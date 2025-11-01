Best Altcoin to Buy Now: 440M DOGE Sold

Crypto News

Dogecoin whales sell 440M DOGE as Tapzi’s 70% presale progress makes it one of 2025’s best crypto presales.

The cryptocurrency market is shifting as investors move from older meme coins toward new gaming-based tokens. In the past three days, large holders of Dogecoin sold more than 440 million coins, signaling a change in sentiment.

Meanwhile, Tapzi, a Web3 gaming project, continues to gain traction with its presale now over 67 percent complete. With a focus on fair competition and real rewards, Tapzi is being discussed among investors as one of the best altcoin to buy now for November 2025.

Dogecoin Whales Sell 440 Million Tokens

Data from on-chain analysis shows that major Dogecoin holders have reduced their positions. Analyst Ali Martinez reported that wallets containing between 10 million and 100 million DOGE moved nearly 440 million tokens within 72 hours. This sharp reduction in holdings aligned with a decline in Dogecoin’s price, which dropped 2 percent in a day and 6 percent over the week.

Source: X

Dogecoin is currently trading close to $0.19. Total whale balances have fallen to around 23.48 billion DOGE, a level not seen in several months. Analysts believe the selling came from profit-taking as traders shifted into newer opportunities. Previous market cycles have shown similar rotations when investors search for the best altcoins to buy with stronger potential.

Trader Tardigrade’s analysis shows that Dogecoin has broken below its symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. The breakdown under $0.178 support suggests weaker momentum. On the four-hour chart, the price briefly dipped before recovering slightly, reaching a local resistance near $0.195.

The Relative Strength Index has moved into oversold territory, showing that the coin could see a short rebound. However, overall sentiment remains cautious, and traders continue to monitor whether volume can confirm a reversal.

Tapzi Presale Gains Speed Amid Meme Coin Slowdown

While Dogecoin investors react to market pressure, Tapzi’s presale continues to grow. The event began on July 22, 2025, and has already sold 96 million of its 150 million available tokens. This represents more than 67 percent of the total supply offered at $0.0035 per token. The next stage will increase the price to $0.0045 before launch at $0.01.

Tapzi runs on the BNB Smart Chain and operates through a skill-based competition system. Players stake $TAPZI tokens to enter matches such as Chess, Checkers, Tic-Tac-Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The winner earns the total prize pool minus a small platform fee.

The project removes inflationary token rewards that damaged earlier play-to-earn games. Instead, its prize structure comes from real player stakes, not token minting. This approach keeps the economy sustainable while maintaining fairness for participants. As a result, Tapzi is increasingly being mentioned as one of the best altcoin to buy now in the GameFi sector.

Community engagement around the project is growing as players test the alpha version. This early stage allows real matches and leaderboard tracking, giving Tapzi a working product before launch. Many investors view this as a key reason behind its fast presale progress.

Verified Security and Transparent Development

Tapzi’s progress is supported by its verified security framework. Independent audits by SolidProof and Coinsult confirmed that its smart contracts contain no minting loopholes or vulnerabilities. The SolidProof audit gave the code a 90 out of 100 score, and the project holds a TrustNet rating of 92.68.

The team also completed KYC verification through SolidProof’s Gold Tier. This verification confirms the identity of the developers, improving confidence among investors. Tapzi has published its audit reports and contract details, allowing anyone to review them directly.

This open verification process is helping Tapzi gain recognition as one of the best coins to invest in this year. Transparency and accountability are often missing in early presales, but Tapzi’s consistent communication has built strong trust in its community.

Tokenomics Designed for Long-Term Growth

Tapzi has a total supply of 5 billion tokens. Twenty percent is allocated to the presale, another twenty percent to liquidity, and the rest is divided among development, marketing, rewards, and treasury. This structure limits concentration among insiders and creates a balance between utility and circulation.

Presale buyers receive 25 percent of their tokens at the Token Generation Event. The rest unlocks gradually over four months after a short lock period. The team’s allocation remains locked for one year before vesting over 18 months. These measures prevent sudden sell-offs and keep market stability during the early phase.

Each match on Tapzi’s platform temporarily locks tokens as players stake to compete. The platform fee from each match can later support buybacks or ecosystem funding. This setup generates steady demand for $TAPZI and strengthens its token economy. For investors reviewing new listings, Tapzi’s utility-driven structure places it among the best crypto presales for sustainable growth.

Real Utility and Active Development

Tapzi’s early platform is already live, showing real player activity. Users can connect their wallets, stake tokens, and track results on leaderboards. Unlike many presale projects that exist only as whitepapers, Tapzi offers a visible product where gameplay and transactions can be verified on-chain.

This real-time testing allows the team to refine mechanics, improve gameplay, and collect user feedback before public launch. It also demonstrates that development is active and measurable, reducing the risk of non-delivery after token sales.

Tapzi’s roadmap includes expansion beyond its current lineup of casual games. Plans include partnerships with independent studios and developers who will launch new competitive games using Tapzi’s system. The project also aims to support multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana, to improve accessibility and liquidity.

By building a multichain structure, Tapzi can reach different player communities and ensure lower transaction fees. The broader reach supports the token’s potential to remain among the best altcoins to buy as its user base grows across several networks.

Investor Focus Shifts Toward Utility Projects

The timing of Dogecoin’s whale sell-off and Tapzi’s presale momentum reflects a market rotation. Investors are now focusing on utility-based projects instead of speculative meme tokens. The search for the best crypto to buy is increasingly based on verified products and clear token utility.

Tapzi’s early success shows this trend in action. Over a third of its available tokens sold within two days, and the presale is now approaching 70 percent completion. The demand appears driven by community participation and transparency rather than hype alone.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin’s lack of new use cases continues to affect its price performance. Without sustained demand, recovery may remain limited. Traders watching the market see Tapzi as a new entry point into the gaming sector, where the combination of skill-based competition and blockchain integration adds a real use case for token value.

Projects that deliver working products and maintain clear governance are attracting growing interest. Tapzi’s development pattern reflects this shift, giving investors an option that blends entertainment with blockchain ownership.

Outlook: Best Altcoin To Buy Now For November 2025

The recent 440 million DOGE sale has raised concern among traders about the future of major meme coins. While some use this period to take profits, others are redirecting funds into upcoming GameFi projects. Tapzi’s audited contracts, visible product, and transparent team are helping it stand out in a crowded presale field.

With 67 percent of tokens already sold, Tapzi’s early traction shows steady confidence among investors seeking verified opportunities. The combination of real gameplay, controlled token supply, and transparent mechanics supports its growing reputation among the best new altcoins to invest in 2025.

As market attention moves toward functional and secure projects, Tapzi appears well-positioned to benefit from the shift. For those watching for the best coins to invest in this year, Tapzi’s structure offers both fairness for players and real potential for long-term holders.

