BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Q3 2025 operating profit rose 34% to $13.49 billion. Record $381.7 billion in cash and equivalents. No share buybacks in the quarter. Warren Buffett’s final report before stepping down as CEO. BRK-B stock closed at $477.54, up 0.25% after hours. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) stock closed at $477.54, gaining 0.25% in after-hours trading [...] The post Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) Stock: Profit Surges 34% as Cash Pile Hits Record $381.7 Billion appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Q3 2025 operating profit rose 34% to $13.49 billion. Record $381.7 billion in cash and equivalents. No share buybacks in the quarter. Warren Buffett’s final report before stepping down as CEO. BRK-B stock closed at $477.54, up 0.25% after hours. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) stock closed at $477.54, gaining 0.25% in after-hours trading [...] The post Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) Stock: Profit Surges 34% as Cash Pile Hits Record $381.7 Billion appeared first on CoinCentral.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) Stock: Profit Surges 34% as Cash Pile Hits Record $381.7 Billion

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/03 03:42
B
B$0.1504+9.80%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02161-3.56%
WorldAssets
INC$0.6184-3.49%

TLDR

  • Q3 2025 operating profit rose 34% to $13.49 billion.
  • Record $381.7 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • No share buybacks in the quarter.
  • Warren Buffett’s final report before stepping down as CEO.
  • BRK-B stock closed at $477.54, up 0.25% after hours.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-B) stock closed at $477.54, gaining 0.25% in after-hours trading on October 31, 2025.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BRK-B

The company reported a 34% increase in quarterly operating profit, marking another milestone for Warren Buffett’s legendary leadership. The report, released just before Buffett steps down as CEO, showcased strong results across its insurance operations and record cash holdings.

Strong Operating Results

In the third quarter, Berkshire’s operating profit climbed to $13.49 billion, or about $9,376 per Class A share, compared to $10.09 billion a year ago. The growth was driven by improved underwriting in its core insurance businesses, a segment that continues to anchor the company’s diversified portfolio.

Net income, which includes gains from investments such as Apple (AAPL), rose 17% year-over-year to $30.8 billion, or $21,413 per Class A share. This reflects Berkshire’s ability to generate consistent profit even in a cautious market environment.

Record Cash Reserves and Conservative Stance

Berkshire ended the quarter with a record $381.7 billion in cash and equivalents, underscoring its conservative investment stance amid high market valuations. The company opted not to repurchase any shares during the quarter, signaling Buffett’s continued caution about current market prices.

This massive liquidity gives Berkshire flexibility for future investments or acquisitions once valuations become more attractive. Buffett has long emphasized patience and capital discipline, both of which are evident in the company’s current positioning.

Market Performance Overview

While Berkshire’s operating performance remains strong, its stock returns have lagged the S&P 500 in 2025. Year-to-date, BRK-B gained 5.35% compared to the S&P 500’s 16.30% rise. Over the past five years, however, Berkshire delivered a 136.52% total return, outperforming the broader market’s 109.18%.

This reflects long-term resilience in Berkshire’s diversified portfolio, which includes insurance, railroads, energy, manufacturing, and major equity holdings.

Buffett’s Final Report as CEO

This quarter marks Warren Buffett’s final earnings report as chief executive, closing a historic chapter for Berkshire Hathaway. His tenure has seen the company evolve from a struggling textile mill into one of the world’s largest conglomerates.

As Buffett transitions out, investors will be watching how the next leadership phase manages Berkshire’s vast capital and maintains its value-driven investment philosophy.

The post Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) Stock: Profit Surges 34% as Cash Pile Hits Record $381.7 Billion appeared first on CoinCentral.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5201+9.45%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.55%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139761-0.96%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+0.03%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,273.92
$105,273.92$105,273.92

+1.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,541.16
$3,541.16$3,541.16

+0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5209
$2.5209$2.5209

+8.84%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.50
$166.50$166.50

+2.44%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18006
$0.18006$0.18006

+1.11%