BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Nordea stands out as the largest bank in the Scandinavian area. Over the years, the bank has gradually changed its earlier views on cryptocurrencies. Right now, it aims to offer customers a product that’straded on exchanges and tied right to Bitcoin. This kind of adjustment signals a significant turn in the cryptocurrency space. In a […]Nordea stands out as the largest bank in the Scandinavian area. Over the years, the bank has gradually changed its earlier views on cryptocurrencies. Right now, it aims to offer customers a product that’straded on exchanges and tied right to Bitcoin. This kind of adjustment signals a significant turn in the cryptocurrency space. In a […]

Bitcoin ETPs on the Rise: Nordea’s 2025 Strategy Explained

Oleh: Tronweekly
2025/10/31 21:00
RISE
RISE$0.008083-3.70%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08141+15.08%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00735+4.85%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0023+10.57%
KIND
KIND$0.0008808-1.04%
Bitcoin ETP
  • Nordea’s decision to offer a Bitcoin ETP reflects the growing regulatory clarity in the crypto market, driven in part by the European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).
  • Nordea’s launch of a Bitcoin ETP marks a significant milestone in mainstream adoption of digital assets, showcasing the bank’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
  • Their decision to offer Bitcoin ETP marks a significant shift in the financial landscape, likely to prompt other traditional institutions to reassess their stance on digital assets.

Nordea stands out as the largest bank in the Scandinavian area. Over the years, the bank has gradually changed its earlier views on cryptocurrencies. Right now, it aims to offer customers a product that’s
traded on exchanges and tied right to Bitcoin.

This kind of adjustment signals a significant turn in the cryptocurrency space. In a way, it highlights how the industry is slowly fitting into standard financial setups. Regulations and similar aspects are turning out clearer and more reliable these days. 

Regulatory Clarity Drives Crypto

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ was the choice of Nordea to provide a Bitcoin ETP, among other things, that signals that the crypto market is gradually becoming more transparent from a regulatory perspective. The European Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) has been instrumental in setting the industry basis, thus removing issues related to the protection of investors and their supervision by the authorities.

MiCA Crypto-asset RegulationSource: Hedge Think

The mere fact that Nordea has reversed its stance on crypto indicates how crucial it is to have clear regulations that ultimately lead to industry growth.

Also Read: Michael Selig Nominated to Lead CFTC in 2025: A New Era for Crypto Regulation?

Demand Is Increasing

Most importantly, the move was funded primarily by the increased demand for crypto-assets in the Nordic region. The Nordic crypto adoption survey by K33 shows that the number of people holding crypto in the region is presently 2.1 million, of which 28% declare that they are very likely to buy crypto in the next ten years. The exploding demand was undoubtedly the main factor in Nordea’s decision to offer a Bitcoin ETP, thus reflecting the bank’s commitment to serving its customers.

Source: K33

Also Read: British Blockchain Investor KR1 Leads Crypto Entry into Traditional Finance

First Ever-Situation

This is a very powerful decision by Nordea in the crypto environment, almost illustrating how digital assets are gradually getting recognized by traditional finance. In essence, by issuing a Bitcoin ETP, the bank is communicating to the whole world that it is willing to innovate and keep its customers happy.

NordeaSource: Nordea

The ripple effect of Nordea’s move will, therefore, be huge in the industry and it will definitely extend to the industry beyond crypto, as it is a very powerful move and has a very powerful impact, just to mention the fact that the bank has a customer base of more than 10 million people and more than $286 billion in assets under management.

Also Read: Game Trends Shaping Crypto Casino Growth in 2026

What Will ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Happen?

The adoption of cryptocurrencies by various parties and regulatory clarity in this area are good indicators for the industry in general. The ripple effect of this move by more institutions and investors entering the market is technology and growth.

Bitcoin ETPSource: Young Platform

As the industry keeps going, it will not be any less than interesting to see the reaction of the other financial institutions to the escalating demand for digital assets.

Also Read: Hong Kong SFC Raises Alarm on Crypto Treasury Firms Amid Rising Investor Risk 

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.035+16.31%
Suilend
SEND$0.2753+19.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.005045+4.62%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08158+15.71%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

TLDR China instructs major firms to cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. Nvidia shares drop 1.5% after China’s ban on key AI hardware. China accelerates development of domestic AI chips, reducing U.S. tech reliance. Crypto and AI sectors may seek alternatives due to limited Nvidia access in China. China has taken a bold [...] The post China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006056-1.72%
Propy
PRO$0.4982-6.30%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01499+0.46%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 01:09

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,080.62
$105,080.62$105,080.62

+0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,527.97
$3,527.97$3,527.97

+0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5203
$2.5203$2.5203

-0.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.82
$165.82$165.82

-0.28%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17858
$0.17858$0.17858

-0.36%