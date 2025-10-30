BursaDEX+
TLDR NVIDIA maintains 80% AI chip market share with data center revenue reaching $30.8 billion in Q3 2025 Microsoft's AI services grow triple-digits as Azure platform expands 39% in Q1 2025 Alphabet invests $75 billion in AI infrastructure while Google Cloud achieves 32% growth AMD secures OpenAI partnership for chip supply starting 2026, data center [...] The post Best AI Stocks to Buy Today: Grok's Top Picks appeared first on Blockonomi.

Best AI Stocks to Buy Today: Grok’s Top Picks

Oleh: Blockonomi
2025/10/30 20:56
TLDR

  • NVIDIA maintains 80% AI chip market share with data center revenue reaching $30.8 billion in Q3 2025
  • Microsoft’s AI services grow triple-digits as Azure platform expands 39% in Q1 2025
  • Alphabet invests $75 billion in AI infrastructure while Google Cloud achieves 32% growth
  • AMD secures OpenAI partnership for chip supply starting 2026, data center revenue climbs 115%
  • Palantir AIP platform generates $2.4 billion backlog with 71% commercial revenue increase

AI spending is expected to reach $400 billion globally in 2025. Tech giants are pouring resources into infrastructure to support growing demand for processors and cloud computing.

Five companies lead the market based on financial results and analyst projections. Each offers unique exposure to different segments of the AI ecosystem.

NVIDIA Leads Processor Market

NVIDIA controls the AI accelerator market with H100 and Blackwell GPU products. Q3 2025 data center revenue hit $30.8 billion, marking 94% year-over-year growth.


NVDA Stock Card
NVIDIA Corporation, NVDA

The company supplies chips to OpenAI and Meta. CEO Jensen Huang identified “reasoning models” as a key growth area with rising token usage.

NVIDIA holds over 80% of the AI chip market. The company has a $4.4 trillion valuation and trades at 45x forward earnings.

Analyst consensus is strong with 43 of 48 recommending “Buy” or “Strong Buy.” Average price targets sit at $211, suggesting 10% gains from $191.49.

HSBC upgraded shares to “Buy” with a $320 forecast. The bank projects 2026 sales will surpass $200 billion.

Cloud Platforms Drive Enterprise Adoption

Microsoft’s Azure service and Copilot tools achieved 39% expansion in Q1 2025. The company is allocating $80 billion toward AI investments through its OpenAI collaboration.


MSFT Stock Card
Microsoft Corporation, MSFT

Fourth quarter revenue exceeded forecasts at $76.4 billion. AI products now contribute multibillion-dollar revenue with triple-digit growth rates.

Analysts rate Microsoft favorably with 33 “Buy” recommendations out of 34 total. Price targets average $622, indicating 19% potential upside from $522.

Alphabet is committing $75 billion to AI infrastructure in 2025, rising 43% from last year. Plans include a $15 billion facility in India.

Google Cloud posted 32% Q2 growth, outperforming competitors. Search advertising enhanced by AI increased 12% to $58 billion.

Analysts provide 25 “Buy” ratings with $215 average targets. This reflects 15% upside potential from $186.

The stock trades at 24x forward P/E. This multiple appears reasonable compared to peers given advertising revenue strength.

Emerging Competitors Gain Ground

AMD’s Instinct MI300X processors compete with NVIDIA offerings. The company finalized an OpenAI agreement for 6 gigawatts of chip capacity beginning 2026.

The partnership is valued in billions and includes a 10% equity stake option. Second quarter data center sales jumped 115% to $3.5 billion.

AMD forecasts Q3 revenue at $8.7 billion. Relaxed U.S. export restrictions could contribute $1-2 billion in 2026 sales.

Analysts maintain a “Buy” view with 28 of 35 positive ratings. Average price projections reach $234, showing 13% upside from $207.

Palantir’s AIP software expands across business and government clients. U.S. commercial revenue grew 71% in Q2 to $1 billion annual run-rate.

Recent contracts include a £1.5 billion UK defense deal. Order backlog stands at $2.4 billion, up 77% year-over-year.

Palantir expects 2025 full-year revenue of $3.75 billion, representing 31% growth. Analysts show mixed views with “Hold” consensus and $158 targets.

Shares trade at 118x sales and 394x P/E. Elevated valuations reflect its pure-play AI software positioning.

Final Thoughts

NVIDIA and Microsoft receive the most favorable analyst coverage among these five stocks. AMD presents growth opportunities as it competes with NVIDIA while Alphabet offers value at lower multiples.

The post Best AI Stocks to Buy Today: Grok’s Top Picks appeared first on Blockonomi.

