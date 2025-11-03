Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) Stock: Profit Surges 34% as Cash Pile Hits Record $381.7 Billion

TLDR

Q3 2025 operating profit rose 34% to $13.49 billion.

Record $381.7 billion in cash and equivalents.

No share buybacks in the quarter.

Warren Buffett’s final report before stepping down as CEO.

BRK-B stock closed at $477.54, up 0.25% after hours.

The company reported a 34% increase in quarterly operating profit, marking another milestone for Warren Buffett’s legendary leadership. The report, released just before Buffett steps down as CEO, showcased strong results across its insurance operations and record cash holdings.

Strong Operating Results

In the third quarter, Berkshire’s operating profit climbed to $13.49 billion, or about $9,376 per Class A share, compared to $10.09 billion a year ago. The growth was driven by improved underwriting in its core insurance businesses, a segment that continues to anchor the company’s diversified portfolio.

Net income, which includes gains from investments such as Apple (AAPL), rose 17% year-over-year to $30.8 billion, or $21,413 per Class A share. This reflects Berkshire’s ability to generate consistent profit even in a cautious market environment.

Record Cash Reserves and Conservative Stance

Berkshire ended the quarter with a record $381.7 billion in cash and equivalents, underscoring its conservative investment stance amid high market valuations. The company opted not to repurchase any shares during the quarter, signaling Buffett’s continued caution about current market prices.

This massive liquidity gives Berkshire flexibility for future investments or acquisitions once valuations become more attractive. Buffett has long emphasized patience and capital discipline, both of which are evident in the company’s current positioning.

Market Performance Overview

While Berkshire’s operating performance remains strong, its stock returns have lagged the S&P 500 in 2025. Year-to-date, BRK-B gained 5.35% compared to the S&P 500’s 16.30% rise. Over the past five years, however, Berkshire delivered a 136.52% total return, outperforming the broader market’s 109.18%.

This reflects long-term resilience in Berkshire’s diversified portfolio, which includes insurance, railroads, energy, manufacturing, and major equity holdings.

Buffett’s Final Report as CEO

This quarter marks Warren Buffett’s final earnings report as chief executive, closing a historic chapter for Berkshire Hathaway. His tenure has seen the company evolve from a struggling textile mill into one of the world’s largest conglomerates.

As Buffett transitions out, investors will be watching how the next leadership phase manages Berkshire’s vast capital and maintains its value-driven investment philosophy.

