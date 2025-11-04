Bitcoin Mining Hits 1.13 Zh/s as Energy Costs Squeeze Earnings

TLDR

Bitcoin mining hashrate reached a record 1.13 zettahash per second in October 2024.

Daily revenue per exahash per second dropped 7% from $52,000 to $48,000 compared to September.

North American infrastructure expansions drove much of the hashrate growth during the month.

Kazakhstan and Middle Eastern regions contributed to the rising Bitcoin mining participation.

The hashprice fell nearly 12% month-to-date as Bitcoin prices declined in October.

Bitcoin mining achieved a new hashrate milestone in October, but miners faced declining revenues. The network recorded 1.13 zettahash per second while daily earnings dropped by 7%. Rising energy costs and price volatility created additional challenges for mining operations.

Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Reaches Historic Peak Level

The Bitcoin mining network reached an unprecedented level of computational power last month. Hashrate briefly crossed 1.13 zettahash per second, marking a historic peak for the industry. This growth indicates an increase in participation in Bitcoin mining activities worldwide.

North American infrastructure expansions drove much of this increase in Bitcoin mining capacity. Kazakhstan and Middle Eastern regions also contributed to the rising hashrate numbers. TeraHash analysts confirmed these geographic trends in their October market analysis.

However, higher computational power did not translate into better profitability for miners. Daily revenue per exahash per second fell from $52,000 to $48,000. This 7% decline offset gains from increased network participation.

“October was a remarkable month for the Bitcoin mining market,” analysts at TeraHash stated. They highlighted the brief crossing of 1.13 zettahash per second as a key milestone. The statement emphasized infrastructure growth across multiple global regions.

Energy Costs and Price Declines Impact Revenue

Bitcoin mining profitability suffered from multiple negative factors in October. The hashprice fell nearly 12% throughout the month as the Bitcoin price declined. Miners received less value for their computational contributions to network security.

Energy expenses increased simultaneously with falling revenues for Bitcoin mining operations. Oil and gas price hikes affected miners operating off-grid facilities. European and U.S. miners experienced power curtailment in several regions.

Weather-related constraints added further pressure on Bitcoin mining operations. These environmental factors compelled some facilities to reduce or pause operations temporarily. The combination of higher costs and lower revenues significantly squeezed profit margins.

Block difficulty adjustments continued to challenge Bitcoin mining economics during October. The metric determines how much effort miners must expend to validate transactions. Higher difficulty requires more computational power and energy for the same rewards.

The sector also faced $19 billion in liquidations throughout the month. These forced sales added stress to already struggling mining operations. Market conditions created a challenging environment despite record hashrate achievements.

The post Bitcoin Mining Hits 1.13 Zh/s as Energy Costs Squeeze Earnings appeared first on Blockonomi.