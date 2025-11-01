Big Short Investor Michael Burry Breaks Silence to Warn of Market Bubble

TLDR

Michael Burry posted his first warning on X since April 2023, suggesting a market “bubble” exists but sees no clear way to profit from it

Burry changed his profile name to “Cassandra Unchained,” referencing the Greek figure whose true predictions were never believed

He is not currently shorting or buying the market, choosing to remain on the sidelines instead

Speculation points to AI and tech sector valuations as the potential bubble, with companies pouring billions into AI infrastructure

Burry’s portfolio has shifted throughout 2025, moving from bearish positions in Q1 to more balanced holdings by Q2

Michael Burry, the investor famous for predicting the 2008 housing crisis, has returned to social media after a two-year absence. He posted a cryptic warning on X about a potential market bubble. His message came on October 31, 2025, marking his first public statement since April 2023.

The investor also changed his X profile name to “Cassandra Unchained.” This references the Greek mythological figure cursed to make accurate predictions that nobody believed. The name choice mirrors Burry’s history of making correct but initially dismissed warnings.

Burry made billions for his investors by shorting the U.S. housing market in the mid-2000s. He analyzed subprime mortgages and used credit default swaps to bet against the housing sector. The 2008 financial crisis proved him right, and his story was told in the book and film The Big Short.

This time, Burry has not identified which specific bubble he sees. Market observers believe he may be pointing to the technology sector and artificial intelligence investments. Companies have poured hundreds of billions of dollars into AI infrastructure and data centers.

Nvidia’s market capitalization reached over $5 trillion as of October 29, 2025. This value exceeds the GDP of countries like India, Japan, and Germany. The surge came from massive demand for AI chips.

Burry’s Current Market Position

Unlike his famous housing market short, Burry is not betting against the market this time. He appears to be staying completely out of the game. His portfolio activity throughout 2025 shows a shifting strategy.

In the first quarter of 2025, Scion Asset Management liquidated nearly all its holdings. The firm held just seven positions at the end of March. These included bets against Alibaba, JD.com, and Nvidia, plus shares in Estée Lauder.

By the end of June, Scion’s portfolio had expanded to 15 positions. The holdings included call options on Alibaba, Meta, ASML, UnitedHealth, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Lululemon. Estée Lauder remained the only constant holding throughout the year.

Burry’s next 13-F filing is due in about two weeks. This will reveal his holdings through the end of September 2025. His recent social media message suggests a more defensive stance going forward.

Market Performance and AI Concerns

The three major U.S. stock indexes have posted strong gains in 2025. The S&P 500 has gained nearly 16% year-to-date. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 11.7%, while the Nasdaq 100 has surged 24.3%.

Tech companies have faced mixed reactions to their third-quarter earnings reports. Meta and Microsoft saw their stocks retreat after poorly-received results on Thursday. Amazon and Apple bounced back with positive reports on Friday, pushing indexes higher again.

Some investors worry about how companies fund their AI expansion. Meta recently announced a $30 billion financing package for its Hyperion data center in Louisiana. The deal uses a special purpose vehicle structure that keeps debt off Meta’s balance sheet.

Reports indicate Meta is also considering another $25 billion bond sale. A prospectus has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The amount has not been specified yet.

Burry’s warning comes as investors debate whether AI-driven tech stock gains represent real progress or inflated valuations. His decision to stay on the sidelines suggests he sees risk but no clear opportunity. The next 13-F filing will show if he maintained this cautious position through September.

The post Big Short Investor Michael Burry Breaks Silence to Warn of Market Bubble appeared first on CoinCentral.