The post Bitcoin Slips Below 200-Day SMA, Bear Signal or Buy Zone? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ($BTC) is experiencing a critical scenario while its price is struggling for a breakout. Specifically, Bitcoin's price is hovering below its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). As per the data shared by the famous crypto analyst Ali Martinez on social media, the current downturn could denote the beginning of a bear market. At the same time, this could also serve as a notable buying opportunity for the traders. Bitcoin $BTC trading below the 200-day SMA can go two ways: – A golden buy opportunity – Or the first sign of a bear market Which side are you on? pic.twitter.com/7fLkvnWQFy — Ali (@ali_charts) November 2, 2025 Bitcoin's Consolidation Below 200-Day SMA Sparks Debate over Opportunity or Warning Sign In line with the market data, while Bitcoin ($BTC) teeters below its 200-day SMA, it could lead toward two diverse situations. In one case, the current technical setup could provide Bitcoin ($BTC) traders with a robust buying opportunity before the next price rally. However, this does not guarantee a breakout in the near term. Hence, on the other hand, it could serve as the start of an upcoming bear market. Keeping this in view, the traders and the market onlookers are keenly watching for the possible outcomes of the current structure. Traders Await Clear Signal Amid Bull-Bear Battleground According to Ali Martinez, while struggling below its 200-day SMA, Bitcoin ($BTC) could either be a significant buying opportunity or a trigger for another bear market. Hence, this shows a considerable tug of war between Bitcoin bears and bulls. Ultimately, the market's further move toward any of the above-mentioned directions and the subsequent impact on the traders remains to be seen in the near term. Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/bitcoin-slips-below-200-day-sma-bear-signal-or-buy-zone/