Jiuzi Holdings and SOLV Foundation announced a bitcoin treasury allocation to add institutional yield and compliant DeFi access for corporate treasuries.

What is the Jiuzi Holdings bitcoin plan for its bitcoin treasury?

Jiuzi allocates up to $1 billion from its $1B digital asset plan. The company says it will use that war chest to broaden its exposure to Bitcoin through established infrastructure and partners.

Deploy up to 10,000 Bitcoin into SolvBTC.BNB. Jiuzi is NASDAQ: JZXN, SEC-regulated.

How will the SOLV bitcoin staking vault and proof of reserves audit secure the bitcoin treasury?

SOLV Foundation manages over $2.8B TVL. Real-time proof-of-reserves audited via Chainlink Proof of Reserve is cited as the transparency mechanism for institutional counterparties, combining continuous on-chain verification with traditional audit touchpoints.

Who provides custody and on-chain verification?

Integration with Venus, Lista, and Pendle on BNB Chain is planned to provide composability and liquidity access within the ecosystem.

How will BNB Chain partners be used in yield composition?

Venus, Lista and Pendle are named as on-chain partners for liquidity routing and composable yield strategies.

Does this create a bitcoin treasury yield institutional gateway on BNB Chain?

The initiative is positioned as a bitcoin yield institutional gateway that links corporate treasuries to DeFi through a compliant wrapper. Integration with Venus, Lista, and Pendle on BNB Chain aims to enable yield strategies while maintaining on-chain audit visibility.

Tip: Institutions should assess counterparty risk, audit cadence, and regulatory alignment before allocating treasury capital to DeFi-linked instruments.

In brief, the structure pairs conservative treasury allocation with on-chain auditability and DeFi integrations to bridge traditional balance sheets with crypto liquidity.

Quotes by Li Tao (Jiuzi CEO) and Ryan Chow (SOLV CEO). Observers have noted institutional demand remains measured amid regulatory scrutiny in market coverage such as Reuters.

The move expands bitcoin treasury strategies by creating a compliant DeFi gateway that targets decentralized finance institutional access while preserving auditability and regulated oversight.