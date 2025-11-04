BursaDEX+
Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs extend outflows with $327m as market slides lower

Oleh: Crypto.news
2025/11/04 18:17

As the crypto market stumbles, institutional investors are pulling billions from Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, while newly launched funds attract fresh capital.

Summary
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs are posting huge outflows as market prices crash.
  • BTC-tracking funds saw $186.51 million in outflows on Nov. 3, entirely from BlackRock’s IBIT.
  • Ethereum ETFs lost $135.76 million on the same day; BlackRock’s ETHA led with $81.70M outflow.
  • Solana, Hedera, Litecoin ETFs posted inflows of $70.05M, $22.06M, and  $855,880, respectively.

Investor sentiment around crypto ETFs continues to sour as Bitcoin and Ethereum-based exchange-traded funds witnessed outflows for the fourth consecutive day. Bitcoin ETFs led the decline with a single-day outflow of $186.51 million on Nov 3, according to data from SoSoValue.

Notably, the entirety of the outflow was attributed to BlackRock’s IBIT, marking a significant shift in institutional behavior. Over the past four days, total Bitcoin ETF redemptions have amounted to $1.33 billion. 

On the Ethereum ETF front, total accumulated losses have risen to roughly $499.71 million, with six out of the nine issuers posting outflows reaching $135.8 million on Nov 3. Leading the pack is BlackRock’s ETHA, which registered an $81.7 million outflow. Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s ETHE followed with redemptions of $25.14 million and $15.03 million, respectively. 

The continuous outflows come amid mounting negative sentiment in the crypto market, with BTC (BTC) trading under $104,000 and ETH (ETH) under $3,500. Together with tightening macro conditions, the market has seen over $1.37 billion in liquidations over the past 24 hours, suggesting further downside pressure may be imminent.

SOL, LTC, HBAR buck Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF outflow trend

While Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs face heavy selling, newly launched ETFs are seeing positive traction. Solana (SOL) ETFs, in particular, recorded their highest inflow since launch, reaching $70.05 million in a single day and continuing a five-day streak of net inflows.

Hedera’s (HBAR) Canary HBR ETF also extended its four-day inflow run, bringing in $22.06 million on Nov 3. Litecoin (LTC) ETF, Canary LTCC, also recorded inflows but with a more modest $855,880.

Despite the inflows recorded by Solana, Litecoin, and Hedera ETFs, their price movements have taken a huge hit in the last 24 hours. Solana has dropped 9.39% to $158, erasing much of its recent gains. Litecoin has fallen 6.73% to $86.88, while Hedera declined 5.14% to $0.173.

The persistence of ETF outflows, especially from Bitcoin and Ethereum, reflects cautious institutional sentiment amid increasing volatility. While the altcoin ETFs are experiencing inflows, the broader trend still signals concern over short-term crypto performance.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

