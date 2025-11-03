BitMine (BMNR) Stock: Rising Force to Own 5% of ETH Supply with $13.7 Billion in Crypto Holdings

TLDR:

BitMine’s stock hits $46.65, with $13.7B in crypto assets.

BitMine now owns 2.8% of total Ethereum supply, aiming for 5%.

BitMine ranks 60th in U.S. stock trading with $1.5B in daily volume.

Major institutional backers support BitMine’s Ethereum acquisition.

BitMine leads as the world’s largest Ethereum holder.

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) continues to surge in both stock trading and cryptocurrency holdings. As of October 31, the company’s stock price rose sharply to $46.65 per share.

BitMine’s combined holdings of Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and other digital assets now total $13.7 billion. With strategic goals in place, the company moves closer to acquiring 5% of the total ETH supply.

BitMine’s Crypto Holdings: $13.7 Billion Strong

BitMine’s crypto holdings consist of 3.4 million ETH, valued at approximately $3,903 per ETH. Additionally, the company holds 192 BTC and a $62 million stake in Eightco Holdings (ORBS). The total value of these assets reflects BitMine’s growing prominence in the crypto space. These holdings have propelled BitMine to lead as the largest Ethereum treasury globally, surpassing its competitors. The company’s growing influence is evident as it now owns 2.8% of the total Ethereum supply.

Rising Liquidity and Market Position

BitMine continues to break records in stock liquidity, ranking as the 60th most traded stock in the U.S. The company averages $1.5 billion in daily trading volume, surpassing many established tech companies. This surge in market activity highlights the high interest in BitMine, particularly from institutional capital. With an expanding treasury, strong liquidity, and a focus on acquiring Ethereum, BitMine has positioned itself as a significant player in the cryptocurrency market.

BitMine’s Strategic Goal: Owning 5% of Ethereum

BitMine’s ultimate goal is to secure 5% of the total Ethereum supply. The company is already more than halfway toward this target, with 2.8% of ETH in its holdings. BitMine’s recent acquisition of 82,353 ETH further strengthens its position as a leading Ethereum holder. With major institutional support, including prominent investors like Cathie Wood, Bill Miller III, and Pantera, BitMine’s strategy is clear. The company’s leadership remains committed to achieving the ‘alchemy of 5%’ as a cornerstone of its long-term investment plan.

BitMine’s rise as a force in the crypto sector is undeniable. With a robust portfolio, a clear vision for the future, and exceptional market liquidity, the company is well-positioned to continue its climb toward the 5% Ethereum goal. Its dominance in Ethereum holdings, alongside strong institutional backing, makes BitMine a key player in the evolving crypto landscape.

