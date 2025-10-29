BursaDEX+
Beyond Hype: Mono Protocol’s $2.8M Crypto Presale Marks Stage 15 Launch

Oleh: Coindoo
2025/10/29 20:10
Mono Protocol officially launched, entering Stage 15 of its crypto presale with $2.8 million raised. The project aims to solve long-standing blockchain challenges such as fragmented balances, unpredictable transfers, and high integration costs.

As a Web3 crypto presale, Mono Protocol focuses on building reliable infrastructure that simplifies blockchain interaction for users and developers. Its latest milestone includes the rollout of the Rewards Hub, where participants earn $MONO for engaging with the ecosystem.

Presale Launch and Fundraising Progress

The ongoing presale crypto phase has attracted strong investor interest, reaching $2.8 million as Stage 15 goes live. Each token is priced at $0.045, maintaining affordability for new participants while signaling consistent demand.

Fifty percent of the token supply is allocated to this pre sale cryptocurrency, with remaining reserves supporting governance, liquidity, marketing, and user rewards. The funds raised will support continued development and the upcoming Beta launch outlined in the project roadmap.

Investors can join or track progress directly on the official dashboard.

Addressing Blockchain Fragmentation with a Unified Account System

Developers face high costs and delays when deploying applications across multiple blockchains. Mono Protocol solves this by introducing a chain abstraction model that allows deployment once, operating seamlessly across networks.

For users, this presale coin offers a single-account experience that eliminates the need for multiple wallets. Universal balances and cross-chain gas payments enable transactions using any token, a feature that sets Mono apart from most cryptocurrency presales in 2025.

Execution Bonds Strengthen Settlements

Delayed transactions often discourage Web3 adoption. Mono Protocol uses execution bonds under its Resource Locks framework to ensure instant and verifiable settlements. Solvers and routers stake $MONO tokens as performance guarantees, creating cryptographic proof of execution.

This structure connects network reliability directly to token demand, giving the new crypto presale a foundation built on real functionality rather than speculation.

Rewards Hub and Developer Incentives

The newly launched Rewards Hub enables users to earn $MONO for completing tasks, staking, or referring others. This community-driven model encourages active participation while promoting sustainable token distribution.

Developers can earn through configurable transaction fees, generating predictable revenue streams as their applications scale. This design rewards both users and builders, distinguishing Mono Protocol from typical crypto presales focused only on fundraising.

Next Steps in Mono Protocol’s Roadmap

The next steps in Mono Protocol’s roadmap include expanding to additional ecosystems such as Solana, Avalanche, and Layer-2 networks. Governance upgrades and liquidity programs are also scheduled to strengthen community control.

These advancements aim to make the Web3 crypto presale one of the most practical infrastructure projects of 2025, blending usability with reward-based participation.

Mono Protocol’s Role in the 2025 Presale Market

With $2.8 million raised and Stage 15 live, Mono Protocol stands out as a presale crypto designed for adoption and reliability. By introducing unified accounts, Liquidity Locks, and the Rewards Hub, it addresses key pain points in DeFi.

Investors can join through monoprotocol.com or follow live updates on the dashboard. Mono Protocol continues to prove that the future of cryptocurrency presales lies in function, not hype.

Learn More about Mono Protocol

Website: https://www.monoprotocol.com/ 

X: https://x.com/mono_protocol 

Telegram: https://t.me/monoprotocol_official 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/monoprotocol/ 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

