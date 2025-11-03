Bitcoin Down 6% as Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano Suffer Heavy Losses

Bitcoin saw its first red October in six years since 2018, signaling a potential shift in market sentiment with long-term holders selling around $33 billion in BTC last month.

Ethereum, XRP, BNB, SOL, and DOGE dropped 5–7% as the overall altcoin market touches bottom, with signs of potential accumulation ahead.

Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market have been facing a sharp selloff today, triggering more than $540 million in crypto market liquidations.

After negating the ‘Uptober’ rally sentiment by ending in the red for the last month, BTC is once again having a poor start for the month of November. Historically, this month has been the strongest for BTC with an average return of 42%.

Bitcoin’s First ‘Red October’ Since 2018 May Signal Key Market Shift

Crypto trading firm QCP Capital reported that Bitcoin dropped from $110,000 to $107,000 in early October amid profit-taking by early holders, marking its first negative October since 2018. Despite heavy selling pressure exceeding 400,000 BTC, the leading cryptocurrency managed to hold above the crucial $100,000 level.

QCP Capital noted that this consolidation could represent either a brief pause before a renewed rally or the beginning of a potential crypto winter.

Crypto analyst Ted Pillows reported that long-term Bitcoin holders sold approximately $33 billion worth of BTC last month. This added a massive $1 billion in daily selling pressure. He noted that this substantial profit-taking activity was one of the key factors contributing to Bitcoin’s bearish performance throughout October, as mentioned in our previous story.

Source: Checkonchain

October was the month of extreme volatility, with BTC price shooting $126,000 earlier this month. However, the 100% Trump tariffs on China triggered massive liquidations across the broader crypto market, pushing BTC to lows of $105,000.

On the other hand, the Fed rate cut announcement also didn’t help for a BTC recovery ahead. As reported by CNF, the total number of active addresses on the Bitcoin network has been declining, indicating waning retail interest. Thus, every catalyst for a Bitcoin price upside remains absent as of now.

Altcoins Buckle Under Pressure, Is A Revival Possible?

In addition to Bitcoin, altcoins are facing even greater selling pressure, led by Ethereum (ETH) price correcting 5% to under $3,700. With this, ETH has extended its weekly losses to more than 10%.

A similar bloodbath is visible across other top altcoins, with XRP, BNB, SOL, and DOGE all falling by 5-7%. On-chain data suggests that the bottom could be in, and this could be the right time for accumulation for long-term holders.

The overall altcoin market cap, excluding the top ten, has hit rock bottom during this market sell-off. Market experts Ash Crypto noted that altcoins are gearing up for one of the biggest rallies in the past 5 years and a full-blown altseason.

