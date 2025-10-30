BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
Jiuzi and SOLV Foundation announced a bitcoin treasury allocation to add institutional yield for corporate treasuries.Jiuzi and SOLV Foundation announced a bitcoin treasury allocation to add institutional yield for corporate treasuries.

Bitcoin treasury: Jiuzi and SOLV deploy $1 billion institutional plan

Oleh: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/30 21:24
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.01734-0.74%
bitcoin treasury jiuzi solv

Jiuzi Holdings and SOLV Foundation announced a bitcoin treasury allocation to add institutional yield and compliant DeFi access for corporate treasuries.

What is the Jiuzi Holdings bitcoin plan for its bitcoin treasury?

Jiuzi allocates up to $1 billion from its $1B digital asset plan. The company says it will use that war chest to broaden its exposure to Bitcoin through established infrastructure and partners.

Deploy up to 10,000 Bitcoin into SolvBTC.BNB. Jiuzi is NASDAQ: JZXN, SEC-regulated.

How will the SOLV bitcoin staking vault and proof of reserves audit secure the bitcoin treasury?

SOLV Foundation manages over $2.8B TVL. Real-time proof-of-reserves audited via Chainlink Proof of Reserve is cited as the transparency mechanism for institutional counterparties, combining continuous on-chain verification with traditional audit touchpoints.

Who provides custody and on-chain verification?

Integration with Venus, Lista, and Pendle on BNB Chain is planned to provide composability and liquidity access within the ecosystem.

said Li Tao (Jiuzi CEO).

How will BNB Chain partners be used in yield composition?

Ryan Chow (SOLV CEO) said:

Venus, Lista and Pendle are named as on-chain partners for liquidity routing and composable yield strategies.

Does this create a bitcoin treasury yield institutional gateway on BNB Chain?

The initiative is positioned as a bitcoin yield institutional gateway that links corporate treasuries to DeFi through a compliant wrapper. Integration with Venus, Lista, and Pendle on BNB Chain aims to enable yield strategies while maintaining on-chain audit visibility.

Tip: Institutions should assess counterparty risk, audit cadence, and regulatory alignment before allocating treasury capital to DeFi-linked instruments.

In brief, the structure pairs conservative treasury allocation with on-chain auditability and DeFi integrations to bridge traditional balance sheets with crypto liquidity.

Reported activity was announced on 30 October 2025. The filing and press material note that Jiuzi allocates up to $1 billion from its $1B digital asset plan and that it will Deploy up to 10,000 Bitcoin into SolvBTC.BNB. SOLV Foundation manages over $2.8B TVL. Real-time proof-of-reserves audited via Chainlink and Integration with Venus, Lista, and Pendle on BNB Chain are central to the design.

Quotes by Li Tao (Jiuzi CEO) and Ryan Chow (SOLV CEO). Observers have noted institutional demand remains measured amid regulatory scrutiny in market coverage such as regulatory scrutiny in market coverage such as Reuters.

The move expands bitcoin treasury strategies by creating a compliant DeFi gateway that targets decentralized finance institutional access while preserving auditability and regulated oversight.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.035+16.31%
Suilend
SEND$0.2753+19.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.005045+4.62%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08158+15.71%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

TLDR China instructs major firms to cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. Nvidia shares drop 1.5% after China’s ban on key AI hardware. China accelerates development of domestic AI chips, reducing U.S. tech reliance. Crypto and AI sectors may seek alternatives due to limited Nvidia access in China. China has taken a bold [...] The post China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006056-1.72%
Propy
PRO$0.4982-6.30%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01499+0.46%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 01:09

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,028.29
$105,028.29$105,028.29

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,528.21
$3,528.21$3,528.21

+0.24%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5187
$2.5187$2.5187

-0.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.97
$165.97$165.97

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17865
$0.17865$0.17865

-0.32%