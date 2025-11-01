BursaDEX+
Berkshire Hathaway Concentrates Portfolio in Top Holdings

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 22:31
Key Points:
  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway focuses 66% on top five holdings.
  • Apple and Chevron are major components of the portfolio.
  • No significant cryptocurrency impacts or allocations noted.

Berkshire Hathaway disclosed on November 1st that 66% of its equity investments remain concentrated in five companies as of September 2025, highlighting its long-standing investment strategy.

This concentration underscores the firm’s consistent focus on established U.S. blue-chip stocks, showing no significant shifts towards cryptocurrency or digital assets.

Berkshire’s 66% Portfolio Concentration in Top Five Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio continues to be highly concentrated, with 66% of its equity investments in five key companies as of September 2025. This includes Apple, American Express, Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and Chevron, with Occidental Petroleum also a notable holding.

Recent changes in the portfolio have seen reductions in Apple and Bank of America holdings and a slight increase in Chevron. This concentration strategy aligns with Warren Buffett’s preference for holding a few high-quality stocks instead of diversifying widely. As Warren Buffett famously stated, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.”

Market reactions to these holdings have been stable, with no substantial changes noted in the broader market. No official comments from Warren Buffett or Greg Abel address 2025’s portfolio allocations specifically.

No Cryptocurrency Involvement Amid Berkshire’s Focus on Core Stocks

Did you know? Berkshire Hathaway’s longstanding concentration in top holdings dates back decades, with over 80% in core stocks for several years, showcasing its focus on select high-value investments.

Bitcoin’s current price is $109,984.26, with a market capitalization of $2,193,410,891,920.59. As of November 1, 2025, its market dominance is 59.20%, and trading volume over the past 24 hours stands at $43,009,163,382.95, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 13:01 UTC on November 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team notes that Berkshire’s strategy may continue to shape U.S. equity markets but shows no impact on cryptocurrency shifts. Maintaining large cash reserves suggests a cautious approach amidst market uncertainties. Such defensive positioning affirms Berkshire’s commitment to stability over speculative alternative assets, highlighting that there are no direct indications of significant cryptocurrency exposure or related digital asset activity in Berkshire’s current strategy.

For example, the Federal Reserve’s policies often influence market dynamics, yet Berkshire maintains its course without deviating into cryptocurrency sectors. Similarly, meetings between crypto leaders and government bodies illustrate the growing discussion around digital assets which Berkshire bypasses.

Source: https://coincu.com/analysis/berkshire-concentrates-portfolio-top-holdings/

