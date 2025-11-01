BursaDEX+
Bitwise XRP ETF Moves Closer to Launch as Firm Submits Final S-1 Filing

Oleh: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/01 21:48
Bitwise’s XRP ETF could be set to launch in the coming weeks after the firm filed what experts are calling its “final amendment” with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 

Bitwise Finalizes Key Details for XRP ETF Approval

In its latest submission, Amendment No. 4, Bitwise added two details often seen just before an ETF goes live. According to the filing, the proposed XRP ETF will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and carry a management fee of 0.34%. 

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these final inclusions typically indicate that approval is imminent, describing them as “the last boxes to check.”

Source: X

Other firms, including VanEck, Fidelity, and Canary Funds, have also updated their XRP-related filings in recent weeks.

For instance, Canary Funds’ latest submission removed the “delaying amendment” that typically holds back automatic registration. This procedural tweak could allow its spot XRP ETF to go live as early as mid-November. The flurry of activity follows growing optimism around regulatory clarity for digital asset products.

Usually, before the product can launch, the SEC must sign off on the issuer’s Form 8-A filings following the mandatory 20-day waiting period. These filings are a key step toward approval to trade on the exchange once cleared. 

Both Bitwise and Canary Funds have already submitted their 8-A forms to Nasdaq. This means the exchange’s final approval is now the last hurdle before trading can begin.

The launch timeline might change if the U.S. government resumes operations before the 20-day period ends.

Interest in the token is growing as institutional investors increase their investments. For instance, the assets managed by the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) have recently surpassed $100 million.

CME Group also added more XRP derivatives to its portfolio. To satisfy the growing demand from professional traders, they added new options.

Bitwise Builds on Solana ETF Success

Bitwise’s XRP filing comes at the same time as the company recently launched its Solana ETF (BSOL). SOL-based ETFs saw over $44 million in new inflows last week, pushing total assets above $500 million.

Experts describe this as part of a broader “capital rotation” away from Bitcoin and Ether products toward emerging layer-1 and yield-generating assets. Vincent Liu, Chief Investment Officer at Kronos Research, noted that “investors are looking for new narratives and yield-driven opportunities.” 

XRP has been touted as one of the following destinations for that shifting capital. Some analysts believe this rotation could flow directly into upcoming XRP-based ETFs.

Source: https://coingape.com/bitwise-xrp-etf-moves-closer-to-launch-as-firm-submits-final-s-1-filing/

