The post Bitwise Solana ETF Extends Record Debut, Sees $72M Volume on Day Two appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana's new BSOL spot ETF recorded $72 million in trading volume on its second day Western Union is building its very own USDPT stablecoin choosing Solana over XRP Ledger Solana network also hit a 39-week high on weekly stablecoin transfer volume, signaling high utility It's only midweek, but Solana (SOL) has already delivered one of its strongest performance streaks of 2025. The blockchain has seen a string of announcements that could redefine its position in the crypto market.  Multiple Solana-based ETFs launched on Wall Street with record inflows, Western Union building its USDPT stablecoin exclusively on Solana, and the Solana network hitting a 39-week high on weekly stablecoin transfer volume. Related: Grayscale Launches Solana Trust ETF with Staking Rewards on NYSE Arca ETFs Bring Solana to Wall Street The week began with the debut of the first-e… Read The Full Article Bitwise Solana ETF Extends Record Debut, Sees $72M Volume on Day Two On Coin Edition. Source: https://coinedition.com/bitwise-solana-etf-72-million-trading-extends-record-second-day/

Bitwise Solana ETF Extends Record Debut, Sees $72M Volume on Day Two

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/30 21:41
  • Solana’s new BSOL spot ETF recorded $72 million in trading volume on its second day
  • Western Union is building its very own USDPT stablecoin choosing Solana over XRP Ledger
  • Solana network also hit a 39-week high on weekly stablecoin transfer volume, signaling high utility

It’s only midweek, but Solana (SOL) has already delivered one of its strongest performance streaks of 2025. The blockchain has seen a string of announcements that could redefine its position in the crypto market. 

Multiple Solana-based ETFs launched on Wall Street with record inflows, Western Union building its USDPT stablecoin exclusively on Solana, and the Solana network hitting a 39-week high on weekly stablecoin transfer volume.

Related: Grayscale Launches Solana Trust ETF with Staking Rewards on NYSE Arca

ETFs Bring Solana to Wall Street

The week began with the debut of the first-e…

Read The Full Article Bitwise Solana ETF Extends Record Debut, Sees $72M Volume on Day Two On Coin Edition.

Source: https://coinedition.com/bitwise-solana-etf-72-million-trading-extends-record-second-day/

