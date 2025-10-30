BursaDEX+
Global cross-border payment platform and Giakaa Capital bring together $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives, 100+ banks and payment institutions, and 1,000+ industry leaders, showcasing groundbreaking payment infrastructure and driving financial inclusion forward.Global cross-border payment platform and Giakaa Capital bring together $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives, 100+ banks and payment institutions, and 1,000+ industry leaders, showcasing groundbreaking payment infrastructure and driving financial inclusion forward.

bepay money Powers Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 in Dubai, Unveils $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards and Next-Gen Merchant Solutions

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/30 22:17
DUBAI, UAE – October 16, 2025 – The Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 successfully concluded at Dubai Knowledge Park, powered by bepay money, the global cross-border payment platform. The forum, themed “Driving Financial Inclusion Forward,” convened over 1,000 professionals, including representatives managing more than $1 trillion in assets, 100+ banks and payment institutions, 50+ industry speakers, and 10+ main stage fintech startup pitches from 50+ countries.

bepay money Showcases the Future of Payments 

As the Powered By Partner, bepay money demonstrated its cutting-edge global payment infrastructure designed for institutions, merchants, and enterprises, offering instant, FX-free settlements across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets, a breakthrough in seamless, compliant, and scalable cross-border finance.

During the event, bepay money unveiled two major initiatives:

The $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program

The company launched its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program, designed to reward early adopters of its global super app. The program allows users to earn Bitcoin on every transaction, whether made through fiat, stablecoins, or tokenized assets, reinforcing bepay’s vision of merging everyday finance with digital asset utility.

bepay app offers users Swiss IBAN account with multi-currency on-chain banking, supporting CHF, EUR, USD, and CNY for seamless global transfers. Integrated UPI and PIX payment options provide local convenience, making international payments as simple as domestic ones. The platform also features cashback and loyalty rewards in addition to Bitcoin incentives, allowing users to enjoy real financial benefits while transacting across borders.

bepay business – Revolutionizing Global Merchant Commerce

bepay also showcased bepay business, its merchant commerce stack that enables retailers and enterprises to accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR codes, NFC, and APIs with cross-border near-instant settlements. The platform eliminates traditional 3–5 day settlement delays while providing on/off ramps, AI-driven analytics, real-time liquidity access, and developer & api solutions. 

“Dubai’s position as a global digital finance hub made it the perfect stage to demonstrate how bepay money bridges traditional finance and digital assets through fast, compliant, and scalable solutions,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “Our aim is to provide one comprehensive app for all your daily needs while enabling global payments and commerce in one seamless ecosystem. This forum exemplified our mission to simplify and accelerate institutional participation in the new era of digital finance.”

Event Highlights:

The forum featured a dynamic lineup of sessions driving high-value collaborations, thought leadership, and innovation across banking, fintech, and blockchain ecosystems.

  • Institutional Capital Forum – Strategies for integrating digital assets and next-gen payments for $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives.
  • Main Stage Startup Pitch Showcase – 10+ curated fintech startups presented to 100+ investors, with bepay money enabling instant cross-border execution.
  • Innovation Theater by bepay money – Live demonstrations of enterprise-grade payment and treasury solutions.
  • Executive Roundtable – Exclusive sessions on transforming payments and financial operations for banks and institutions.
  • Regulatory Leadership Forum – Policymakers and compliance experts shaping global payment and banking frameworks.
  • Deal Flow Accelerator – Structured 1:1 meetings connecting high-potential projects with banks, investors, and fintech innovators.

Giakaa Capital: Driving Innovation Ecosystems

Organized by Giakaa Capital, a hybrid venture capital firm supporting startups from seed to IPO, the forum highlighted investment opportunities in Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using blockchain and AI aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

“The forum reflects our commitment to building innovation ecosystems that connect banks, fintechs, and institutional capital, while advancing sustainable development through cutting-edge technology,” said Omika Dubey, Managing Partner at Giakaa Capital.

The forum reinforced Dubai’s position as a global hub for digital finance, innovation, and institutional collaboration, while demonstrating bepay money’s leadership in next-generation cross-border payments and merchant solutions.

About bepay money

bepay money revolutionizes cross-border payments through a super app unifying fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Designed for banks, enterprises, institutions, and individuals, it delivers instant settlements, DeFi yield access, and regulatory-grade compliance worldwide.
Visit: www.bepay.money

About Giakaa Capital

Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm supporting companies from Seed to IPO. Its integrated model combines strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise, with a focus on Digital Public Infrastructure solutions leveraging blockchain and AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

Visit: www.giakaacapital.com

About Invest Payments & Banking Forum

The Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 connects banks, fintech innovators, and institutional investors to explore emerging trends, regulatory developments, and technological innovations shaping the future of payments and banking.
Visit: www.investpbforum.com

Media Contact:
For bepay money: Adarsh, Founder’s Office, 

Email: [email protected]

