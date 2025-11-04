Bitcoin Price Tries To Hold Support At $107,000 US Dollar, RTX Set To Shine In November

Crypto Presales

The cryptocurrency market is heating up again as various tokens continue to vie for investors’ attention. Bitcoin is losing its dominance and altcoins are taking over, luring investors with promises of exponential gains.

Bitcoin’s price is struggling to hold support at $107,000, and rather than wait for its next move, investors are rotating capital into a crypto payment token, RTX, which analysts are calling the next breakout story of 2025.

Bitcoin Price Struggles, What’s Ahead.

As of the time of this writing, BTC price in USD is $106,261, a 3.55% drop from its opening price of $110,544. It got rejected at $110,696, lost the $107,000 support, which it’s struggling to reclaim.

According to our analysis, Bitcoin price needs to respect the $106,202 support. From there, it can gather momentum to test a major resistance at $108,143. If successful, then $111,909 and then $ 115,000 is next.

If BTC loses its current resistance at $105,590, a price plummet may be in store. Although some investors are monitoring Bitcoin’s price movement, experienced ones are looking into altcoins, as the alt-season is now in full swing.

An emerging payment token, Remittix (RTX), continually appears on different investors’ search lists as they believe it is set to shine in November.

Remittix, The New Trending Story

Remittix is a PayFi solution designed to facilitate instant crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries and supports more than 40 cryptocurrencies. The Remittix wallet offers real-time FX conversion, bridging a $19 trillion global gap between traditional payment systems and cryptocurrency.

Users aren’t bothered with FX conversion and KYC problems and in a bid to secure investors’ confidence, a full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for a period of three years.

Selling at a low price of $0.11, Remittix offers a referral program where users earn a 15% bonus on their referee’s purchase in USDT. Rewards are instantly claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard for withdrawal or reinvestment.

Remittix highlights:

Beta testing for the Remittix wallet is now live, with community users actively testing it.

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for a period of three years.

RTX is ranked #1 on CertiK for pre-launch Token.

Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers and others.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

