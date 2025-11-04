Bitcoin to $150K, Ethereum to $7K, Ozak AI to $5? Year-by-Year Price Projections Reveal Which Token Could Deliver 800× Returns

Year-by-Year price projections have positioned Bitcoin and Ethereum on a higher side. Their estimated price is around $150k and $7k, respectively. However, it remains to be seen which token fetches 800x ROI – and this is precisely where Ozak AI is taking the center stage. $OZ is likely to be listed at $5, with an alternate possibility of breaching the mark for a higher return.

For a quick reference, Ozak AI is an AI-powered crypto project that is based on the premise of tokenized growth and decentralized infrastructure. Its utility token, $OZ, has already surged from $0.001 to $0.012 till presale Phase 6, and will be revised to $0.014 in Phase 7.

Y-Y Projections with Ozak AI at $5

A jump to $5 would translate to a growth of 800x from around $0.006. It’s closer to the Phase 4 value of $OZ, which was $0.005. The possibility of such a growth emerges from two factors, namely the ambition to reach the target price of $1, and riding the next crypto bull wave in 2026. Moreover, investors continue to inject the ecosystem with liquidity. This is evident from the fact that Ozak AI has raised over $4.17 million worth of funds by selling more than 980 million tokens so far.

Bitcoin is currently listed at $115,283, up by 3.42% over the last 24 hours. It is testing the closest resistance level of $115,835, and is estimated to surge by 16.41% in the next 3 months. This is amid a medium volatility of 4.82%. Y-o-Y projection, at the most, reflects a rise of 2x. This would be above $200k but way behind the 800x ROI projection.

Ethereum is currently listed at $4,211.75, up by 6.93% in the last 24 hours. ETH is a prime candidate to achieve its projected value of $7k in the next 3 months. It could soar by 68.92% but the volatility is on a higher side with 6.06%. It is susceptible to market uncertainties and fluctuations in BTC value. Y-o-Y projections are restricting Ether to 3x ROI.

$OZ has a lot to offer because presale has a long way to go before it concludes. Presale is allocated 3 billion tokens out of the total supply of 10 billion. This is a 30% portion, with the remaining portion allocated to Ecosystem & Community at 30%, Future Reserve at 20%, Team at 10%, and Liquidity & Listings (10%).

Tech as Ozak AI Unique Edge

The technical specifications of Ozak AI give it an edge. This includes, with no limitations, DePIN design, token utility, and security & transparency. DePIN design identifies with the fundamentals of blockchain and IPFS nodes. It essentially distributes data across a network of nodes to reduce the chances of losing data.

Holding $OZ defines token utility within the ecosystem. It enables community members to participate in governance and staking. This further empowers them to contribute to the expansion of the ecosystem. Security & transparency are backed by regular smart contract audits done via advanced tools. Certik and Sherlock have partnered with Ozak AI for the same.

Ozak AI Advancements Backing Y-o-Y Projections

Advancements pertaining to recent partnerships are backing the year-on-year projections of $OZ. A partnership with Meganet aims to create a computing mechanism that efficiently fetches financial insights from the market in real-time. Similarly, a partnership with Phala Network aims to architect an AI prediction model that securely and privately operates specifically for financial markets.

These strategic partnerships have positioned Ozak AI at a good spot in the market. This is because of their secondary objectives like accelerating workflows, strengthening cross-community initiatives, and working to save costs on AI processes.

$OZ, BTC, or ETH?

The crypto market is highly volatile, and cryptocurrencies can go either way. However, $OZ is likely to return 800x of the base investment while BTC and ETH could, at the most, yield 3x ROI. Ozak AI’s projections derive confidence from AI-powered technologies and strategic movements in the market.

