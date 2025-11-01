Bitcoin and Ethereum End October in the Red for the First Time Since 2018

Bitcoin Breaks Its Seven-Year “Uptober” Tradition

October 2025 turned out to be a negative month for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to CoinGlass, Bitcoin closed the month down 3.7%, while Ethereum fell 7%.

For the first time since 2018, Bitcoin’s famous “Uptober” trend came to an end, breaking a seven-year streak of positive October results. In Bitcoin’s history, there have now been only three “red” Octobers — 2014, 2018, and 2025.

Throughout October, Bitcoin faced several sharp downturns triggered by macroeconomic pressure. On October 10–11, the asset slumped after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened 100% tariffs on Chinese imports.

Following a short recovery, Bitcoin fell again after a hawkish speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who signaled that interest rate cuts might not come in December 2025.

By October 30–31, the market had stabilized, and Bitcoin traded sideways.

Ethereum Struggles to Recover

For Ethereum, October marked the second consecutive month of decline. Overall, Ethereum has ended October in the red four times, with its largest drop — 16.83% — recorded in 2016.

Ethereum’s performance mirrored Bitcoin’s, with the same macroeconomic pressures weighing on its price. The coin has yet to reclaim the $4,500 level it traded near before the October 10–11 sell-off.

Macro Tensions Keep Crypto Under Pressure

The October downturn for both Bitcoin and Ethereum reflects renewed uncertainty in global markets. Analysts point to a mix of trade tensions, strong U.S. dollar performance, and cautious investor sentiment as key factors.

Rising Treasury yields and expectations of a longer high-rate environment have also limited inflows into risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Despite the short-term pullback, several traders suggest accumulation zones may emerge if Bitcoin stabilizes above $66,000, setting up potential recovery momentum heading into Q4 2025.