BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bank Indonesia Plans Digital Rupiah-Backed Securities as National Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bank Indonesia is launching a national stablecoin version, tokenized government bonds backed by the digital rupiah CBDC, to integrate blockchain into the monetary system and enhance digital finance stability in Indonesia. Bank Indonesia’s initiative involves issuing digital securities derived from the digital rupiah, supported by government bonds for stability. This move positions the digital assets as a regulated alternative to private stablecoins, focusing on compliance and economic integration. Indonesia ranks seventh globally in crypto adoption per Chainalysis’s 2025 index, with strong DeFi activity driving the need for such innovations. Discover Bank Indonesia’s national stablecoin: tokenized bonds on digital rupiah CBDC for secure digital finance. Explore impacts on adoption and regulation—read now for expert insights! What is Bank Indonesia’s national stablecoin? Bank Indonesia’s national stablecoin refers to a planned digital security backed by government bonds and built on the country’s central bank digital currency, the digital rupiah. This initiative aims to create a stable, tokenized asset that functions similarly to a stablecoin but under central bank oversight. Announced by Governor Perry Warjiyo, it represents a strategic step toward embedding blockchain… The post Bank Indonesia Plans Digital Rupiah-Backed Securities as National Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bank Indonesia is launching a national stablecoin version, tokenized government bonds backed by the digital rupiah CBDC, to integrate blockchain into the monetary system and enhance digital finance stability in Indonesia. Bank Indonesia’s initiative involves issuing digital securities derived from the digital rupiah, supported by government bonds for stability. This move positions the digital assets as a regulated alternative to private stablecoins, focusing on compliance and economic integration. Indonesia ranks seventh globally in crypto adoption per Chainalysis’s 2025 index, with strong DeFi activity driving the need for such innovations. Discover Bank Indonesia’s national stablecoin: tokenized bonds on digital rupiah CBDC for secure digital finance. Explore impacts on adoption and regulation—read now for expert insights! What is Bank Indonesia’s national stablecoin? Bank Indonesia’s national stablecoin refers to a planned digital security backed by government bonds and built on the country’s central bank digital currency, the digital rupiah. This initiative aims to create a stable, tokenized asset that functions similarly to a stablecoin but under central bank oversight. Announced by Governor Perry Warjiyo, it represents a strategic step toward embedding blockchain…

Bank Indonesia Plans Digital Rupiah-Backed Securities as National Stablecoin

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/30 19:46
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08161+15.44%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05296+3.90%
Propy
PRO$0.4982-6.28%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29122-0.03%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0119-3.56%
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
💹 Trade with pro tools
Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🚀 Smooth orders, clear control
Advanced order types and market depth in one view.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clarity in volatile markets
Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⚡ Speed, depth, reliability
Execute confidently when timing matters.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧭 A focused workflow for traders
Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
✅ Data‑driven decisions
Focus on process—not noise.
👉 Sign up →

Bank Indonesia is launching a national stablecoin version, tokenized government bonds backed by the digital rupiah CBDC, to integrate blockchain into the monetary system and enhance digital finance stability in Indonesia.

  • Bank Indonesia’s initiative involves issuing digital securities derived from the digital rupiah, supported by government bonds for stability.

  • This move positions the digital assets as a regulated alternative to private stablecoins, focusing on compliance and economic integration.

  • Indonesia ranks seventh globally in crypto adoption per Chainalysis’s 2025 index, with strong DeFi activity driving the need for such innovations.

Discover Bank Indonesia’s national stablecoin: tokenized bonds on digital rupiah CBDC for secure digital finance. Explore impacts on adoption and regulation—read now for expert insights!

What is Bank Indonesia’s national stablecoin?

Bank Indonesia’s national stablecoin refers to a planned digital security backed by government bonds and built on the country’s central bank digital currency, the digital rupiah. This initiative aims to create a stable, tokenized asset that functions similarly to a stablecoin but under central bank oversight. Announced by Governor Perry Warjiyo, it represents a strategic step toward embedding blockchain technology within Indonesia’s financial infrastructure, promoting secure and efficient digital transactions.

COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
💎 Join a professional trading community
Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks.
👉 Join the group →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
📊 Transparent performance, real process
Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🧭 Research → Plan → Execute
Daily levels, watchlists, and post‑trade reviews to build consistency.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🛡️ Risk comes first
Sizing methods, invalidation rules, and R‑multiples baked into every plan.
👉 Start today →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🧠 Learn the “why” behind each trade
Live breakdowns, playbooks, and framework‑first education.
👉 Join the group →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🚀 Insider • APEX • INNER CIRCLE
Choose the depth you need—tools, coaching, and member rooms.
👉 Explore tiers →

How will the digital rupiah support tokenized government bonds?

The digital rupiah, Indonesia’s CBDC, will serve as the foundational layer for these tokenized securities, ensuring their value is pegged to the rupiah and collateralized by Surat Berharga Negara (SBN) government bonds. This structure provides inherent stability, minimizing volatility risks associated with other cryptocurrencies. According to Bank Indonesia’s plans, the tokenized SBN will enable faster settlement times and broader accessibility for investors, while adhering to stringent regulatory standards.

Experts highlight the potential for this system to streamline cross-border payments and remittances, sectors where Indonesia already sees significant stablecoin usage. Dino Milano Siregar, head of the Financial Services Authority’s (OJK) crypto division, emphasized that such assets, when backed by credible reserves, act as effective hedging tools. “These are tradable and far less volatile than other cryptocurrencies,” Siregar noted, underscoring their role in fostering a balanced digital economy.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clear interface, precise orders
Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts.
👉 Create free account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions.
Depth analytics and risk features in one view.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🎯 Take control of entries & exits
Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛠️ From idea to execution
Turn setups into plans with practical order types.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📋 Trade your plan
Watchlists and routing that support focus.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📊 Precision without the noise
Data‑first workflows for active traders.
👉 Sign up →

Data from regulatory reports indicate that stablecoin transactions in Indonesia have grown by over 40% year-over-year, driven by remittances from the country’s large migrant worker population. By integrating the digital rupiah, Bank Indonesia aims to capture this volume while enforcing anti-money laundering (AML) protocols and periodic reporting. This approach not only enhances transparency but also positions the nation as a leader in CBDC-backed innovations in Southeast Asia.

The development aligns with global trends, where central banks like those in China and the Bahamas have piloted similar CBDC-linked assets. In Indonesia’s context, it addresses the limitations of unregulated stablecoins, which, despite their utility, lack formal legal tender status. OJK’s monitoring framework ensures compliance, with traders required to report activities regularly, mitigating risks in an economy projected to see digital finance contribute 16% to GDP by 2025.

COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
⚡ Futures with discipline
Defined R:R, pre‑set invalidation, execution checklists.
👉 Join the club →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🎯 Spot strategies that compound
Momentum & accumulation frameworks managed with clear risk.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🏛️ APEX tier for serious traders
Deep dives, analyst Q&A, and accountability sprints.
👉 Explore APEX →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
📈 Real‑time market structure
Key levels, liquidity zones, and actionable context.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🔔 Smart alerts, not noise
Context‑rich notifications tied to plans and risk—never hype.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🤝 Peer review & coaching
Hands‑on feedback that sharpens execution and risk control.
👉 Join the club →

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key features of Bank Indonesia’s tokenized digital securities?

Bank Indonesia’s tokenized digital securities feature backing by SBN government bonds and integration with the digital rupiah CBDC, offering stability and blockchain efficiency. They support quick transactions, regulatory compliance, and serve as a national stablecoin alternative, with issuance planned to boost secure digital investments without the volatility of traditional cryptos.

Why is Indonesia advancing its national stablecoin amid high crypto adoption?

Indonesia’s push for a national stablecoin stems from its seventh-place ranking in global crypto adoption, as per Chainalysis’s 2025 index, with robust DeFi and retail activity. This initiative by Bank Indonesia integrates blockchain safely into the monetary system, regulates stablecoin use in payments, and leverages the digital rupiah to drive economic growth through stable, government-backed digital assets.

