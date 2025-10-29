Beijing Court Sentences Five Over $166M Crypto FX Scheme

TLDR :

Beijing court sentences five for using USDT to transfer over $166M across borders illegally.

Illegal foreign exchange using crypto totaled more than RMB 1.182 billion, court documents show.

Defendants pleaded guilty and accepted sentences of two to four years and fines.

Procuratorate used cross-border data tracing and crypto transaction analysis to secure evidence.



Beijing authorities have sentenced five individuals to prison terms ranging from two to four years for using virtual currencies to transfer funds illegally across borders. The defendants converted client-transferred RMB into USDT and moved it overseas, violating China’s foreign exchange laws.

The case involved more than $166 million in transactions and highlights the challenges authorities face in policing crypto-related financial crimes. The Beijing Municipal People’s Procuratorate cited the case as a benchmark for combating disguised foreign exchange operations.

According to Wu Blockchain, the verdict reflects strengthened oversight of high-risk financial activities in the digital currency space.

The court found that between January and August 2023, Lin Jia, under the guidance of others, collaborated with Lin Yi, Xia, Bao, and Chen. They used multiple bank accounts to receive large sums from clients connected to an illegal currency exchange network.

The group then converted these funds into USDT through accounts on multiple trading platforms. Afterward, they executed cross-border transfers, effectively disguising foreign exchange transactions and earning profits.

Crypto Transactions as a Tool for Illegal Foreign Exchange

The Beijing Municipal Procuratorate described the case as a “typical” example of illegal foreign exchange operations using virtual currencies. The defendants’ activity involved over RMB 1.182 billion, with individual involvement ranging from RMB 149 million to RMB 469 million.

Legal action began on December 25, 2024, when the Haidian District People’s Procuratorate filed public prosecution against the five defendants. On March 21, 2025, the Haidian District People’s Court delivered the first-instance judgment.

All defendants pleaded guilty, accepted the verdict, and did not appeal.

Authorities emphasized the complexity of prosecuting virtual currency crimes due to high concealment and cross-border challenges. The procuratorate coordinated with public security organs to trace the correlation between bank accounts and crypto platforms.

They analyzed abnormal fund flows and reconstructed virtual currency transaction chains. This approach ensured accurate identification of illicit operations and the defendants’ knowledge of the crime.

Evidence Construction and Case-Handling Strategies

The case involved extensive data from overseas crypto platforms. The procuratorate developed a “technology empowerment + standardized review” strategy to secure admissible evidence.

Technical personnel remotely examined overseas data and reproduced the evidence collection process. Investigators adopted a full-coverage evidence strategy to demonstrate the scale and proportion of criminal activity.

Special audit reports were verified against cross-border transactions to confirm the amount attributed to each defendant.

The court ruling demonstrates the effectiveness of China’s financial crime prevention framework in addressing digital asset misuse. Through legal oversight and technical expertise, authorities established a solid foundation for convictions in complex crypto cases.

The decision sets a precedent for future prosecutions targeting disguised foreign exchange operations using virtual currencies.

