Bitcoin vs Ethereum Price Update: BTC $115K / ETH $4.2K — CTK Presale vs L1s — Which Offers Higher Convexity?

With those two anchors relatively stable, investors hunt for asymmetric opportunities — the so-called convexity trades that can deliver large upside from modest capital. This article compares CTK (ConstructKoin) presale exposure to core L1 holdings (BTC/ETH) and explains why a disciplined ReFi presale can offer higher convexity — if and only if execution, compliance, and verifiable pilots line up. Founder Chris Chourio’s roadmap is central to that argument.

What we mean by convexity here

Convexity in crypto terms = asymmetric upside potential relative to downside risk. Blue-chip L1s (BTC, ETH) offer lower downside volatility and steady upside tied to macro and network adoption. Presale tokens like CTK are higher risk but can produce substantially larger percentage returns if the project (1) proves product-market fit, (2) lands institutional partners, and (3) executes milestones reliably.

BTC & ETH — the baseline

Bitcoin : macro liquidity magnet. When BTC rallies, it enlarges the market’s risk budget. BTC is the slow-but-steady backbone many institutions allocate to first.

: macro liquidity magnet. When BTC rallies, it enlarges the market’s risk budget. BTC is the slow-but-steady backbone many institutions allocate to first. Ethereum: the developer and settlement hub. ETH’s strength improves the utility and tool-chains (oracles, L2s) that presales use to prove off-chain events on-chain.

Holding BTC/ETH is a defensive growth posture. Allocators usually allocate a small “opportunity” bucket for higher-convexity bets — that’s where presales live.

CTK presale: why it’s structured for institutional convexity

ConstructKoin (CTK) is designed as a presale for ReFi infrastructure, not a speculative memetoken. Key features that create asymmetric upside potential:

Milestone-driven funding (phased presale): CTK’s multi-phase presale releases capital against verifiable product and pilot milestones — reducing the “one-shot” dilution risk and aligning price discovery with execution.

CTK’s multi-phase presale releases capital against verifiable product and pilot milestones — reducing the “one-shot” dilution risk and aligning price discovery with execution. Real-world revenue pathway: CTK funds property-development finance flows, creating potential repeatable cashflows tied to repayments and fees.

CTK funds property-development finance flows, creating potential repeatable cashflows tied to repayments and fees. Compliance-first build: integrated KYC/AML, audit trails, and legal frameworks make it more palatable to conservative capital — increasing the chance of larger institutional allocations if pilots succeed.

integrated KYC/AML, audit trails, and legal frameworks make it more palatable to conservative capital — increasing the chance of larger institutional allocations if pilots succeed. Chain-agnostic proofs: CTK plans to use L1/L2 settlement and oracle layers (including ETH L2s) for attestation, meaning it leverages existing technical rails rather than inventing them.

These design choices increase the conditional convexity: upside is larger than a random presale because hitting milestones materially de-risks the project for bigger buyers.

CTK presale vs holding L1s — practical tradeoffs

Downside protection: BTC/ETH have deeper liquidity and institutional custody; CTK presale liquidity is limited early — meaning greater downside risk if execution stalls.

BTC/ETH have deeper liquidity and institutional custody; CTK presale liquidity is limited early — meaning greater downside risk if execution stalls. Upside potential: a successful CTK runway of pilots + lender onboarding could deliver outsized returns compared to incremental L1 gains.

a successful CTK runway of pilots + lender onboarding could deliver outsized returns compared to incremental L1 gains. Time to monetization: L1 upside can be realized with market moves; CTK requires operational milestones (pilot closings, tranche releases).

L1 upside can be realized with market moves; CTK requires operational milestones (pilot closings, tranche releases). Institutional interest: CTK’s compliance posture and tranche funding are intentionally designed to convert cautious institutional curiosity into meaningful capital — a structural advantage over typical presales.

Catalysts that turn CTK’s convexity real

Signed pilot financing deals with regional developers and lenders. Independent audits that validate milestone-verification mechanics. Demonstrable tranche releases tied to measurable KPIs. Initial exchange/OTC windows enabling scaled institutional entry.

Risks — don’t ignore them

Regulatory complexity, partner execution failures, and unreliable oracle attestations are real risks. Investors should judge CTK by verifiable milestones — not price chatter.

Final thought

BTC and ETH supply the runway; high-convexity bets like CTK can take off only when execution and compliance convert interest into institutional capital. ConstructKoin’s phased presale and compliance-first architecture create a conditional pathway to higher convexity — but it’s a results-driven play. If CTK proves pilots and secures lender commitments, the presale could outperform standard L1 exposure in percentage terms. Until then, it remains a strategic, higher-risk allocation for diversified portfolios.

Name: Construct Koin (CTK)

Telegram: https://t.me/constructkoin

Twitter: https://x.com/constructkoin

Website: https://constructkoin.com

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Bitcoin vs Ethereum Price Update: BTC $115K / ETH $4.2K — CTK Presale vs L1s — Which Offers Higher Convexity? appeared first on Coindoo.