Key Takeaways

  • Stable Foundation: The national stablecoin is collateralized by government bonds on the digital rupiah, providing rupiah-pegged reliability for users.
  • Regulatory Edge: OJK enforces AML and reporting for stablecoin activities, ensuring secure integration into Indonesia’s financial ecosystem.
  • Adoption Boost: With Indonesia’s top DeFi rankings, this could accelerate blockchain use—investors should monitor pilots for portfolio opportunities.

Conclusion

Bank Indonesia’s national stablecoin, powered by tokenized SBN on the digital rupiah CBDC, marks a pivotal advancement in regulated digital finance. This initiative, as outlined by Governor Perry Warjiyo, complements ongoing efforts to monitor stablecoin usage and harness Indonesia’s seventh-ranked crypto adoption status. As blockchain weaves deeper into the monetary framework, stakeholders can anticipate enhanced stability and innovation, paving the way for a more resilient digital economy in the years ahead.

Bank Indonesia (BI), Indonesia’s central bank, is advancing plans to issue digital securities described as the nation’s “national stablecoin version.” These will be tokenized versions of government bonds (SBN) backed by the digital rupiah, the country’s CBDC.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clear control for futures
Sizing, stops, and scenario planning tools.
👉 Open futures account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Structure your futures trades
Define entries & exits with advanced orders.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛡️ Control volatility
Automate alerts and manage positions with discipline.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⚙️ Execution you can rely on
Fast routing and meaningful depth insights.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📒 Plan. Execute. Review.
Frameworks for consistent decision‑making.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Choose clarity over complexity
Actionable, pro‑grade tools—no fluff.
👉 Open account →

The announcement came from Governor Perry Warjiyo at the Indonesia Digital Finance and Economy Festival and Fintech Summit 2025 in Jakarta. A report by CNBC Indonesia covered the details.

Warjiyo explained that BI will issue these digital central bank securities to integrate blockchain into the monetary system. “We will issue Bank Indonesia securities in digital form — the digital rupiah with underlying SBN, Indonesia’s national version of a stablecoin,” he stated.

COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
📌 Curated setups, clearly explained
Entry, invalidation, targets, and R:R defined before execution.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧠 Data‑led decision making
Technical + flow + context synthesized into actionable plans.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧱 Consistency over hype
Repeatable rules, realistic expectations, and a calmer mindset.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🕒 Patience is an edge
Wait for confirmation and manage risk with checklists.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
💼 Professional mentorship
Guidance from seasoned traders and structured feedback loops.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧮 Track • Review • Improve
Documented PnL tracking and post‑mortems to accelerate learning.
👉 Join now →

This complements BI’s digital finance strategy, potentially marking a significant blockchain adoption in Indonesia’s economy.

Stablecoins are not legal tender yet, but the OJK monitors their role in payments and remittances. Dino Milano Siregar from OJK noted enforcement of AML compliance for traders.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🎯 Focus on process over noise
Plan trades, size positions, execute consistently.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛠️ Simplify execution
Keep decisions clear with practical controls.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📊 Make data your edge
Use depth and alerts to avoid guesswork.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧭 Be prepared, not reactive
Turn setups into rules before you trade.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
✍️ Plan first, then act
Entries, exits, and reviews that fit your routine.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Consistency beats intensity
Small, repeatable steps win the long run.
👉 Sign up →

Siregar added that stablecoins backed by solid assets serve as hedging tools with low volatility.

Indonesia ranks seventh in global crypto adoption

Indonesia holds the seventh spot in Chainalysis’s 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, ranking ninth in retail activity, seventh in centralized service value, and fourth in DeFi value received.

COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
🏛️ WAGMI CAPITAL — Premium Trading Community
Strategic insights, exclusive opportunities, professional support.
👉 Join WAGMI CAPITAL →
COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
💬 Inner Circle access
See members share real‑time PnL and execution notes in chat.
👉 Apply for Inner Circle →
COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
🧩 Turn theses into trades
Reusable templates for entries, risk, and review—end to end.
👉 Join the club →
COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
💡 Long‑term mindset
Patience and discipline over noise; a process that compounds.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
📚 Education + execution
Courses, playbooks, and live market walkthroughs—learn by doing.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
🔒 Members‑only research drops
Curated analyses and private briefings—quality over quantity.
👉 Join WAGMI CAPITAL →

Top 20 countries in overall crypto adoption. Source: Chainalysis

In August, Bitcoin Indonesia, a local advocacy group, disclosed government explorations of Bitcoin as a reserve asset to spur economic growth.

The initiative reflects Indonesia’s proactive stance on digital assets. With a population exceeding 270 million and a booming fintech sector, the country sees crypto as a tool for financial inclusion. Bank Indonesia’s move could attract institutional investors seeking regulated alternatives to volatile cryptos.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧱 Execute with discipline
Watchlists, alerts, and flexible order control.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Keep your strategy simple
Clear rules and repeatable steps.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧠 Stay objective
Let data—not emotion—drive actions.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⏱️ Trade when it makes sense
Your plan sets the timing—not the feed.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🌿 A calm plan for busy markets
Set size and stops first, then execute.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧱 Your framework. Your rules.
Design entries/exits that fit your routine.
👉 Sign up →

Furthermore, the digital rupiah project, in its pilot phase since 2023, has tested wholesale and retail applications. Integrating tokenized securities expands this scope, potentially linking with existing payment systems like QRIS for seamless adoption.

Challenges remain, including cybersecurity and interoperability with global standards. However, BI’s collaboration with OJK ensures a robust framework. Experts from the Asian Development Bank have praised similar CBDC efforts for reducing transaction costs by up to 50% in remittance corridors.

As Indonesia navigates this transition, the national stablecoin could set a precedent for other emerging markets, balancing innovation with stability in the evolving crypto landscape.

COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
📌 Curated setups, clearly explained
Entry, invalidation, targets, and R:R defined before execution.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧠 Data‑led decision making
Technical + flow + context synthesized into actionable plans.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧱 Consistency over hype
Repeatable rules, realistic expectations, and a calmer mindset.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🕒 Patience is an edge
Wait for confirmation and manage risk with checklists.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
💼 Professional mentorship
Guidance from seasoned traders and structured feedback loops.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧮 Track • Review • Improve
Documented PnL tracking and post‑mortems to accelerate learning.
👉 Join now →

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/bank-indonesia-plans-digital-rupiah-backed-securities-as-national-stablecoin/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

PANews reported on November 10th that Coinbase announced the launch of its end-to-end token sale platform and will hold its first public sale (of Monad tokens) from November 17th to 22nd. The platform employs a bottom-up allocation algorithm, prioritizing smaller requests and limiting large-scale concentration; a one-week request window is set, after which allocations are determined uniformly; users who sell quickly within 30 days will have their allocations reduced in subsequent sales. The issuer and its affiliates are prohibited from OTC and secondary market sales for six months, with any exception requiring Coinbase approval and a lock-up period extending to six months. User participation is free, and the issuer raises funds in USDC and pays proportional fees. This marks the first widespread participation from US retail users since 2018.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007175-1.08%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0339+9.85%
SIX
SIX$0.01672+2.51%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:12
UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

Rachel Reeves told the Bank of England that her November budget will focus on fighting inflation, after the Bank decided to keep interest rates at 4%. The Chancellor said inflation is still too high and confirmed that Cabinet ministers had been asked to work with their departments to figure out new actions that could help […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08145+15.10%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 21:08

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

UK Chancellor points BoE to target inflation in November budget

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,243.85
$105,243.85$105,243.85

+0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,533.13
$3,533.13$3,533.13

+0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5288
$2.5288$2.5288

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.28
$166.28$166.28

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17934
$0.17934$0.17934

+0.06%