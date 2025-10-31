BursaDEX+
Bitwise Solana Spot ETF Sees Steady Inflows After Launch

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 20:38
Key Points:
  • The Solana Spot ETF (BSOL) saw $152.5 million net inflows in three days.
  • Despite the launch, Solana’s price fell by 5%.
  • Investor interest in staked SOL and blockchain ecosystems remains high.

Bitwise launched the Solana Spot ETF on October 28, 2025, achieving net inflows of $152.5 million over three days, despite a 5% price drop in Solana.

The ETF’s launch underscores institutional interest yet reflects Solana’s volatile market, paralleling past crypto ETFs’ impact on asset prices.

$152.5M Inflows Highlight Robust Investor Interest

BSOL’s initial net inflow figures ranged from $129 to $152.5 million, showcasing investor interest. The ETF provides exposure through Bitwise Onchain Solutions, focusing on staking infrastructure powered by Helius. Matt Hougan, Bitwise’s CIO, emphasized the potential growth of blockchain ecosystems, likening Solana’s potential to Bitcoin. Hougan stated, “It’s easy to imagine this market growing by 10x or more.”

Significant capital movement was noted from Solana to Bitcoin, hinting at strategic portfolio changes among large investors. Despite its popularity, BSOL’s debut did not trigger an upward price movement; SOL saw a 5% decline to approximately $185, reflecting market caution.

Community and analyst reactions mainly highlighted the divergence between ETF inflows and price movement. Observers noted that Solana’s DeFi sector remained robust, with stablecoin market caps expanding significantly.

Solana Price Decline Despite ETF Launch Success

Did you know? The last major spot ETF launches for Bitcoin and Ethereum also saw token prices drop initially, reflecting a pattern where substantial inflows do not immediately equate to price rallies.

Solana (SOL) is priced at $188.65, with a market cap of approximately $103,724,413,446.88 billion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Its trading volume over 24 hours is $7.68 billion, down 16.09%. SOL experiences a 24-hour decline of 1.72% and a 90-day upturn of 14.74%, signaling mixed short-term performance.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 12:02 UTC on October 31, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu research team suggest that the broader adoption of ETFs in the crypto market may gradually stabilize prices. Historically, spot ETF launches have not immediately swayed prices, indicating potential long-term value rather than instant gains. Use of blockchain technology is anticipated to expand, fostering a shift towards digital assets.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/bitwise-solana-spot-etf-launch/

Penafian: Artikel yang disiarkan semula di laman web ini diperoleh daripada platform awam dan disediakan untuk tujuan maklumat sahaja. Mereka tidak semestinya mencerminkan pandangan MEXC. Semua hak kekal dengan pengarang asal. Jika anda percaya ada kandungan yang melanggar hak pihak ketiga, sila hubungi [email protected] untuk dialih keluar. MEXC tidak memberi jaminan mengenai ketepatan, kesempurnaan atau ketepatan masa kandungan dan tidak bertanggungjawab terhadap sebarang tindakan yang diambil berdasarkan maklumat yang diberikan. Kandungan itu tidak membentuk nasihat kewangan, undang-undang atau profesional lain, dan ia juga tidak boleh dianggap sebagai cadangan atau pengesahan oleh MEXC.

