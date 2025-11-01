BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Bitcoin’s October 2025 Decline: November Rally Potential on Horizon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitcoin experienced a downturn in October 2025, declining from $118,000 to around $110,000 due to waning retail interest, reduced network activity, and macroeconomic pressures. This marked a departure from the typical ‘Uptober’ rally, with indicators showing trend exhaustion and heightened fear in the market. Retail participation declined sharply, with active addresses dropping 26.1% to 872,000 by late October. Network metrics like transaction fees fell from $8.44 to $0.56, signaling lower user engagement. Macro factors, including fading Fed cut expectations and U.S. equity outperformance, added downward pressure on BTC price. Bitcoin’s October 2025 slump: Explore why BTC fell short, retail fear metrics, and November rally potential. Stay informed on crypto trends for smarter investing decisions. What Happened to Bitcoin in October 2025? Bitcoin in October 2025 saw a notable decline, dropping from approximately $118,000 to near $110,000 by month-end. This correction was driven by profit-taking mid-month, evidenced by red candles and volume surges, alongside technical indicators like RSI dipping below neutral and trading under key exponential moving averages. At the time of this report, these signals pointed to market exhaustion… The post Bitcoin’s October 2025 Decline: November Rally Potential on Horizon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Bitcoin experienced a downturn in October 2025, declining from $118,000 to around $110,000 due to waning retail interest, reduced network activity, and macroeconomic pressures. This marked a departure from the typical ‘Uptober’ rally, with indicators showing trend exhaustion and heightened fear in the market. Retail participation declined sharply, with active addresses dropping 26.1% to 872,000 by late October. Network metrics like transaction fees fell from $8.44 to $0.56, signaling lower user engagement. Macro factors, including fading Fed cut expectations and U.S. equity outperformance, added downward pressure on BTC price. Bitcoin’s October 2025 slump: Explore why BTC fell short, retail fear metrics, and November rally potential. Stay informed on crypto trends for smarter investing decisions. What Happened to Bitcoin in October 2025? Bitcoin in October 2025 saw a notable decline, dropping from approximately $118,000 to near $110,000 by month-end. This correction was driven by profit-taking mid-month, evidenced by red candles and volume surges, alongside technical indicators like RSI dipping below neutral and trading under key exponential moving averages. At the time of this report, these signals pointed to market exhaustion…

Bitcoin’s October 2025 Decline: November Rally Potential on Horizon

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 22:04
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05308+4.59%
Propy
PRO$0.4973-6.50%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29039-0.14%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.0119--%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1769+1.90%
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
💹 Trade with pro tools
Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🚀 Smooth orders, clear control
Advanced order types and market depth in one view.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clarity in volatile markets
Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⚡ Speed, depth, reliability
Execute confidently when timing matters.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧭 A focused workflow for traders
Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
✅ Data‑driven decisions
Focus on process—not noise.
👉 Sign up →

Bitcoin experienced a downturn in October 2025, declining from $118,000 to around $110,000 due to waning retail interest, reduced network activity, and macroeconomic pressures. This marked a departure from the typical ‘Uptober’ rally, with indicators showing trend exhaustion and heightened fear in the market.

  • Retail participation declined sharply, with active addresses dropping 26.1% to 872,000 by late October.

  • Network metrics like transaction fees fell from $8.44 to $0.56, signaling lower user engagement.

  • Macro factors, including fading Fed cut expectations and U.S. equity outperformance, added downward pressure on BTC price.

Bitcoin’s October 2025 slump: Explore why BTC fell short, retail fear metrics, and November rally potential. Stay informed on crypto trends for smarter investing decisions.

What Happened to Bitcoin in October 2025?

Bitcoin in October 2025 saw a notable decline, dropping from approximately $118,000 to near $110,000 by month-end. This correction was driven by profit-taking mid-month, evidenced by red candles and volume surges, alongside technical indicators like RSI dipping below neutral and trading under key exponential moving averages. At the time of this report, these signals pointed to market exhaustion amid broader uncertainties.

COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
💎 Join a professional trading community
Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks.
👉 Join the group →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
📊 Transparent performance, real process
Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🧭 Research → Plan → Execute
Daily levels, watchlists, and post‑trade reviews to build consistency.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🛡️ Risk comes first
Sizing methods, invalidation rules, and R‑multiples baked into every plan.
👉 Start today →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🧠 Learn the “why” behind each trade
Live breakdowns, playbooks, and framework‑first education.
👉 Join the group →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🚀 Insider • APEX • INNER CIRCLE
Choose the depth you need—tools, coaching, and member rooms.
👉 Explore tiers →

Why Did Macroeconomic Pressures Impact Bitcoin’s Performance?

Expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December softened, eroding some market support. U.S. stock markets outperformed cryptocurrencies during this period, while ongoing restrictions on crypto in China persisted. Additionally, concerns regarding data analytics and technology firms in U.S. policy discussions contributed to the cautious sentiment. Data from TradingView highlighted this price action, showing consistent downward momentum.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clear interface, precise orders
Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts.
👉 Create free account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions.
Depth analytics and risk features in one view.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🎯 Take control of entries & exits
Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛠️ From idea to execution
Turn setups into plans with practical order types.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📋 Trade your plan
Watchlists and routing that support focus.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📊 Precision without the noise
Data‑first workflows for active traders.
👉 Sign up →

Source: TradingView

Despite these challenges, historical patterns offer some optimism for the coming month. Analysis from CoinGlass reveals that November has delivered a median return of 8.81% for Bitcoin since 2013, including double-digit gains in key years like 2020, 2021, and 2023. Several emerging factors could support a reversal.

COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
⚡ Futures with discipline
Defined R:R, pre‑set invalidation, execution checklists.
👉 Join the club →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🎯 Spot strategies that compound
Momentum & accumulation frameworks managed with clear risk.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🏛️ APEX tier for serious traders
Deep dives, analyst Q&A, and accountability sprints.
👉 Explore APEX →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
📈 Real‑time market structure
Key levels, liquidity zones, and actionable context.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🔔 Smart alerts, not noise
Context‑rich notifications tied to plans and risk—never hype.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🤝 Peer review & coaching
Hands‑on feedback that sharpens execution and risk control.
👉 Join the club →

Source: CoinGlass

Geopolitical tensions between U.S. leadership under President Donald Trump and Chinese officials have shown signs of easing, which may alleviate some global uncertainties. CME FedWatch data points to a probability exceeding 60% for a December rate cut, potentially enhancing overall investor confidence. Furthermore, the conclusion of quantitative tightening on December 1 could inject additional liquidity into financial markets. Rounding out the positives, anticipation surrounds possible approvals for innovative exchange-traded funds, fostering broader enthusiasm in the sector.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clear control for futures
Sizing, stops, and scenario planning tools.
👉 Open futures account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Structure your futures trades
Define entries & exits with advanced orders.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛡️ Control volatility
Automate alerts and manage positions with discipline.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⚙️ Execution you can rely on
Fast routing and meaningful depth insights.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📒 Plan. Execute. Review.
Frameworks for consistent decision‑making.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Choose clarity over complexity
Actionable, pro‑grade tools—no fluff.
👉 Open account →

Source: CME FedWatch

How Did Retail Sentiment Affect Bitcoin in October 2025?

Open interest in Bitcoin futures rose by nearly 10% over seven days, increasing from $7.95 billion to $8.65 billion as prices hovered around $110,000. However, this uptick coincided with a sharp decline in cumulative volume delta, suggesting that new short positions outnumbered long ones. Retail investors appeared positioned for further downside, reflecting prevailing fear.

COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
📌 Curated setups, clearly explained
Entry, invalidation, targets, and R:R defined before execution.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧠 Data‑led decision making
Technical + flow + context synthesized into actionable plans.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧱 Consistency over hype
Repeatable rules, realistic expectations, and a calmer mindset.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🕒 Patience is an edge
Wait for confirmation and manage risk with checklists.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
💼 Professional mentorship
Guidance from seasoned traders and structured feedback loops.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧮 Track • Review • Improve
Documented PnL tracking and post‑mortems to accelerate learning.
👉 Join now →

Source: CryptoQuant

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🎯 Focus on process over noise
Plan trades, size positions, execute consistently.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛠️ Simplify execution
Keep decisions clear with practical controls.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📊 Make data your edge
Use depth and alerts to avoid guesswork.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧭 Be prepared, not reactive
Turn setups into rules before you trade.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
✍️ Plan first, then act
Entries, exits, and reviews that fit your routine.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Consistency beats intensity
Small, repeatable steps win the long run.
👉 Sign up →

This bearish tilt from retail traders often prolongs market cycles, delaying the onset of sustained recoveries. Active addresses on the Bitcoin network decreased significantly, from 1.18 million in November 2024 to 872,000 by October 30, 2025—a 26.1% reduction that underscores diminished participation.

COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
🏛️ WAGMI CAPITAL — Premium Trading Community
Strategic insights, exclusive opportunities, professional support.
👉 Join WAGMI CAPITAL →
COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
💬 Inner Circle access
See members share real‑time PnL and execution notes in chat.
👉 Apply for Inner Circle →
COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
🧩 Turn theses into trades
Reusable templates for entries, risk, and review—end to end.
👉 Join the club →
COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
💡 Long‑term mindset
Patience and discipline over noise; a process that compounds.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
📚 Education + execution
Courses, playbooks, and live market walkthroughs—learn by doing.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Premium trading community
🔒 Members‑only research drops
Curated analyses and private briefings—quality over quantity.
👉 Join WAGMI CAPITAL →

Source: CryptoQuant

Transaction fees also plummeted from $8.44 to $0.56 over the same timeframe, pointing to underutilized blocks and a clear retreat in everyday user transactions. This reduced on-chain activity from retail levels typically acts as a catalyst for extended consolidation phases before any upward momentum builds.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧱 Execute with discipline
Watchlists, alerts, and flexible order control.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Keep your strategy simple
Clear rules and repeatable steps.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧠 Stay objective
Let data—not emotion—drive actions.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⏱️ Trade when it makes sense
Your plan sets the timing—not the feed.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🌿 A calm plan for busy markets
Set size and stops first, then execute.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧱 Your framework. Your rules.
Design entries/exits that fit your routine.
👉 Sign up →

Source: CryptoQuant

Source: CryptoQuant

Frequently Asked Questions

What Caused Bitcoin’s Decline in October 2025?

Bitcoin’s drop in October 2025 stemmed from reduced retail interest, with active addresses falling 26.1%, alongside cooling network activity and transaction fees plummeting to $0.56. Macroeconomic elements, such as tempered Fed rate cut hopes and strong U.S. equities, intensified the pressure on BTC prices.

Is a Bitcoin Rally Likely in November 2025?

November has historically favored Bitcoin, posting an 8.81% median return since 2013 according to CoinGlass data. With easing trade tensions, a strong chance of a December Fed cut, ending quantitative tightening, and potential ETF approvals, conditions appear ripe for renewed upward movement in BTC.

Key Takeaways

  • Declining Retail Engagement: Active addresses and transaction volumes decreased markedly, contributing to prolonged market cycles and slower rally development.
  • Macro Tailwinds Emerging: Eased geopolitical risks and over 60% odds of a Fed rate cut could provide the liquidity boost needed for recovery.
  • Historical November Strength: Monitor for potential double-digit gains, as seen in prior years, while watching on-chain metrics for signs of reversal.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s performance in October 2025 highlighted vulnerabilities from fading retail sentiment and macroeconomic headwinds, leading to a price correction below $110,000. As November approaches, with its proven track record for Bitcoin rallies and supportive factors like impending policy shifts, the market may shift toward optimism. Investors should track on-chain data and global events closely to navigate upcoming opportunities in the crypto landscape.

COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
📌 Curated setups, clearly explained
Entry, invalidation, targets, and R:R defined before execution.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧠 Data‑led decision making
Technical + flow + context synthesized into actionable plans.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧱 Consistency over hype
Repeatable rules, realistic expectations, and a calmer mindset.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🕒 Patience is an edge
Wait for confirmation and manage risk with checklists.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
💼 Professional mentorship
Guidance from seasoned traders and structured feedback loops.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧮 Track • Review • Improve
Documented PnL tracking and post‑mortems to accelerate learning.
👉 Join now →

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/bitcoins-october-2025-decline-november-rally-potential-on-horizon/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.035+16.31%
Suilend
SEND$0.2753+19.07%
Wink
LIKE$0.005045+4.62%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

PANews reported on November 10th that Vivan, an official from the Central Bank of Brazil, stated that the taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged. The definition and timeframe for taxing cryptocurrency transactions equivalent to foreign exchange transactions will be determined by the tax authorities.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08158+15.71%
Kongsi
PANews2025/11/10 22:02
China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

TLDR China instructs major firms to cancel orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. Nvidia shares drop 1.5% after China’s ban on key AI hardware. China accelerates development of domestic AI chips, reducing U.S. tech reliance. Crypto and AI sectors may seek alternatives due to limited Nvidia access in China. China has taken a bold [...] The post China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.006056-1.72%
Propy
PRO$0.4982-6.30%
EPNS
PUSH$0.01499+0.46%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/18 01:09

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Brazilian central bank official Vivan: The taxation of cryptocurrencies remains unchanged.

China Bans Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D Chip Amid AI Hardware Push

Coinbase: Monad token sale to begin November 17th

Bank of Canada cuts rate to 2.5% as tariffs and weak hiring hit economy

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,092.37
$105,092.37$105,092.37

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,531.26
$3,531.26$3,531.26

+0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5190
$2.5190$2.5190

-0.39%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.06
$166.06$166.06

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17871
$0.17871$0.17871

-0.29%