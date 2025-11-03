Bitcoin Price Dipped Below $109,000 As Strategy Buys 397 More Bitcoin

BursaDEX+
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 21:47
Strategy continues its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy, announcing the purchase of 397 BTC for approximately $45.6 million at an average price of $114,771 per Bitcoin. The announcement comes as Bitcoin’s price has been volatile, briefly dipping below $108,000 before stabilising around $111,000.

According to a Form 8-K filing submitted to the SEC on November 3, 2025, Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings have now reached 641,205 BTC, with an aggregate purchase price of $47.49 billion. The company’s average purchase price stands at $74,057 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The latest acquisition was funded through multiple At-The-Market (ATM) offering programs. From October 27 to November 2, Strategy raised $8.4 million through STRF ATM with 76,017 shares, $4.4 million via STRK ATM with 49,374 shares, $2.3 million from STRD ATM with 29,065 shares, and $54.4 million through MSTR ATM with 183,501 shares. The combined net proceeds of $69.5 million demonstrate Strategy’s continued ability to raise capital for its Bitcoin treasury operations.

The Bitcoin treasury company landscape has expanded significantly in 2025, with new entrants emerging across different regions. Recent data shows that publicly traded companies now hold over $110 billion in Bitcoin, with Strategy remaining the largest corporate holder.

The corporate Bitcoin treasury model has evolved from an experimental approach to a mainstream treasury management strategy. We’re seeing unprecedented interest from companies across various sectors and regions.

Bitcoin’s price movement following the Strategy’s announcement reflects the market’s growing maturity and reduced dependency on single-entity purchases. While Strategy’s acquisitions historically triggered immediate price rallies, the market now appears to be driven by broader institutional adoption and macroeconomic factors.

Despite the recent price volatility, corporate Bitcoin adoption continues to accelerate. We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how companies view Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

Strategy’s stock (MSTR) has shown resilience amid market fluctuations, with analysts maintaining a positive outlook based on the company’s Bitcoin holdings and its successful capital-raising strategy. The company maintains significant capacity for future purchases, with its combined available issuance across its various ATM programs.

As more corporations adopt Bitcoin treasury strategies, the trend appears set to accelerate through 2026, driven by increasing institutional acceptance, regulatory clarity, and the approaching Bitcoin halving event. With Strategy leading the way and new entrants joining regularly, the corporate Bitcoin treasury model has become an established feature of the institutional cryptocurrency landscape.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/markets/bitcoin-price-dipped-below-109000-as-strategy-buys-397-more-bitcoin

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch.
2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
2025/11/10 21:15
Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements.
