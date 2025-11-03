BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bitcoin Slips Below 200-Day SMA, Bear Signal or Buy Zone? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ($BTC) is experiencing a critical scenario while its price is struggling for a breakout. Specifically, Bitcoin’s price is hovering below its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). As per the data shared by the famous crypto analyst Ali Martinez on social media, the current downturn could denote the beginning of a bear market. At the same time, this could also serve as a notable buying opportunity for the traders. Bitcoin $BTC trading below the 200-day SMA can go two ways: – A golden buy opportunity – Or the first sign of a bear market Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/7fLkvnWQFy — Ali (@ali_charts) November 2, 2025 Bitcoin’s Consolidation Below 200-Day SMA Sparks Debate over Opportunity or Warning Sign In line with the market data, while Bitcoin ($BTC) teeters below its 200-day SMA, it could lead toward two diverse situations. In one case, the current technical setup could provide Bitcoin ($BTC) traders with a robust buying opportunity before the next price rally. However, this does not guarantee a breakout in the near term. Hence, on the other hand, it could serve as the start of an upcoming bear market. Keeping this in view, the traders and the market onlookers are keenly watching for the possible outcomes of the current structure. Traders Await Clear Signal Amid Bull-Bear Battleground According to Ali Martinez, while struggling below its 200-day SMA, Bitcoin ($BTC) could either be a significant buying opportunity or a trigger for another bear market. Hence, this shows a considerable tug of war between Bitcoin bears and bulls. Ultimately, the market’s further move toward any of the above-mentioned directions and the subsequent impact on the traders remains to be seen in the near term. Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/bitcoin-slips-below-200-day-sma-bear-signal-or-buy-zone/The post Bitcoin Slips Below 200-Day SMA, Bear Signal or Buy Zone? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ($BTC) is experiencing a critical scenario while its price is struggling for a breakout. Specifically, Bitcoin’s price is hovering below its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). As per the data shared by the famous crypto analyst Ali Martinez on social media, the current downturn could denote the beginning of a bear market. At the same time, this could also serve as a notable buying opportunity for the traders. Bitcoin $BTC trading below the 200-day SMA can go two ways: – A golden buy opportunity – Or the first sign of a bear market Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/7fLkvnWQFy — Ali (@ali_charts) November 2, 2025 Bitcoin’s Consolidation Below 200-Day SMA Sparks Debate over Opportunity or Warning Sign In line with the market data, while Bitcoin ($BTC) teeters below its 200-day SMA, it could lead toward two diverse situations. In one case, the current technical setup could provide Bitcoin ($BTC) traders with a robust buying opportunity before the next price rally. However, this does not guarantee a breakout in the near term. Hence, on the other hand, it could serve as the start of an upcoming bear market. Keeping this in view, the traders and the market onlookers are keenly watching for the possible outcomes of the current structure. Traders Await Clear Signal Amid Bull-Bear Battleground According to Ali Martinez, while struggling below its 200-day SMA, Bitcoin ($BTC) could either be a significant buying opportunity or a trigger for another bear market. Hence, this shows a considerable tug of war between Bitcoin bears and bulls. Ultimately, the market’s further move toward any of the above-mentioned directions and the subsequent impact on the traders remains to be seen in the near term. Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/bitcoin-slips-below-200-day-sma-bear-signal-or-buy-zone/

Bitcoin Slips Below 200-Day SMA, Bear Signal or Buy Zone?

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/03 02:10
Bitcoin
BTC$105 187,69+1,71%
ALI
ALI$0,00339+1,49%
Sign
SIGN$0,04057+1,02%
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0000199-37,81%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0007539-1,51%

Bitcoin ($BTC) is experiencing a critical scenario while its price is struggling for a breakout. Specifically, Bitcoin’s price is hovering below its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). As per the data shared by the famous crypto analyst Ali Martinez on social media, the current downturn could denote the beginning of a bear market. At the same time, this could also serve as a notable buying opportunity for the traders.

Bitcoin’s Consolidation Below 200-Day SMA Sparks Debate over Opportunity or Warning Sign

In line with the market data, while Bitcoin ($BTC) teeters below its 200-day SMA, it could lead toward two diverse situations. In one case, the current technical setup could provide Bitcoin ($BTC) traders with a robust buying opportunity before the next price rally. However, this does not guarantee a breakout in the near term. Hence, on the other hand, it could serve as the start of an upcoming bear market. Keeping this in view, the traders and the market onlookers are keenly watching for the possible outcomes of the current structure.

Traders Await Clear Signal Amid Bull-Bear Battleground

According to Ali Martinez, while struggling below its 200-day SMA, Bitcoin ($BTC) could either be a significant buying opportunity or a trigger for another bear market. Hence, this shows a considerable tug of war between Bitcoin bears and bulls. Ultimately, the market’s further move toward any of the above-mentioned directions and the subsequent impact on the traders remains to be seen in the near term.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/bitcoin-slips-below-200-day-sma-bear-signal-or-buy-zone/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2,5201+9,45%
GET
GET$0,001056+1,24%
READY
READY$0,017259+2,55%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00139761-0,96%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0,02798+0,03%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105 187,69
$105 187,69$105 187,69

+1,37%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 528,67
$3 528,67$3 528,67

+0,37%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,5219
$2,5219$2,5219

+8,89%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166,06
$166,06$166,06

+2,17%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17946
$0,17946$0,17946

+0,77%