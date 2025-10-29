BursaDEX+
Bitcoin (BTC) recently experienced a significant volatility event that resulted in the erasure of a massive $240,000,000 liquidation cluster, fundamentally resetting the derivatives market. This major price swing is being widely characterized by analysts as an engineered "fakeout" or stop-hunt designed to clear over-leveraged positions before the asset establishes its next major trend.

Bitcoin Sees $240M Liquidation Cluster Wiped Out in Market ‘Fakeout’

Oleh: Coinstats
2025/10/29 17:37
bitcoin ATH

Bitcoin (BTC) recently experienced a significant volatility event that resulted in the erasure of a massive $240,000,000 liquidation cluster, fundamentally resetting the derivatives market. This major price swing is being widely characterized by analysts as an engineered “fakeout” or stop-hunt designed to clear over-leveraged positions before the asset establishes its next major trend. Liquidity Swept …

Continue reading "Bitcoin Sees $240M Liquidation Cluster Wiped Out in Market ‘Fakeout’"

The post Bitcoin Sees $240M Liquidation Cluster Wiped Out in Market ‘Fakeout’ appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

TLDR China instructs major firms to cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. Nvidia shares drop 1.5% after China’s ban on key AI hardware. China accelerates development of domestic AI chips, reducing U.S. tech reliance. Crypto and AI sectors may seek alternatives due to limited Nvidia access in China. China has taken a bold [...] The post China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

