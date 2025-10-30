bepay money Powers a Landmark Bitcoin 2140 Forum in Dubai — Unveiling $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards and Next-Gen Merchant Solution

Dubai, UAE — October 16, 2025 — The Bitcoin 2140 Forum, powered by bepay money and organized by Giakaa Capital, concluded successfully at Dubai Knowledge Park, marking a historic milestone in Bitcoin’s institutional evolution and cross-border financial innovation.

Under the theme “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future,” the forum brought together 1,000+ global professionals, including 60+ world-class speakers, 50+ leading Bitcoin projects, and 200+ industry experts and investors, representing over $10 billion in Bitcoin holdings under discussion.

The event served as a convergence point for miners, developers, institutions, policymakers, and innovators, shaping the future of Bitcoin’s economy, mining sustainability, and global adoption, all within Dubai’s rapidly emerging Web3 and fintech ecosystem.

bepay money Showcases the Future of Payments

As the Powered By Partner, bepay money demonstrated its cutting-edge global payment infrastructure designed for institutions, merchants, and enterprises, offering instant, FX-free settlements across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets, a breakthrough in seamless, compliant, and scalable cross-border finance.

During the event, bepay money unveiled two major initiatives:

The $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program

The company launched its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program, designed to reward early adopters of its global super app. The program allows users to earn Bitcoin on every transaction, whether made through fiat, stablecoins, or tokenized assets, reinforcing bepay’s vision of merging everyday finance with digital asset utility.

bepay app offers users Swiss IBAN account with multi-currency on-chain banking, supporting CHF, EUR, USD, and CNY for seamless global transfers. Integrated UPI and PIX payment options provide local convenience, making international payments as simple as domestic ones. The platform also features cashback and loyalty rewards in addition to Bitcoin incentives, allowing users to enjoy real financial benefits while transacting across borders.

bepay business – Revolutionizing Global Merchant Commerce

bepay also showcased bepay business, its merchant commerce stack that enables retailers and enterprises to accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR codes, NFC, and APIs with cross-border near-instant settlements. The platform eliminates traditional 3–5 day settlement delays while providing on/off ramps, AI-driven analytics, real-time liquidity access, and developer & api solutions.

“Dubai’s position as a global digital finance hub made it the perfect stage to demonstrate how bepay money bridges traditional finance and digital assets through fast, compliant, and scalable solutions,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “Our aim is to provide one comprehensive app for all your daily needs while enabling global payments and commerce in one seamless ecosystem. This forum exemplified our mission to simplify and accelerate institutional participation in the new era of digital finance.”

Event Highlights: “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future”

The forum featured key institutional and innovation-focused tracks, including:

Bitcoin Protocol Evolution Forum – Advancements in Lightning Network, sidechains, and scalability.

– Advancements in Lightning Network, sidechains, and scalability. Sustainable Mining & Energy Track – Green mining technologies and renewable integration.

– Green mining technologies and renewable integration. Institutional Capital Forum – Family offices and funds exploring Bitcoin as a treasury and wealth vehicle.

– Family offices and funds exploring Bitcoin as a treasury and wealth vehicle. Startup Pitch Showcase – Founders pitched to 80+ global investors with live payment settlement powered by bepay money.

– Founders pitched to 80+ global investors with live payment settlement powered by bepay money. Regulatory Leadership Forum – Policymakers from multiple jurisdictions discussed global Bitcoin frameworks.

– Policymakers from multiple jurisdictions discussed global Bitcoin frameworks. Deal Flow Accelerator – Structured 1:1 investor meetings connecting high-potential Bitcoin startups with institutional capital.

Giakaa Capital: Building Innovation Ecosystems

As the event’s organizer, Giakaa Capital, a hybrid venture capital firm, reaffirmed its commitment to driving innovation through Digital Public Infrastructure powered by Blockchain and AI, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Bitcoin 2140 represents more than a conference — it’s a movement,” said Omika Dubey, Managing Partner at Giakaa Capital. “By hosting it in Dubai, we’ve connected miners, developers, and institutional investors to accelerate sustainable and scalable Bitcoin adoption globally.”

Dubai continues to strengthen its position as the global capital for Bitcoin, Web3, and fintech innovation, backed by progressive regulations, forward-looking financial policies, and strong institutional participation. The Bitcoin 2140 Forum reinforced the city’s commitment to becoming a hub for digital assets, cross-border finance, and decentralized technologies.

About bepay money

bepay money revolutionizes cross-border payments through a single super app unifying fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Designed for institutions, family offices, enterprises, and individuals, it offers instant settlements, DeFi yield access, and institutional-grade compliance, enabling seamless global capital movement.

Visit: www.bepay.money

About Giakaa Capital

Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm supporting companies from Seed to IPO. Its integrated model connects entrepreneurs with strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise, focusing on Blockchain & AI-driven Digital Public Infrastructure aligned with the UN SDGs.

Visit: www.giakaacapital.com

About Bitcoin 2140 Forum

Bitcoin 2140 Forum is the premier institutional platform dedicated to Bitcoin’s long-term evolution as a decentralized monetary system. Under the theme “Pioneering the Path to Bitcoin’s Future,” the Dubai edition brought together miners, developers, investors, and policymakers to chart the future of Bitcoin and the digital economy.

Visit: www.bitcoin2140forum.com

