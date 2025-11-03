BursaDEX+
Bitcoin ETFs Hit with $192M Outflow as Digital Asset Pressure Mounts

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/03 23:19
TLDR

  • Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a total net outflow of $192 million in daily trading.
  • BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust led withdrawals with $149 million exiting the fund.
  • The outflows mark the third consecutive day of negative flows for digital asset funds.
  • Bitcoin dropped below $108,000 and currently trades around $107,900.
  • Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows of $98.2 million during the same period.

Bitcoin spot ETFs experienced a total net outflow of $192 million in daily trading. The withdrawals mark the third consecutive day of negative flows for digital asset funds. Bitcoin price dropped below $108,000 as investors reduced their positions in cryptocurrency products.

Bitcoin ETFs Hold $147.7 Billion Asset Value

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust recorded the largest single-day withdrawal at $149 million. Data from Farside Investors confirms the outflow from IBIT during the recent trading session. However, the fund maintains cumulative inflows of $64.9 billion since its launch.

Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust saw a modest inflow of $6.87 million during the same period. The fund has experienced historical outflows totaling $24.68 billion over time. This marks a shift from the recent pattern of withdrawals for GBTC.

Bitcoin ETFs now hold a combined net asset value of $147.7 billion. This represents approximately 6.77% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization. Investors are reducing exposure to Bitcoin ETFs as price volatility continues.

Ethereum Funds Mirror Bitcoin Trend

Ethereum ETFs recorded net outflows of $98.2 million in parallel with Bitcoin funds. BlackRock’s ETHA ETF led withdrawals, with $38.6 million exiting the fund. Fidelity’s FETH ETF followed with outflows totaling $27.1 million.

The total net asset value of Ethereum ETFs currently stands at $26.02 billion. This figure represents about 5.58% of Ethereum’s overall market capitalization. Ethereum traded down 4% to $3,717 during the session.

Three consecutive days of outflows have affected both Bitcoin ETFs and Ethereum funds. Market participants are monitoring liquidity conditions as prices fluctuate. Technical indicators indicate that both assets are trading in consolidation patterns.

Price Action and Technical Levels

Bitcoin trades around $107,900 after declining 2.5% in the past 24 hours. RSI readings indicate weakening momentum for both Bitcoin and Ethereum. MACD signals continue trending downward across major digital assets.

Ethereum hovers near critical support levels at current prices. Technical analysts note potential buying opportunities may emerge in altcoins. Market analyst Michaël van de Poppe described altcoins as being in an “ideal build-up phase.”

Bitcoin ETFs continue to represent a substantial portion of the cryptocurrency market infrastructure. The recent outflows follow a period of strong inflows earlier in the year. Investors await clearer market signals before increasing positions in digital asset funds.

The post Bitcoin ETFs Hit with $192M Outflow as Digital Asset Pressure Mounts appeared first on CoinCentral.

