Balancer hack: $117.46M drained from V2, forks pause

Balancer hack was reported at 09:18 UTC on November 3, 2025, after Balancer V2 smart contracts were exploited, draining roughly $117,461,646 across multiple addresses.
On-chain traces indicate the exploit focused on Balancer V2 smart contracts, allowing attackers to manipulate pool balances and withdraw staked ETH liquidity. The incident touched liquidity tied to Beets.fi (Beethoven X), which issued a security alert, and to Berachain, which paused liquidity mining to limit contagion.
Note: teams that forked the Balancer codebase were advised to run emergency audits as investigations continue.
On-chain analysis links three main Ethereum addresses to the incident: 0xaa76…8e3f, 0x827…80f4 and 0x0453…941c. The cumulative on-chain total across these wallets is about $117,461,646.
Investigators continue a balancer exploit wallet trace to monitor swaps and bridges that could move funds into centralized on‑ramps.
Market reaction was immediate: BAL fell about 5% following initial reports, according to CoinDesk, while liquidity providers reassessed exposure to Balancer V2 pools. Institutional and retail participants are likely to tighten risk controls around forked implementations.
Beets.fi’s security alert and Berachain’s liquidity pause were precautionary steps to stem withdrawals. Tip: projects that reuse open‑source liquidity code should prioritise emergency patches and audited upgrades.
In brief: the exploit routed roughly $117.5M through identified addresses, pressured BAL prices, and prompted platform‑level pauses and alerts as on‑chain tracing continues.