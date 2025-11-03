BursaDEX+
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Hits $25.5M as Whale Activity Surges: Best Crypto Presale to Buy?

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/03 04:45
After retesting the $106,500 support level two days ago, Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to stabilize above $110,000 today. As buyers slowly regain control, attention is shifting to projects that may give Bitcoin an edge in today’s DeFi-oriented market.

The most notable one is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a Layer 2 presale that seeks to bring much-needed programmability and scalability to Bitcoin. The goal is to establish a Solana-like environment for those building on Bitcoin, which could help propel BTC to new highs.

With whales taking notice of its ambitious goals, the presale skyrocketed past $25.5 million raised. Reflecting this optimistic outlook, many analysts are forecasting an explosive future for HYPER, expecting it to power “BTC’s next era.”

What Does Bitcoin Hyper Intend to Bring to Bitcoin’s Network?

Revolving around a Bitcoin Layer 2 solution, Bitcoin Hyper’s main mission is to make BTC transactions faster and more affordable. Utilizing rollups, it aims to resolve Bitcoin’s congestion issues and bring its transaction-per-second (TPS) count to several thousand from the current 7 TPS.

Hyper

As a result, Bitcoin could become compatible with the modern fast apps that users across other chains use daily. These include apps belonging to DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, Web3 gaming, and other projects.

To truly make Bitcoin a DeFi-ready asset, the project is also integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) technology. That means Bitcoin Hyper’s ecosystem will support scalable smart contracts and introduce programmability to BTC. 

Using BTC in this faster, more versatile network is made possible by the project’s third component, the Canonical Bridge. The bridge enables investors to convert BTC into wrapped BTC, allowing them to participate in lending, staking, and other activities. 

Since Bitcoin Hyper’s Layer 2 will periodically commit its state to Bitcoin’s mainnet, security isn’t an issue either. All transactions will finalize on Bitcoin’s Layer 1, which means Bitcoin Hyper retains BTC’s robust security.

Once live, the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem could transform BTC into much more than yet another store of value, making it a project to watch closely.

HYPER’s Central Role in the Vibrant Ecosystem Could Help it Explode

Bitcoin Hyper’s native token, HYPER, is at the forefront of the upcoming Bitcoin-centered ecosystem. It will have several use cases and benefits for those using the Layer 2. 

Key benefits include lower gas fees for holders and exclusive access to staking opportunities. Additionally, those holding HYPER will have governance rights, which allow them to vote on the project’s key decisions.

Because of that, analyst Crypto June isn’t surprised that HYPER is gaining impressive early traction. He also points out that HYPER’s utility will only grow in the future, as the project also intends to launch a crypto wallet.

He believes that Bitcoin Hyper’s early success is a strong indicator of its short and long-term upside potential. Highlighting its massive funding and an already large follower base, he expects the project to secure CEX listings shortly after launch.

As a result, Bitcoin Hyper could start delivering outsized returns in its early days, making its presale an excellent entry point. 

Securing HYPER early is what whales are prioritizing as well, with high-volume purchases spiking this week. Among others, one whale secured $93,137 worth of HYPER two days ago, while another invested $12,208 today.

Here’s How to Join the Bitcoin Hyper Presale 

Getting into Bitcoin Hyper during the presale allows investors to secure all the benefits it offers at a discount. That’s because HYPER currently sells for $0.013205, which is below its official listing price.

However, this attractive opportunity isn’t here to stay, as the presale follows a dynamic pricing model. That means the per-token price will only increase as the presale progresses through its stages.

To purchase HYPER, investors can use ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, USDC, or pay in fiat. The token is available through the presale website or Best Wallet, which features HYPER in its list of vetted presales.

Plus, presale participants don’t have to wait for the token’s launch to start benefiting from holder-exclusive offerings. That’s because the project features an easy-to-use staking mechanism, which currently offers a 46% APY.

Locking HYPER in the staking pool lets investors passively grow their token holdings, which lets early backers maximize their investments. So far, investors have locked up over 1.1 billion HYPER tokens, which reflects the community’s confidence in its long-term success.

As increasing whale activity fuels its rampant growth and BTC appears ready for its next leg up, HYPER is nearing its final presale stage. Although positive signs for the project, they also signal that the window for newcomers to join at a low cost is narrowing.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper Presale

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

