Bancomat to launch its euro stablecoin in 2026

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/29 19:50
Bancomat is developing Eur-Bank, an euro stablecoin intended to support tokenised government bonds and reduce cross-border payment costs, the Corriere della Sera reported on 28 October 2025, calling the work “early experiments aimed at converting cash into a transferable digital token.”

How will the euro stablecoin bank issued euro token support tokenized government bonds?

The Corriere report says Bancomat envisions Eur-Bank as a vehicle to enable secondary-market trading and settlement of tokenized government bonds, potentially lowering custody and reconciliation costs and expanding retail access to sovereign debt. The company has opened conversations with national authorities as it explores ledger-based issuance, but technical and governance details remain subject to regulatory review.

Analysts note that pilot programmes typically prioritise custody models and settlement finality before scaling. Market observers expect tokenisation to reduce back‑office friction and enable smaller minimum‑purchase sizes, though concrete savings will depend on integration with existing clearing and settlement systems.

Can the italian payment app enable cross border euro payments and european stablecoin adoption?

Bancomat positions Eur-Bank to be used within its payment app and to make cross border euro payments cheaper and faster by cutting correspondent‑bank steps. The plan includes talks with other national payment schemes to avoid fragmentation and to promote european stablecoin adoption through interoperability across EU rails.

Industry experts caution that network effects are critical: a single scheme needs broad issuer and acceptance participation to meaningfully lower retail and corporate payment costs. The Corriere piece presents the 2026 timing as a target rather than a firm launch date.

What are the stablecoin regulatory compliance issues? In brief:

Regulatory scrutiny will focus on reserve custody, consumer protections, anti‑money‑laundering controls and operational resilience. National supervisors and EU bodies will assess whether existing frameworks and upcoming MiCA provisions cover the proposed issuance model; Bancomat has engaged with supervisory structures while technical and legal work continues.

Note: reporting is based on the Corriere article of 28 October 2025 and company indications; approval, final technical design and any retail launch remain conditional. In brief, Eur-Bank aims to pair tokenised government debt with cheaper cross‑border payments while progressing through regulatory review and pilot testing.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/29/bancomat-euro-stablecoin-eur-bank/

