Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s recent visit to China has sparked a sharp rally in AI-focused cryptocurrencies, as investor fears over U.S.-China tech tensions ease. The sector’s total market cap surged to $32.88 billion, led by a 35.56% gain in Virtual Protocol (VIRTUAL), with many AI coins like AIXBT, Akash Network (AKT), and Render (RNDR) also posting double-digit gains.

While large-cap AI tokens moved first, early-stage projects are now attracting growing investor interest. One of the best cryptos to buy right now is DeepSnitch AI, currently trading at $0.02032 in Stage 2 of its presale. The project has already raised more than $470,000 and ranks as Grok AI’s top-trending token of the week that can give 100x gains heading into 2025.

Nvidia CEO’s China visit sparks AI crypto sector rally

Jensen Huang’s visit to China sent shockwaves through the AI crypto sector this week. The Nvidia CEO’s diplomatic mission addressed mounting concerns about U.S.-China tech decoupling, particularly around semiconductor and AI infrastructure access. Markets interpreted the visit as a signal that AI development could continue despite geopolitical tensions.

The immediate impact was unmistakable. Virtual Protocol (VIRTUAL) surged 35.56% to $1.44 on October 25, becoming the top gainer among the 200 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. But VIRTUAL wasn’t alone. The sector-wide rally pushed the total AI crypto market cap to $32.88 billion, marking one of the strongest weeks for AI tokens in recent months.

Based on a Fundstrat report published last week, analysts cited Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) as uniquely positioned to capitalize on the AI agent economy, which led to a surge in investor interest and a price pump.

While established AI tokens pumped on sentiment alone, early-stage projects like DeepSnitch AI offer the same AI infrastructure exposure at a fraction of the cost. This sets up perfectly for the next section on emerging opportunities.

Grok AI’s top trending coins this week

1. DeepSnitch AI: Grok’s pick for explosive growth

DeepSnitch AI is capturing Grok AI’s attention this week as smart money rotates from pumped majors into earlier-stage opportunities. While retail traders chase VIRTUAL’s 35% move or AIXBT’s rally, seasoned investors recognize something crucial: those gains are already behind us. The real alpha sits in presale projects that haven’t launched yet.

DeepSnitch AI solves a genuine problem that every crypto trader faces: information asymmetry. Whales move markets with insider intelligence about liquidity shifts, smart contract launches, and emerging opportunities. Retail traders get left holding the bag, reacting to price action after the fact.

The platform’s 5 AI agents track whale wallet movements in real-time, detect new token launches before they pump, analyze sentiment shifts across social channels, and deliver instant alerts about rug pulls and FUD storms. All of this intelligence flows directly to your Telegram and X feeds. So, there are no complex dashboards, and no technical analysis is required.

The project has already raised over $470,000 in Stage 2, validating market demand for AI-powered trading intelligence. At $0.02032, you’re entering at a valuation that’s a fraction of VIRTUAL, AIXBT, or any established AI token.

VIRTUAL pumped 35%, and it’s already at $1.44 with a substantial market cap. DeepSnitch needs to hit just $2 for a 100x return from current presale pricing. If AI tokens continue rallying, and with Thursday’s Trump-Xi meeting potentially confirming a trade truce, DeepSnitch could go parabolic.

2. Virtual Protocol (VIRTUAL)

VIRTUAL posted a 35.56% gain to $1.44 on October 25, claiming the top spot among the 200 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap. The rally came directly on the heels of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s China visit, which signaled continued AI infrastructure development despite U.S.-China geopolitical tensions.

The token’s weekly performance reflects broader AI sector momentum, with the pump attributed to renewed confidence in AI infrastructure projects. VIRTUAL creates a protocol for AI agents on-chain, allowing developers to build and monetize autonomous AI applications, a narrative that resonated strongly with the Nvidia news cycle.

Changelly’s analysts see upside to around $5.03 by 2030, pointing to the project’s edge in metaverse-focused AI compared to more general competitors. Still, they warn that the RSI looks overheated, so a 10-15% short-term correction wouldn’t be a surprise before the next leg up.

3. AIXBT

AIXBT delivered strong double-digit weekly gains as the AI crypto sector rallied following the Nvidia CEO’s China visit. The token benefits from its positioning in AI-powered trading analytics, capturing institutional interest in blockchain-based intelligence tools.

Technical analysis shows AIXBT following VIRTUAL’s momentum, with buying pressure increasing as traders rotate into AI infrastructure plays. The correlation between AIXBT’s performance and broader AI sector sentiment remains high, suggesting the token will continue tracking sector-wide movements. Analysts project AIXBT could see further upside if AI crypto maintains momentum through Q4.

Conclusion

DeepSnitch AI is rapidly emerging as one of Grok AI’s top trending coins this week, as demand for AI crypto remains elevated following the VIRTUAL-led sector rally. With over $470,000 raised in its stage two presale, the project continues to draw investors betting on the expected growth of the cryptocurrency market.

With AI tokens like AIXBT posting gains, optimism in the AI crypto sector is building fast. Grok AI has identified DeepSnitch as the best crypto to buy now, going into November, pointing to its accelerating presale performance, increasing buyer demand, and high potential for a 100x return after launch.

With interest picking up and new buyers entering daily, now is the time to secure DSNT directly from the official presale site before the next stage price increase.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best crypto to buy now according to Grok?

The best crypto to buy now might be DeepSnitch AI, a new token that Grok predicts could grow by 100x in 2025 based on its AI utility and early-stage presale pricing.

Why did AI crypto coins pump this week?

VIRTUAL led the AI crypto sector with a 35% gain, triggering rallies across AIXBT, AKT, and RENDER. The pump followed Nvidia-related AI optimism and Bitcoin stability above $115,000.

Will the US-China trade deal affect crypto prices?

Yes, positive news from the US-China trade meeting is expected to reduce market uncertainty and increase appetite for risk assets like crypto. If a deal is confirmed, it could spark a short-term rally across Bitcoin and altcoins.

