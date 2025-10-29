Bitcoin (BTC) to Follow US Stocks to New All-Time High

Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are regularly making all-time highs. After coming back to retest its bull market parabola, Bitcoin (BTC) looks ready to make its way back to its own all-time high. Is this just the beginning of a future huge move?

U.S. stock market breakout

Source: TradingView

While a large majority of respected economists and analysts continue to sound the alarm on the U.S. as well as the global economy, the above weekly chart for the S&P 500 Index is painting a spectacularly different picture. The Index has just broken out of an ascending channel that had its first beginnings back in January 2018.

The same doomsayers would argue that this rise just isn’t sustainable. However, one might look at the gold and silver prices. Both have just had quite a rapid correction, but both have now just as quickly rallied back above supports.

Global liquidity to dry up, but the trend is up

That said, according to Michael Howell, founder and CEO of Crossborder Capital, global liquidity is about to dry up. However, he says that it’s important to differentiate between the cycle and the trend. The cycle might be reaching its peak, but the trend of sound value assets like gold and Bitcoin should continue to rise against debasing fiat currencies.

So, as far as the cycle goes, could Bitcoin now enter into its final stage, and could we see a proper cycle top?

$BTC breakout arriving soon

Source: TradingView

The 4-hour time frame for $BTC reveals that the price is still holding above the major trendline. A breakout should be arriving soon as the price runs into the descending trendline (faint dotted line). Given that the Stochastic RSI indicators for this time frame have just ticked up, the breakout would be more likely to the upside. A higher high above $116,430 would be the first target. The Federal Reserve announcement on a probable 25 basis points rate cut later on Wednesday could also provide fuel for the fire.

W pattern playing out so far

Source: TradingView

The daily chart gives a better view of the W pattern that formed below the major trendline. So far, this has broken to the upside and has now come back to confirm the break at the neckline. A bounce would be expected from here.

Huge 8-year trendline breakout on the horizon

Source: TradingView

The 2-week chart for the $BTC price illustrates the trajectories of this, and the previous bull markets. It can be seen that either the 8-year ascending trendline or the current bull market parabola will have to break.

At the bottom of the chart, the Stochastic RSI indicators are coming down fast. Could they begin to reverse at the 25.00 level, as has happened before? The weekly Stochastic RSI indicators have already bottomed and crossed back up, so if the 2-week indicators also do so, this will signal massive upside price momentum. A break above the 8-year trendline looks to be the more probable outcome.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.