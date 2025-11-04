BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.

Bitcoin to $150K, Ethereum to $7K, Ozak AI to $5? Year-by-Year Price Projections Reveal Which Token Could Deliver 800× Returns

Oleh: Blockchainreporter
2025/11/04 17:25
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06262-1.32%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007275-0.21%
bitcoin ethereum1 14

Year-by-Year price projections have positioned Bitcoin and Ethereum on a higher side. Their estimated price is around $150k and $7k, respectively. However, it remains to be seen which token fetches 800x ROI – and this is precisely where Ozak AI is taking the center stage. $OZ is likely to be listed at $5, with an alternate possibility of breaching the mark for a higher return.

For a quick reference, Ozak AI is an AI-powered crypto project that is based on the premise of tokenized growth and decentralized infrastructure. Its utility token, $OZ, has already surged from $0.001 to $0.012 till presale Phase 6, and will be revised to $0.014 in Phase 7.

Y-Y Projections with Ozak AI at $5

A jump to $5 would translate to a growth of 800x from around $0.006. It’s closer to the Phase 4 value of $OZ, which was $0.005. The possibility of such a growth emerges from two factors, namely the ambition to reach the target price of $1, and riding the next crypto bull wave in 2026. Moreover, investors continue to inject the ecosystem with liquidity. This is evident from the fact that Ozak AI has raised over $4.17 million worth of funds by selling more than 980 million tokens so far.

Bitcoin is currently listed at $115,283, up by 3.42% over the last 24 hours. It is testing the closest resistance level of $115,835, and is estimated to surge by 16.41% in the next 3 months. This is amid a medium volatility of 4.82%. Y-o-Y projection, at the most, reflects a rise of 2x. This would be above $200k but way behind the 800x ROI projection.

Ethereum is currently listed at $4,211.75, up by 6.93% in the last 24 hours. ETH is a prime candidate to achieve its projected value of $7k in the next 3 months. It could soar by 68.92% but the volatility is on a higher side with 6.06%. It is susceptible to market uncertainties and fluctuations in BTC value. Y-o-Y projections are restricting Ether to 3x ROI.

$OZ has a lot to offer because presale has a long way to go before it concludes. Presale is allocated 3 billion tokens out of the total supply of 10 billion. This is a 30% portion, with the remaining portion allocated to Ecosystem & Community at 30%, Future Reserve at 20%, Team at 10%, and Liquidity & Listings (10%).

Tech as Ozak AI Unique Edge

The technical specifications of Ozak AI give it an edge. This includes, with no limitations, DePIN design, token utility, and security & transparency. DePIN design identifies with the fundamentals of blockchain and IPFS nodes. It essentially distributes data across a network of nodes to reduce the chances of losing data.

Holding $OZ defines token utility within the ecosystem. It enables community members to participate in governance and staking. This further empowers them to contribute to the expansion of the ecosystem. Security & transparency are backed by regular smart contract audits done via advanced tools. Certik and Sherlock have partnered with Ozak AI for the same.

Ozak AI Advancements Backing Y-o-Y Projections

Advancements pertaining to recent partnerships are backing the year-on-year projections of $OZ. A partnership with Meganet aims to create a computing mechanism that efficiently fetches financial insights from the market in real-time. Similarly, a partnership with Phala Network aims to architect an AI prediction model that securely and privately operates specifically for financial markets.

These strategic partnerships have positioned Ozak AI at a good spot in the market. This is because of their secondary objectives like accelerating workflows, strengthening cross-community initiatives, and working to save costs on AI processes.

$OZ, BTC, or ETH?

The crypto market is highly volatile, and cryptocurrencies can go either way. However, $OZ is likely to return 800x of the base investment while BTC and ETH could, at the most, yield 3x ROI. Ozak AI’s projections derive confidence from AI-powered technologies and strategic movements in the market.

For more information about Ozak AI, visit the links below:

Website: https://ozak.ai/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI

Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5365+10.06%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.01754+4.15%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140383-0.31%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02797+1.63%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,224.18
$105,224.18$105,224.18

+1.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,559.96
$3,559.96$3,559.96

+1.26%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.31
$166.31$166.31

+2.32%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5204
$2.5204$2.5204

+8.82%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17959
$0.17959$0.17959

+0.84%