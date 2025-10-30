BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The Financial Services Authority is enforcing AML compliance for stablecoin traders. Indonesia ranks seventh in the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. The government is exploring Bitcoin as a potential reserve asset. Bank Indonesia (BI) is advancing plans to introduce a blockchain-based financial instrument described as the country’s “national stablecoin version,” a digital currency backed by […] The post Bank Indonesia moves to issue a national stablecoin backed by government bonds appeared first on CoinJournal.The Financial Services Authority is enforcing AML compliance for stablecoin traders. Indonesia ranks seventh in the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. The government is exploring Bitcoin as a potential reserve asset. Bank Indonesia (BI) is advancing plans to introduce a blockchain-based financial instrument described as the country’s “national stablecoin version,” a digital currency backed by […] The post Bank Indonesia moves to issue a national stablecoin backed by government bonds appeared first on CoinJournal.

Bank Indonesia moves to issue a national stablecoin backed by government bonds

Oleh: Coin Journal
2025/10/30 20:56
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08161+15.44%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.875+4.04%
  • The Financial Services Authority is enforcing AML compliance for stablecoin traders.
  • Indonesia ranks seventh in the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index.
  • The government is exploring Bitcoin as a potential reserve asset.

Bank Indonesia (BI) is advancing plans to introduce a blockchain-based financial instrument described as the country’s “national stablecoin version,” a digital currency backed by government bonds.

The initiative was unveiled by BI Governor Perry Warjiyo at the Indonesia Digital Finance and Economy Festival and Fintech Summit 2025 in Jakarta.

It reflects Indonesia’s effort to integrate blockchain technology into its monetary system through tokenised securities tied to the digital rupiah. The announcement was first reported by CNBC Indonesia.

The central bank said the new digital assets will take the form of tokenised government securities backed by the central bank’s planned digital rupiah, Indonesia’s central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The project is designed to blend monetary innovation with national financial stability, positioning Indonesia among a handful of emerging economies developing bond-backed digital assets.

Digital rupiah to underpin Indonesia’s national stablecoin

According to Warjiyo, the bank will issue digital versions of its securities, referred to as Bank Indonesia securities in digital form, which will operate as blockchain-based representations of sovereign bond holdings.

These digital securities will be backed by the digital rupiah, making them the foundation of what the central bank describes as Indonesia’s national stablecoin.

He explained that the stablecoin structure would rely on government bonds, or Surat Berharga Negara (SBN), as its underlying collateral, ensuring that its value remains tied to official assets rather than speculative cryptocurrencies.

The initiative marks a step towards tokenising the country’s debt market, creating an ecosystem where digital securities, stablecoins, and the central bank digital currency coexist.

Warjiyo said the plan reflects BI’s broader digital finance strategy aimed at improving transparency, efficiency, and liquidity across financial markets.

If successful, it could reshape how monetary authorities interact with blockchain infrastructure in Southeast Asia.

Blockchain integration into Indonesia’s monetary system

The introduction of the bond-backed digital rupiah is expected to strengthen Indonesia’s transition towards a blockchain-integrated economy.

While stablecoins are not currently recognised as legal tender, their use in payments and remittances has increased, prompting regulatory attention from Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority, known as the OJK.

Dino Milano Siregar, who leads the OJK’s crypto and digital asset division, said the agency enforces anti-money laundering (AML) compliance and requires periodic reporting from stablecoin traders.

The OJK’s supervision reflects growing awareness of the potential systemic role of digital assets, even without formal recognition as payment instruments.

Siregar added that stablecoins are already being used as hedging tools, especially those backed by credible assets such as government bonds or reserve currencies.

Their comparatively lower volatility makes them appealing for remittance transactions and cross-border settlements.

This practical use case aligns with BI’s ambition to institutionalise a regulated form of stable value exchange through the digital rupiah.

Indonesia among global leaders in crypto adoption

Indonesia’s rapid shift towards digital finance is underpinned by strong adoption trends. The country ranks seventh in the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index published by Chainalysis.

It placed ninth in retail activity, seventh in value received through centralised exchanges, and fourth in decentralised finance (DeFi) transactions.

These figures highlight Indonesia’s growing role in global digital asset markets.

In August, local advocacy group Bitcoin Indonesia reported that government officials were exploring Bitcoin as a potential reserve asset, with discussions centred on how such holdings could diversify national reserves and stimulate economic growth.

If Indonesia proceeds with its stablecoin framework alongside its digital rupiah and potential Bitcoin reserve diversification, it could emerge as a major blockchain hub in Asia.

The combination of regulatory oversight, tokenised government debt, and CBDC integration places Indonesia among countries like China and Singapore that are redefining the future of sovereign-backed digital assets.

The post Bank Indonesia moves to issue a national stablecoin backed by government bonds appeared first on CoinJournal.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007175-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0339+9.85%
SIX
SIX$0.01672+2.51%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 21:08

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,243.90
$105,243.90$105,243.90

+0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,531.89
$3,531.89$3,531.89

+0.35%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5286
$2.5286$2.5286

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.25
$166.25$166.25

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17924
$0.17924$0.17924

0.00%