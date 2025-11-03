Bitcoin 'money vessel' amasses $8B but recovery lacks ETF inflows

Despite an $8 billion rise in realized cap, Bitcoin’s recovery lacks the continued inflows from ETFs and Michael Saylor’s Strategy as the main demand drivers, according to CryptoQuant.

Bitcoin's onchain inflows are signaling robust demand for the world's largest cryptocurrency, with both investors and miners ramping up their activity despite the negative market sentiment since the $19 billion crypto crash.

Over the past week, Bitcoin's (BTC) realized cap rose by over $8 billion to surpass $1.1 trillion, as BTC’s realized price rose above $110,000, indicating strong onchain inflows.

Bitcoin’s realized cap measures the dollar value of all coins at their last moved price, revealing the total investment held by Bitcoin holders.

