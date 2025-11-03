BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is bearish on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.8% over the past day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) might have set local support at $106,746.  You Might Also Like If the daily bar closes far from that mark, growth may continue to the $109,000 area soon. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the drop continues, traders may expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $105,000 mark. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is far from main levels. The volume has declined, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by the end of the week. Bitcoin is trading at $107,876 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-analysis-for-november-3The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The market is bearish on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.8% over the past day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) might have set local support at $106,746.  You Might Also Like If the daily bar closes far from that mark, growth may continue to the $109,000 area soon. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the drop continues, traders may expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $105,000 mark. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is far from main levels. The volume has declined, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by the end of the week. Bitcoin is trading at $107,876 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-analysis-for-november-3

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 3

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 23:23
Bitcoin
BTC$105,016.03+1.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.00497+3.06%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$0.6808+1.24%
Farcana
FAR$0.000552-3.32%

The market is bearish on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.8% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) might have set local support at $106,746. 

You Might Also Like

If the daily bar closes far from that mark, growth may continue to the $109,000 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If the drop continues, traders may expect a level breakout, followed by a move to the $105,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of BTC is far from main levels. The volume has declined, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $107,876 at press time.

Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-analysis-for-november-3

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5201+9.45%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.55%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139761-0.96%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+0.03%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,016.03
$105,016.03$105,016.03

+1.21%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,530.14
$3,530.14$3,530.14

+0.41%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5179
$2.5179$2.5179

+8.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.93
$165.93$165.93

+2.09%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17927
$0.17927$0.17927

+0.66%