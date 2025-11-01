Bitwise & VanEck Fast-Track Crypto ETF Push: XRP ETF Could Launch in 20 Days

Key Takeaways:

Bitwise and VanEck update filings as U.S. crypto ETF competition accelerates, including XRP and Solana products.

Analysts say Bitwise’s XRP ETF language could allow a launch within ~20 days, pending SEC clearance.

VanEck refines its Solana staking ETF structure, signaling growing institutional demand for on-chain yield.

U.S. asset managers are speeding up efforts to expand crypto ETF offerings, with Bitwise and VanEck submitting updated filings for new digital-asset products expected to debut as early as November. The latest filings strengthen expectations that XRP and Solana could soon join Bitcoin and Ethereum in the regulated ETF arena, further pushing crypto into mainstream finance.

Bitwise Moves First with Aggressive XRP ETF Timeline

Bitwise has filed updated documents for its XRP ETF, tightening language that analysts say could clear the path for trading to begin in under three weeks once the SEC signs off. The update comes after a wave of crypto ETF launches including the first Solana fund and marks a critical moment for XRP’s long campaign for institutional recognition.

Market analysts note that updated ETF language typically appears in final stages before a green light. In this case, Bitwise’s streamlined filing suggests the firm believes regulatory review is nearing completion, and it is preparing for a rapid rollout if granted approval.

The revised document also confirms that the fund intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange and includes its fee outline, signaling operational readiness. Industry observers say such clarity usually means only regulatory timing remains unresolved.

Read More: Bitwise Files for First Spot Chainlink (LINK) ETF With the SEC

Institutional Interest Turns Toward XRP

After years of legal challenges and uncertainty, XRP’s positioning has shifted. It is now being considered by institutional players as an asset that is likely to be settled in the real world and cross-border liquidity rails. A structured offering of ETFs would institutionalize that movement, enabling the older funds, wealth platforms and corporate treasuries to become exposed.

As Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs open up the door to the mainstream inflows, traders are now observing whether XRP might follow the same path. The mood has become particularly strong with the ETF speculation gaining momentum, with the surplus price expectations flooding the social media and the institutional commentary.

Read More: SEC Pauses Bitwise Crypto ETF Just After Approval; What’s Behind the Shock Decision?

VanEck Advances Solana ETF With Built-In Staking Yield

As XRP gains momentum, Solana is still an institutional experimentation hub, particularly in structures supported by yields. VanEck submitted a new filing of its Solana ETF that incorporates staking rewards into the fund in an effort to realize the gains of both price performance and native-network yield.

This would enable investors to enjoy SOL price gains and at the same time staking rewards are automatically reinvested on-chain. The filing emphasizes the rapid institutional attractiveness of Solana, which is based on high throughput, developer activity, and increasing real-world applications of the applications, including on-chain trading, micropayments, and tokenized assets.

A New ETF Model Blending Crypto Yield With TradFi Rules

The proposal of VanEck is interesting, as it combines conventional ETF compliance models with on-chain economic activity. The staking will be done via trusted validators, where custody and risk controls will be maintained but access to the yield layer will be made available to direct crypto holders, which has previously been a preserve of the historical direct crypto holders.

The product will become the first regulated Solana ETF with staking rewards, should they pass. This is a new level of competition where the issuers of the ETFs are not just in a contest to list their funds but to be innovative. The yield-enabled crypto ETFs may appeal to allocators looking to get income streams outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum, especially with standard markets ready to enter lower rate regimes.

Industry-Wide ETF Filing Wave Signals November Launch Window

Bitwise and VanEck are not the only ones. In the recent past, documents related to Solana-related products were updated by Fidelity and Canary Funds, and several issuers have started to drop delaying amendments off filings. This procedural step enables funds to become live faster once accepted, and is a good indicator that issuers are very confident that approvals are within their reach.

Having multiple crypto ETF applications in the queue, market participants anticipate a product rollout tidal wave that may transform institutional allocation trends into year-end.

The post Bitwise & VanEck Fast-Track Crypto ETF Push: XRP ETF Could Launch in 20 Days appeared first on CryptoNinjas.