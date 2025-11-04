BursaDEX+
BitMine Expands Ethereum Holdings to 2.8% of Supply Toward 5% Goal

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 10:42
BitMine has acquired 82,353 ETH tokens, boosting its total Ethereum holdings to 3.4 million ETH valued at over $12 billion, representing approximately 2.8% of the circulating Ether supply. This strategic move advances the company’s “Alchemy of 5%” goal amid strengthening Ethereum fundamentals.

  • BitMine’s ETH acquisition: Added 82,353 tokens to reach 3.4 million ETH, now worth $12 billion and 2.8% of circulating supply.

  • Company’s total assets stand at $13.7 billion, including 192 BTC, $389 million in cash, and $62 million in moonshot investments like Eightco Holdings.

  • BitMine leads Ethereum treasury firms, with BMNR stock ranking 60th in U.S. trading volume at $1.5 billion daily, per Fundstrat data.

Discover BitMine’s massive ETH acquisition: 82,353 tokens push holdings to 3.4M ETH worth $12B. Explore the “Alchemy of 5%” strategy and market impact. Stay ahead in crypto treasury trends—read now!

What is BitMine’s Latest Ethereum Acquisition?

BitMine’s ETH acquisition involves the purchase of 82,353 Ethereum tokens, elevating the company’s total holdings to 3.4 million ETH, valued at more than $12 billion. This positions BitMine as a dominant player in Ethereum treasuries, controlling about 2.8% of the circulating supply. The move aligns with the firm’s aggressive accumulation strategy under its “Alchemy of 5%” initiative.

How Does BitMine’s “Alchemy of 5%” Plan Progress?

BitMine’s “Alchemy of 5%” plan, announced in March 2025, aims to secure 5% of Ethereum’s total circulating supply. The company has made significant strides, acquiring 27,316 ETH worth $113 million from BitGo exchange, as reported by Cryptopolitan. In the past month alone, BitMine added 662,169 ETH to its portfolio. According to Bloomberg data, the firm’s 3,395,422 ETH are valued at $3,903 per token, underscoring its halfway mark toward the goal. This accumulation not only bolsters BitMine’s balance sheet but also highlights Ethereum’s growing institutional appeal. Expert analysis from Fundstrat ranks BitMine’s stock, BMNR, as the 60th most-traded in the U.S., with an average daily volume of $1.5 billion—surpassing Marvell Technology and trailing just behind Walmart. Such metrics demonstrate robust market confidence in BitMine’s Ethereum-focused strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are BitMine’s Total Assets Following the ETH Acquisition?

BitMine’s total assets now reach $13.7 billion, encompassing its cryptocurrency holdings, cash reserves, and moonshot investments. This includes 3.4 million ETH valued at over $12 billion, 192 Bitcoins, $389 million in cash, and a $62 million stake in Eightco Holdings (ORBS). The diversified portfolio reflects BitMine’s balanced approach to digital asset management.

Why Did BitMine’s Stock Drop Despite the Ethereum Purchase?

BitMine’s BMNR shares fell 8.12% to $42.86 on Monday amid a broader market sell-off, according to Yahoo Finance data. However, the stock maintains a year-to-date return of 491.17%, showcasing long-term strength. Tom Lee, BitMine’s chairman, views recent market volatility as a healthy reset, paving the way for Ethereum fundamentals to drive future price convergence.

Key Takeaways

  • Strategic ETH Buildup: BitMine’s acquisition of 82,353 ETH advances its “Alchemy of 5%” target, now at 2.8% of circulating supply, enhancing its leadership in Ethereum treasuries.
  • Diversified Holdings: With $13.7 billion in assets, including 192 BTC and $389 million cash, BitMine balances core crypto with high-potential moonshots like ORBS.
  • Market Resilience: Despite an 8.12% dip, BMNR’s $1.5 billion daily volume and institutional backing from ARK Invest and others signal strong investor interest—consider monitoring for entry points.

Conclusion

BitMine’s latest ETH acquisition solidifies its position as a premier Ethereum treasury firm, holding 3.4 million ETH and progressing toward the “Alchemy of 5%” milestone. Supported by authoritative insights from Bloomberg and Fundstrat, the company’s strategy capitalizes on Ethereum’s strengthening fundamentals, such as a 15% rise in stablecoin supply and record application revenues. As Tom Lee emphasizes, market resets like the recent $19 billion crypto wipeout set the stage for sustained growth. Investors should watch BitMine’s trajectory closely, as its disciplined accumulation could herald a new era of institutional Ethereum adoption.

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/bitmine-expands-ethereum-holdings-to-2-8-of-supply-toward-5-goal/

