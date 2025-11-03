BursaDEX+
Beli KriptoPasaranSpotNiaga hadapan500XPerolehAcara
Lagi
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR: BitMine’s stock hits $46.65, with $13.7B in crypto assets. BitMine now owns 2.8% of total Ethereum supply, aiming for 5%. BitMine ranks 60th in U.S. stock trading with $1.5B in daily volume. Major institutional backers support BitMine’s Ethereum acquisition. BitMine leads as the world’s largest Ethereum holder. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) continues to surge [...] The post BitMine (BMNR) Stock: Rising Force to Own 5% of ETH Supply with $13.7 Billion in Crypto Holdings appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR: BitMine’s stock hits $46.65, with $13.7B in crypto assets. BitMine now owns 2.8% of total Ethereum supply, aiming for 5%. BitMine ranks 60th in U.S. stock trading with $1.5B in daily volume. Major institutional backers support BitMine’s Ethereum acquisition. BitMine leads as the world’s largest Ethereum holder. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) continues to surge [...] The post BitMine (BMNR) Stock: Rising Force to Own 5% of ETH Supply with $13.7 Billion in Crypto Holdings appeared first on CoinCentral.

BitMine (BMNR) Stock: Rising Force to Own 5% of ETH Supply with $13.7 Billion in Crypto Holdings

Oleh: Coincentral
2025/11/03 22:31
Ethereum
ETH$3,519.63-0.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
Union
U$0.006062-2.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.10182+1.12%

TLDR:

  • BitMine’s stock hits $46.65, with $13.7B in crypto assets.
  • BitMine now owns 2.8% of total Ethereum supply, aiming for 5%.
  • BitMine ranks 60th in U.S. stock trading with $1.5B in daily volume.
  • Major institutional backers support BitMine’s Ethereum acquisition.
  • BitMine leads as the world’s largest Ethereum holder.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) continues to surge in both stock trading and cryptocurrency holdings. As of October 31, the company’s stock price rose sharply to $46.65 per share.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc., BMNR

BitMine’s combined holdings of Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and other digital assets now total $13.7 billion. With strategic goals in place, the company moves closer to acquiring 5% of the total ETH supply.

BitMine’s Crypto Holdings: $13.7 Billion Strong

BitMine’s crypto holdings consist of 3.4 million ETH, valued at approximately $3,903 per ETH. Additionally, the company holds 192 BTC and a $62 million stake in Eightco Holdings (ORBS). The total value of these assets reflects BitMine’s growing prominence in the crypto space. These holdings have propelled BitMine to lead as the largest Ethereum treasury globally, surpassing its competitors. The company’s growing influence is evident as it now owns 2.8% of the total Ethereum supply.

Rising Liquidity and Market Position

BitMine continues to break records in stock liquidity, ranking as the 60th most traded stock in the U.S. The company averages $1.5 billion in daily trading volume, surpassing many established tech companies. This surge in market activity highlights the high interest in BitMine, particularly from institutional capital. With an expanding treasury, strong liquidity, and a focus on acquiring Ethereum, BitMine has positioned itself as a significant player in the cryptocurrency market.

BitMine’s Strategic Goal: Owning 5% of Ethereum

BitMine’s ultimate goal is to secure 5% of the total Ethereum supply. The company is already more than halfway toward this target, with 2.8% of ETH in its holdings. BitMine’s recent acquisition of 82,353 ETH further strengthens its position as a leading Ethereum holder. With major institutional support, including prominent investors like Cathie Wood, Bill Miller III, and Pantera, BitMine’s strategy is clear. The company’s leadership remains committed to achieving the ‘alchemy of 5%’ as a cornerstone of its long-term investment plan.

BitMine’s rise as a force in the crypto sector is undeniable. With a robust portfolio, a clear vision for the future, and exceptional market liquidity, the company is well-positioned to continue its climb toward the 5% Ethereum goal. Its dominance in Ethereum holdings, alongside strong institutional backing, makes BitMine a key player in the evolving crypto landscape.

The post BitMine (BMNR) Stock: Rising Force to Own 5% of ETH Supply with $13.7 Billion in Crypto Holdings appeared first on CoinCentral.

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

Anda Mungkin Juga Suka

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 7% on Monday as traders positioned for potential ETF-driven momentum after five spot XRP exchange-traded funds are getting ready to launch. read more
XRP
XRP$2.5201+9.45%
GET
GET$0.001056+1.24%
READY
READY$0.017259+2.55%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:14
De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00139761-0.96%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/11/10 21:15
Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

Economic developments may impact cryptocurrency volatility and decision-making events this week. Key government and financial announcements will shape expectations and market movements. Continue Reading:Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape The post Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
MAY
MAY$0.02798+0.03%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/11/10 20:29

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

XRP Surges 7% As ETFs Get Ready To Launch: How High Can It Go?

De Guindos says the ECB sees no need to change interest rates at this time

Stay Informed: Key Developments Shaping the Cryptocurrency Landscape

FSC Chair Highlights Need for Safeguards in South Korea’s Stablecoin Push

Banco Santander Launches Retail Crypto Trading via Openbank in Germany

Harga Kripto

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,047.39
$105,047.39$105,047.39

+1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,519.63
$3,519.63$3,519.63

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5155
$2.5155$2.5155

+8.61%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.79
$165.79$165.79

+2.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17901
$0.17901$0.17901

+0.52%