Bitcoin vs Ethereum Price Update: BTC $115K / ETH $4.2K — CTK Presale vs L1s — Which Offers Higher Convexity?

With those two anchors relatively stable, investors hunt for asymmetric opportunities — the so-called convexity trades that can deliver large upside from modest capital. This article compares CTK (ConstructKoin) presale exposure to core L1 holdings (BTC/ETH) and explains why a disciplined ReFi presale can offer higher convexity — if and only if execution, compliance, and verifiable pilots line up. Founder Chris Chourio’s roadmap is central to that argument.
Convexity in crypto terms = asymmetric upside potential relative to downside risk. Blue-chip L1s (BTC, ETH) offer lower downside volatility and steady upside tied to macro and network adoption. Presale tokens like CTK are higher risk but can produce substantially larger percentage returns if the project (1) proves product-market fit, (2) lands institutional partners, and (3) executes milestones reliably.
Holding BTC/ETH is a defensive growth posture. Allocators usually allocate a small “opportunity” bucket for higher-convexity bets — that’s where presales live.
ConstructKoin (CTK) is designed as a presale for ReFi infrastructure, not a speculative memetoken. Key features that create asymmetric upside potential:
These design choices increase the conditional convexity: upside is larger than a random presale because hitting milestones materially de-risks the project for bigger buyers.
Regulatory complexity, partner execution failures, and unreliable oracle attestations are real risks. Investors should judge CTK by verifiable milestones — not price chatter.
BTC and ETH supply the runway; high-convexity bets like CTK can take off only when execution and compliance convert interest into institutional capital. ConstructKoin’s phased presale and compliance-first architecture create a conditional pathway to higher convexity — but it’s a results-driven play. If CTK proves pilots and secures lender commitments, the presale could outperform standard L1 exposure in percentage terms. Until then, it remains a strategic, higher-risk allocation for diversified portfolios.
