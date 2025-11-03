BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post balancer hack nov 3, 2025: Beets.fi alert impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Balancer hack was reported at 09:18 UTC on November 3, 2025, after Balancer V2 smart contracts were exploited, draining roughly $117,461,646 across multiple addresses. How did the Balancer hack target the Balancer V2 smart contract and trigger a Beets.fi security alert On-chain traces indicate the exploit focused on Balancer V2 smart contracts, allowing attackers to manipulate pool balances and withdraw staked ETH liquidity. The incident touched liquidity tied to Beets.fi (Beethoven X), which issued a security alert, and to Berachain, which paused liquidity mining to limit contagion. Note: teams that forked the Balancer codebase were advised to run emergency audits as investigations continue. Which wallets received funds in the Balancer hack and what was the breakdown? Key addresses and totals On-chain analysis links three main Ethereum addresses to the incident: 0xaa76…8e3f, 0x827…80f4 and 0x0453…941c. The cumulative on-chain total across these wallets is about $117,461,646. 0xaa76…8e3f — roughly $100M; token mix reported around 63.98% WETH, 26.92% osETH and 9% wstETH. 0x827…80f4 — roughly $13.5M. 0x0453…941c — roughly $3.7M. Investigators continue a balancer exploit wallet trace to monitor swaps and bridges that could move funds into centralized on‑ramps. What does the Balancer hack mean for forked projects and decentralized finance security? Market reaction was immediate: BAL fell about 5% following initial reports, according to CoinDesk, while liquidity providers reassessed exposure to Balancer V2 pools. Institutional and retail participants are likely to tighten risk controls around forked implementations. Beets.fi’s security alert and Berachain’s liquidity pause were precautionary steps to stem withdrawals. Tip: projects that reuse open‑source liquidity code should prioritise emergency patches and audited upgrades. In brief: the exploit routed roughly $117.5M through identified addresses, pressured BAL prices, and prompted platform‑level pauses and alerts as on‑chain tracing continues. Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/11/03/balancer-hack-nov-3-2025/The post balancer hack nov 3, 2025: Beets.fi alert impact appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Balancer hack was reported at 09:18 UTC on November 3, 2025, after Balancer V2 smart contracts were exploited, draining roughly $117,461,646 across multiple addresses. How did the Balancer hack target the Balancer V2 smart contract and trigger a Beets.fi security alert On-chain traces indicate the exploit focused on Balancer V2 smart contracts, allowing attackers to manipulate pool balances and withdraw staked ETH liquidity. The incident touched liquidity tied to Beets.fi (Beethoven X), which issued a security alert, and to Berachain, which paused liquidity mining to limit contagion. Note: teams that forked the Balancer codebase were advised to run emergency audits as investigations continue. Which wallets received funds in the Balancer hack and what was the breakdown? Key addresses and totals On-chain analysis links three main Ethereum addresses to the incident: 0xaa76…8e3f, 0x827…80f4 and 0x0453…941c. The cumulative on-chain total across these wallets is about $117,461,646. 0xaa76…8e3f — roughly $100M; token mix reported around 63.98% WETH, 26.92% osETH and 9% wstETH. 0x827…80f4 — roughly $13.5M. 0x0453…941c — roughly $3.7M. Investigators continue a balancer exploit wallet trace to monitor swaps and bridges that could move funds into centralized on‑ramps. What does the Balancer hack mean for forked projects and decentralized finance security? Market reaction was immediate: BAL fell about 5% following initial reports, according to CoinDesk, while liquidity providers reassessed exposure to Balancer V2 pools. Institutional and retail participants are likely to tighten risk controls around forked implementations. Beets.fi’s security alert and Berachain’s liquidity pause were precautionary steps to stem withdrawals. Tip: projects that reuse open‑source liquidity code should prioritise emergency patches and audited upgrades. In brief: the exploit routed roughly $117.5M through identified addresses, pressured BAL prices, and prompted platform‑level pauses and alerts as on‑chain tracing continues. Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/11/03/balancer-hack-nov-3-2025/

balancer hack nov 3, 2025: Beets.fi alert impact

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 23:21
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003335-1.15%
Ethereum
ETH$3,543.27+0.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007252-1.86%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02014+3.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.06282+0.06%

Balancer hack was reported at 09:18 UTC on November 3, 2025, after Balancer V2 smart contracts were exploited, draining roughly $117,461,646 across multiple addresses.

How did the Balancer hack target the Balancer V2 smart contract and trigger a Beets.fi security alert

On-chain traces indicate the exploit focused on Balancer V2 smart contracts, allowing attackers to manipulate pool balances and withdraw staked ETH liquidity. The incident touched liquidity tied to Beets.fi (Beethoven X), which issued a security alert, and to Berachain, which paused liquidity mining to limit contagion.

Note: teams that forked the Balancer codebase were advised to run emergency audits as investigations continue.

Which wallets received funds in the Balancer hack and what was the breakdown?

Key addresses and totals

On-chain analysis links three main Ethereum addresses to the incident: 0xaa76…8e3f, 0x827…80f4 and 0x0453…941c. The cumulative on-chain total across these wallets is about $117,461,646.

  • 0xaa76…8e3f — roughly $100M; token mix reported around 63.98% WETH, 26.92% osETH and 9% wstETH.
  • 0x827…80f4 — roughly $13.5M.
  • 0x0453…941c — roughly $3.7M.

Investigators continue a balancer exploit wallet trace to monitor swaps and bridges that could move funds into centralized on‑ramps.

What does the Balancer hack mean for forked projects and decentralized finance security?

Market reaction was immediate: BAL fell about 5% following initial reports, according to CoinDesk, while liquidity providers reassessed exposure to Balancer V2 pools. Institutional and retail participants are likely to tighten risk controls around forked implementations.

Beets.fi’s security alert and Berachain’s liquidity pause were precautionary steps to stem withdrawals. Tip: projects that reuse open‑source liquidity code should prioritise emergency patches and audited upgrades.

In brief: the exploit routed roughly $117.5M through identified addresses, pressured BAL prices, and prompted platform‑level pauses and alerts as on‑chain tracing continues.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/11/03/balancer-hack-nov-3-2025/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5201+9.45%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.55%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139761-0.96%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+0.03%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,228.03
$105,228.03$105,228.03

+1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,543.27
$3,543.27$3,543.27

+0.78%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5193
$2.5193$2.5193

+8.77%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.51
$166.51$166.51

+2.44%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18001
$0.18001$0.18001

+1.08%