vehicles by 2035, viewing them as a national priority alongside AI and electric vehicles. Regulators have resumed issuing testing permits after a brief pause due to job concerns for taxi drivers, focusing now on technological edge over the U.S., as reported by sources familiar with the policy shifts.

Key Takeaways

Record-Breaking Rides : Apollo Go’s 250,000 weekly orders match Waymo, demonstrating rapid scaling in driverless operations.

: Apollo Go’s 250,000 weekly orders match Waymo, demonstrating rapid scaling in driverless operations. Safety and Scale : 17 million total trips with 240 million kilometers driven and minimal incidents bolster confidence in the technology.

: 17 million total trips with 240 million kilometers driven and minimal incidents bolster confidence in the technology. Global Ambitions: Expansions into the Middle East, Europe, and Asia highlight China’s strategy to dominate autonomous mobility.

Conclusion

Baidu Apollo Go‘s milestone of 250,000 weekly driverless taxi rides exemplifies China’s assertive push in autonomous vehicles, rivaling Waymo amid a U.S.-China tech race. With strong safety records, extensive mileage data, and planned international growth, the sector promises transformative advancements. Investors and enthusiasts should monitor Baidu’s November 18 earnings and November 13 tech conference for further insights into this evolving landscape.

The competition between Baidu Apollo Go and Waymo intensifies as both achieve similar ride volumes, but Apollo Go’s aggressive expansions and China’s supportive policies provide a unique edge. Earlier in 2024, Apollo Go averaged 169,000 weekly rides during the quarter ending June 30, based on 2.2 million fully driverless trips, according to CNBC reports. This steady increase reflects operational maturity and regulatory green lights after a period of caution.

Chinese companies are not just competing domestically; they are venturing abroad strategically. While Waymo remains U.S.-centric, Apollo Go and peers like WeRide and Pony AI operate commercial services in more regions outside their home markets. BloombergNEF notes that these firms have advanced further in commercialization compared to American counterparts. Challenges persist, including regulatory hurdles and past industry setbacks like crashes or funding losses, but China’s established electric vehicle ecosystem—bolstered by government investments—offers a solid foundation.

Beijing’s policy evolution underscores the priority: After halting expansions last year over employment fears from taxi drivers, authorities now prioritize innovation. Robotaxi permits are issuing again, aligning with the 2035 leadership goal. This shift ensures China stays competitive in autonomous tech, potentially influencing global standards.

Looking ahead, Baidu’s upcoming announcements could reveal more on fleet growth and tech integrations. The 17 million trips and 149 million driverless miles accumulated so far demonstrate proven scalability, setting the stage for broader adoption worldwide.