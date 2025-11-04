Bitcoin to $150K, Ethereum to $7K, Ozak AI to $5? Year-by-Year Price Projections Reveal Which Token Could Deliver 800× Returns

Year-by-Year price projections have positioned Bitcoin and Ethereum on a higher side. Their estimated price is around $150k and $7k, respectively. However, it remains to be seen which token fetches 800x ROI – and this is precisely where Ozak AI is taking the center stage. $OZ is likely to be listed at $5, with an alternate possibility of breaching the mark for a higher return.
For a quick reference, Ozak AI is an AI-powered crypto project that is based on the premise of tokenized growth and decentralized infrastructure. Its utility token, $OZ, has already surged from $0.001 to $0.012 till presale Phase 6, and will be revised to $0.014 in Phase 7.
A jump to $5 would translate to a growth of 800x from around $0.006. It’s closer to the Phase 4 value of $OZ, which was $0.005. The possibility of such a growth emerges from two factors, namely the ambition to reach the target price of $1, and riding the next crypto bull wave in 2026. Moreover, investors continue to inject the ecosystem with liquidity. This is evident from the fact that Ozak AI has raised over $4.17 million worth of funds by selling more than 980 million tokens so far.
Bitcoin is currently listed at $115,283, up by 3.42% over the last 24 hours. It is testing the closest resistance level of $115,835, and is estimated to surge by 16.41% in the next 3 months. This is amid a medium volatility of 4.82%. Y-o-Y projection, at the most, reflects a rise of 2x. This would be above $200k but way behind the 800x ROI projection.
Ethereum is currently listed at $4,211.75, up by 6.93% in the last 24 hours. ETH is a prime candidate to achieve its projected value of $7k in the next 3 months. It could soar by 68.92% but the volatility is on a higher side with 6.06%. It is susceptible to market uncertainties and fluctuations in BTC value. Y-o-Y projections are restricting Ether to 3x ROI.
$OZ has a lot to offer because presale has a long way to go before it concludes. Presale is allocated 3 billion tokens out of the total supply of 10 billion. This is a 30% portion, with the remaining portion allocated to Ecosystem & Community at 30%, Future Reserve at 20%, Team at 10%, and Liquidity & Listings (10%).
The technical specifications of Ozak AI give it an edge. This includes, with no limitations, DePIN design, token utility, and security & transparency. DePIN design identifies with the fundamentals of blockchain and IPFS nodes. It essentially distributes data across a network of nodes to reduce the chances of losing data.
Holding $OZ defines token utility within the ecosystem. It enables community members to participate in governance and staking. This further empowers them to contribute to the expansion of the ecosystem. Security & transparency are backed by regular smart contract audits done via advanced tools. Certik and Sherlock have partnered with Ozak AI for the same.
Advancements pertaining to recent partnerships are backing the year-on-year projections of $OZ. A partnership with Meganet aims to create a computing mechanism that efficiently fetches financial insights from the market in real-time. Similarly, a partnership with Phala Network aims to architect an AI prediction model that securely and privately operates specifically for financial markets.
These strategic partnerships have positioned Ozak AI at a good spot in the market. This is because of their secondary objectives like accelerating workflows, strengthening cross-community initiatives, and working to save costs on AI processes.
The crypto market is highly volatile, and cryptocurrencies can go either way. However, $OZ is likely to return 800x of the base investment while BTC and ETH could, at the most, yield 3x ROI. Ozak AI’s projections derive confidence from AI-powered technologies and strategic movements in the market.
