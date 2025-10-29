BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) manufactures chips for major AI companies including Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom The company reported 41% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2025 with a 46% profit margin TSMC is launching 2nm chip technology this quarter, offering 25-30% better energy efficiency than current 3nm chips The stock trades at 23 times forward [...] The post Best Tech Stocks To Buy Today appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) manufactures chips for major AI companies including Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom The company reported 41% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2025 with a 46% profit margin TSMC is launching 2nm chip technology this quarter, offering 25-30% better energy efficiency than current 3nm chips The stock trades at 23 times forward [...] The post Best Tech Stocks To Buy Today appeared first on CoinCentral.

Best Tech Stocks To Buy Today

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/10/29 19:27
Major
MAJOR$0.10305+2.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06325-1.93%

TLDR

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) manufactures chips for major AI companies including Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom
  • The company reported 41% year-over-year revenue growth in Q3 2025 with a 46% profit margin
  • TSMC is launching 2nm chip technology this quarter, offering 25-30% better energy efficiency than current 3nm chips
  • The stock trades at 23 times forward 2026 earnings with analysts projecting 20% revenue growth
  • Applied Digital reported 84% revenue growth and has an $11 billion contracted lease pipeline over 15 years

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has emerged as a key player in the artificial intelligence infrastructure buildout. The company manufactures microchips for nearly all major AI hardware providers.

TSMC reported third quarter revenue growth of 41% year over year measured in US dollars. The company achieved a profit margin of 46% for the quarter.


TSM Stock Card
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, TSM

The Taiwanese chip manufacturer serves customers including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, Tesla, and Apple. These companies rely on TSMC because they do not manufacture their own chips.

TSMC updated its 2025 revenue growth forecast to the mid-30% range. The company previously expected growth of around 30% for the year.

Market research firm Gartner estimates AI chip sales could exceed $476 billion in 2025. This represents an increase from $279 billion in 2024.

New Chip Technology Launches

TSMC is entering production of 2nm chips this quarter. The current standard for advanced chips is 3nm technology.

The new 2nm chips consume 25% to 30% less power than 3nm chips at the same speed. Energy consumption has become a focus area for AI data center operators.

The technology upgrade could drive customers to design new computing hardware. Data center operators may purchase the new chips for higher computing capacity with lower energy use.

TSMC trades at 23 times projected 2026 earnings. Wall Street analysts expect the company to achieve 20% revenue growth in 2026.

Data Center Demand Growth

McKinsey estimates $5.2 trillion will be spent on AI data centers through 2030. Approximately $3 trillion of that investment will go toward semiconductors and computing hardware.

Applied Digital operates in the AI data center space. The company reported 84% year-over-year revenue growth to $64.2 million in its most recent quarter.


APLD Stock Card
Applied Digital Corporation, APLD

Applied Digital has $11 billion in contracted lease revenue for its first data center campus in North Dakota. The contracts span 15 years.

Goldman Sachs projects data center demand could grow 50% by 2027 to 92 gigawatts. Applied Digital has a development pipeline of 4 gigawatts for AI-specific data centers.

TSMC stock has risen from a 52-week low of $134.25 to recent trading near $301. The company maintains a 58% gross margin.

The post Best Tech Stocks To Buy Today appeared first on CoinCentral.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.035+16.31%
Suilend
SEND$0.2753+19.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.005045+4.62%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08158+15.71%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

TLDR China instructs major firms to cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. Nvidia shares drop 1.5% after China’s ban on key AI hardware. China accelerates development of domestic AI chips, reducing U.S. tech reliance. Crypto and AI sectors may seek alternatives due to limited Nvidia access in China. China has taken a bold [...] The post China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006056-1.72%
Propy
PRO$0.4982-6.30%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01499+0.46%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 01:09

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,191.79
$105,191.79$105,191.79

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,534.85
$3,534.85$3,534.85

+0.43%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5247
$2.5247$2.5247

-0.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.09
$166.09$166.09

-0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17900
$0.17900$0.17900

-0.12%